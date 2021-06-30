If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s pretty easy to let your home become a mess. It’s almost human nature to buy more things than we really need. Those rain boots you bought six years ago at a flea market? Buried in your closet. That fur coat you swore was going to be in style forever? Wouldn’t be caught dead wearing it now. And those parachute pants aren’t even worth mentioning. So if you’re someone who is a bit sentimental and prefers to keep all those things you purchased on a whim, you might need to look into the best storage options for excess clutter. There are a few different ways to store some of your items without having to resort to big bins or cardboard boxes. So without further ado, let’s look at some of the best storage options for excess clutter.

A cabinet is a solid storage option for clutter

Image source: Sauder/Amazon

If you’re looking for a traditional storage cabinet that’s both decorative and adept at storing and organizing the excess items in your home, the Sauder Harbor View Storage Cabinet is a great fit. This stylish armoire helps hide your excess clutter behind louver detailed doors. It contains four fully adjustable shelves, with a full upper shelf made to store a plethora of knick-knacks and miscellaneous items. The engineered wood construction makes for a sturdy, durable design, and aesthetically speaking, it fits great in any bedroom or family room, thanks to the stylish salt oak finish and solid wood knobs.

Key Features:

Engineered wood construction

Fits great in any bedroom or family room

Hides clutter behind louver detailed doors

Sauder Harbor View Storage Cabinet, Antiqued White finish, L: 35.43" x W: 16.73" x H: 61.02", List Price: $289.99 Price: $239.59 You Save: $50.40 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Do more with your storage option for excess clutter

Image source: SystemBuild/Amazon

For a versatile storage cabinet that you can utilize in practically any room in the house or even the garage, the SystemBuild Kendall 36″ Utility Storage Cabinet is a fantastic option. This storage cabinet comes in a variety of neutral colors — white, black, and gray, so they can fit in virtually any area in the house. Whether it’s your kitchen, garage, or bedroom, this versatile storage space will seamlessly fit in. It comes with soft close hinges to ensure safety, adjustable feet to keep your cabinets level, a wall anchor kit to keep your furniture from tipping, and three shelves for organization.

Key Features:

Comes with soft close hinges

Variety of neutral colors to pick from

Wall anchor kit to keep it from tipping

SystemBuild Kendall 36" Utility Storage Cabinet - White List Price: $300.00 Price: $249.73 You Save: $50.27 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Store those clothes and shoes and get rid of clutter

Image source: SONGMICS/Amazon

No room in your bedroom closet? No problem. The SONGMICS 59 Inch Closet Organizer Wardrobe Closet is an effective and convenient option for the rest of your clothes and shoes. This is, essentially, a pop-up closet that is super easy to put together and contains more than enough storage room for a variety of items. It’s made of a non-woven fabric cover, waterproof fabric tiers, steel tube and PP Plastic Connectors for a convenient alternative to a regular closet. It can be placed in your room, a walk-in-closet, or really anywhere you need extra space. The whole thing comes in at around 59″L x 17.7″W x 68.9″H in size.

Key Features:

Made of a non-woven fabric cover

It’s essentially a pop-up closet

Super easy to put together

SONGMICS 59 Inch Closet Organizer Wardrobe Closet Portable Closet shelves, Closet Storage Organ… Price: $59.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Tuck away those wrapping supplies in storage options

Image source: ProPik/Amazon

Your clutter doesn’t have to take up a ton of room, but when you’re trying to store specific items like gift wrap, check out the ProPik Storage for Gift Bags, Tissue Paper, and Wrapping Paper. This measures 38″ x 16″ and is made of durable materials. This has eight pockets to keep your items in and is lightweight. It’s easy to use, as your wrapping essentials will all fit. This can hang up and won’t rip or tear. The bag is transparent, so you’ll be able to see what you have to use.

Key Features:

Made of durable materials

Eight pockets

Transparent

ProPik Storage for Gift Bags, Tissue Paper, and Wrapping Paper - Hanging Gift Bag Storage Organ… Price: $17.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get a set of baskets to lower your excess clutter

Image source: Seseno/Amazon

The Seseno Set of 6 Plastic Storage Baskets can do a lot all over your home. This will help you maximize your space and each one measures 9″ x 7.5″ x 4″. You’ll receive six and they can stack inside one another when they aren’t being used to save space. You can use these in the kitchen, garage, bedroom, office, study, and more. They come in either gray or white to better fit in.

Key Features:

9″ x 7.5″ x 4″

Set of six

Come in gray or white

Set of 6 Plastic Storage Baskets - Small Pantry Organizer Basket Bins - Household Organizers wi… Price: $21.99 ($3.66 / count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

For more of our product buying guides, visit our Deals hub!