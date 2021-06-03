Best Storage Containers for Food

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Stop throwing your food away, pack up those leftovers, and keep all your pantry items in separate organized storage with any of these great food storage containers. With individual packages, it’s never been easier to store food that you want to keep in the refrigerator or the pantry or cabinets. From rice and cereal to beans, gravy or leftover chicken cutlets, you need containers to use to keep your food fresh. It’s easier to use these than reseal up the box the ingredients came in. So check out these options we hand-picked for you for all of your food storage needs.

Give yourself more choices

Image source: Shazo's/Amazon

The easiest way to keep all of your pantry containers organized is by using Shazo’s 32-Piece Food Storage Containers. The 16 container set is made from 100% FDA-approved BPA-Free clear material so storing dry food is safe. The dual-utility lids snap into place and have spouts for easy pouring. Plus, they snap tight for secure fastening and are interchangeable so you don’t need to worry about matching up specific lids to specific containers. The packaging is dishwasher safe and comes with free labels and markers so you can write exactly what is in each storage container.

Key Features:

Dual-utility lids

Snap tight for secure fastening

16 containers in the set

Get ready ahead of time

Image source: Freshware/Amazon

Do you like to plan your week of meals on Sunday or Monday? Then the Freshware 15-Pack Meal Prep Containers are just what you need. Microwave, dishwasher, and freezer safe, these bento-style boxes help you plan out portion control for each meal during the week. Each container has three different compartments so you don’t have to sit your vegetables on top of your proteins in the refrigerator. They can be used for any meal and each container can hold up to 32 oz. of food. Use these if you are working on a diet or just want to make sure you aren’t overeating during any meal.

Key Features:

Safe for the microwave, freezer, and dishwasher

Bento-style boxes

Can be used for any meal

Store it easily in your kitchen

Image source: Rubbermaid/Amazon

Tried and true, the Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Container provides a solid option for anyone storing leftovers. With a top designed with a latch, it secures the container and helps prevent spills. The vents underneath the latches make them easily microwavable with the lid on to prevent splatter. They stack perfectly on top of one another for easy storage in the refrigerator. The material is stain-resistant and won’t keep odors so the container will look new even after holding anything with sauce. They are safe for the microwave and freezer as well as the refrigerator.

Key Features:

Vents underneath the latches

Stain-resistant material that won’t keep odors

Easy for storage

Be able to see easily what is in them

Image source: Amazon Basics

The Amazon Basics Glass Locking Lids Food Storage Containers come in a set of 14 pieces. This includes 14 borosilicate glass bases and 14 BPA-free plastic lids. There are rectangular containers that come in either 1.6-cup or 3.6-cup sizes and circular containers that hold 1.29 cups or 3 cups. Each one has a locking lid with a silicone ring prevents any unwanted spills. The glass base is non-porous, making it easy to clean. It is resistant to corrosion and does not absorb stains. The glass base can also be put in the oven up to 752°F. These can also be placed in the microwave, freezer, refrigerator, or dishwasher. The lids can be put in the microwave.

Key Features:

14 bases and lids

Varying sizes

Non-porous glass

Keep your flour or cereal ready

Image source: OXO/Amazon

Be more organized with the OXO Good Grips POP Container. There are so many different options that you can choose from, ranging from 0.2-quart spices container to a 4.4-quart flour container. You can mix and match what you want. These feature a unique opening and closing system. The body is BPA-free and is safe to put food in. There are curved corners for simple and smooth dispensing. The containers are circular, rectangular, or square in shape.

Key Features:

Many size options

Unique opening and closing system

BPA-free body

