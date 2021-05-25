Best Stove Gap Cover

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Using your stove is basically paramount when you’re cooking. Throughout the week, you’re probably grilling, frying, steaming, or sauteing on your stove at least once a day. So many delicacies are created on top of a range. Cleaning up afterwards can be a mess, but it’s often worth it. However, there is a part of your stove that is extremely difficult to clean. That, of course, is the gap that’s between the countertop and your stove top. So many people have lost little pieces of food or more important items to those little gaps on either side of the stove. This can be an easy way for bugs, pests, and rodents to make their way into your kitchen. That’s why you need a stove gap cover. This will provide a seal over that gap, so food can’t slide down there. Now your stove will be easier to clean and you won’t have to worry about possible mice heading for your kitchen. We’ve taken a look and found the best options for your stove gap. Here are our picks.

Ensure a perfect fit

With Linda’s Silicone Stove Gap Cover (2 Pack), you’ll get both sides perfectly filled. This will get rid of having to try and clean out the hard-to-get gunk and debris that gets stuck in the gap between your stove and countertop. These are heat resistant up to 446°F and they are made from upgraded food-grade silicone. You can get them in either 21″ covers or 25″ ones and they also are offered in either black, clear, or white to better match your kitchen decor. Each of them will sit perfectly in place on all stove tops. The silicone is non-slip and flexible to ensure it will remain where you place it. You can easily customize it to your stove with a pair of scissors. The design is smudge-resistant, so they are easy to clean.

Key Features:

Heat resistant up to 446°F

Comes in either 21″ or 25″

Design is smudge-resistant

Don’t make your kitchen harder to clean

Sometimes, sauce or other boiling liquids can spill out onto your stove. Make your life easier by installing the Capparis Kitchen Silicone Stove Counter Gap Cover, Set of 2. These won’t show fingerprints or smudges and they won’t collect dust. Your covers will look clean and shiny almost always and even if they don’t, you can remove them and put them in the dishwasher or simply wipe them down. They are offered in 21″ or 25″ and come in semi-clear, black, or white shades. You don’t have to worry about any warping or melting, as they are made from 100% food-grade silicone. You can cut these to fit them to size.

Key Features:

Dishwasher-safe

Fingerprint- and smudge-resistant

Can be cut to fit to size

Cover more area

Choosing the 25″ version of the HELESIN Silicone Gap Cover (2 Pack) will help your longer countertop. You can always cut these to size if they aren’t quite 25″, but if they are longer than 21″, this is the option for you. Offered in black, clear, or white to better blend in, these have a T underside the entire way to easily slide in and out. You can hand wash them or put them in the dishwasher and they are temperature-resistant from -40°F to 446°F. You won’t have to worry about sticky liquids caking themselves between your countertop and your stove.

Key Features:

T-underside

Can be cut to fit

Temperature-resistant

It won’t matter if your counter is uneven

Even if your stove is higher than your countertop, the ITEMporia Silicone Stove Gap Cover (2 Pack) will still work. There will be zero gaps left after you place these in. The silicone is 100% food-safe and it prevents food, gunk, crumbs, debris, spills and other messes from falling into the gap. The flexible silicone sits perfectly on your countertop and they will stay exactly where you placed them. You can choose from black, white, or translucent white and either 21″ or 25″. These can also be used anywhere there are seams, like a washer and dryer, office desk, or near other kitchen appliances.

Key Features:

Zero gaps left after you place these in

Flexible silicone sits perfectly

Can be used anywhere there are seams

Enjoy a matte finish

The CozyKit Silicone Kitchen Stove Counter Gap Cover (2 Pack) is a solid pick. It is made from 100% food-grade, heat-resistant silicone that is flexible and can be cut to work. The gap covers blend well into modern kitchens. They don’t have a shiny finish, as the matte top looks great. They are dishwasher-safe and can be hand washed. These come in 21″ for your kitchen.

Key Features:

Food-grade and heat-resistant

Matte finish

Dishwasher-safe