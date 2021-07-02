Best Stud Finder

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Guarantee every picture or frame hanging in your home is perfectly secure on the wall, so you don’t have to come home to a shattered mess, by using a stud finder. Buying a stud finder helps you place your pictures in the right spots and makes furnishing your apartment or house a whole lot easier. If you’re just eyeballing it, your frames can fall off easily because they aren’t properly attached. No matter what kind of studs you have, whether they’re metal or wood, it’s important to have a finder handy. So while every man has probably pointed one at themselves to see if it was “working”, actually using any of these five stud finders properly will have your house looking great.

Scan more with this stud finder

With special sensor technology, the Tavool Stud Finder Sensor Wall Scanner can provide deep detection. It has four different scanning modes to let you find what is in the wall. The stud mode detects wooden beams and joints in drywall up to 1.2″. Metal mode detects pipe, rebar, aluminum, and copper up to 1.57″. Deep mode finds wood and metal parts up to 1.77″ and live electrical lines up to 2.36″. It has a light-up LCD screen that shows you the center of the stud, letting you attach it in the best spot. It has automatic calibration and an ergonomic grip to use easily.

Key Features:

Metal mode detects pipe, rebar, aluminum and copper

Detects wooden beams and joints in drywall

Light-up LCD screen

Use it sideways

Sliding the ProSensor 710 Precision Stud Finder along your wall will alert you when you’re getting near a good area to hang something. It senses the wall in multiple locations and the bright lights shine when you’re nearing a possible stud. It shows hidden objects so you know where they are and also what size they are. It can also show you the position of multiple studs simultaneously. The deep scanning sensor is always on, activating areas up to 1.5″ deep.

Key Features:

Senses the wall in multiple locations

Shows you the position of multiple studs simultaneously

Deep scanning sensor is always on

A stud finder with a ton of value

Perfect to keep in your pocket, the CH Hanson 03040 Magnetic Stud Finder gives you great bang for your buck. It has powerful magnets that keep it up on the wall, allowing you to use both of your hands. It is a two-way level that makes marking easy. There are no batteries required and it can scan up to 1″ deep. The edge has a soft grip and it has a rotating vial for leveling. It guarantees no false positives as the magnet sticks to the stud. It promises accuracy within +/- 0.5″.

Key Features:

No batteries required

Soft grip on the edge

Rotating vial for leveling

Don’t miss a stud

You’ll be impressed with the accuracy of the FOLAI Stud Finder. This uses the most advanced technology and has a sensor that accurately and quickly locates metal, pipes, studs, steel bars, beams, and more. This includes five different scanning modes to better find what you’re looking for. It auto-calibrates and features an ergonomic grip. This provides maximum reliability and accuracy. The LCD screen is upgraded from previous models and it’ll show you the exact position of a stud. The speedy detection saves time.

Key Features:

Five different scanning modes

Provides maximum reliability and accuracy

LCD screen is upgraded

Don’t struggle to read

The Jurgen K Stud Finder Wall Scanner is a high performance device. This is the latest stud finder in the line, created in 2021. There are five different modes that you can use to find studs. The fast detection saves users time and effort while they are searching for studs. This can be used by professionals, homeowners, and DIYers alike. The LCD screen is easy to read and displays the desired stud material as well as the precise position of the stud. When it detects the stud, it will light up on the backlit display for easier functionality. It automatically calibrates itself and it has an ergonomic grip to make holding it simpler.

Key Features:

LCD screen is easy to read

Automatically calibrates itself

Used by professionals and homeowners

