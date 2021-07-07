If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Not everyone is Shaquille O’Neal. Some people need a little help when it comes to reaching high places, especially tall kitchen cabinets or the top of closets. There’s only so much room in a kitchen and some of the lesser used items are often stored up high. Give yourself the ability to get them down by purchasing a step stool. Having a step stool around the house is great for anyone, whether you need to change the smoke detector or hang curtains above the window. There’s no shame in needing some extra height, so that’s why we’ve found these terrific options for you to add the best step stool to boost your life.

You want durability

Lightweight but sturdy, the Rubbermaid RM-P2 2-Step Molded Plastic Stool is perfect for any house. This can hold up to 300 lbs. and is 18.63″ high, meaning you get a lot of support and lift. The steps have a non-slip tread on them, so you’ll be able to work comfortably while standing on top. It only weighs 5.6 lbs., making storing it easy. It has cut out handles on the sides, so transporting it wherever you need it in the house is simple. The feet won’t scratch up your floor, thanks to the non-marring design.

Key Features:

Cut out handles on the sides

Feet won’t scratch up your floor

Holds up to 300 lbs.

Rubbermaid RM-P2 2-Step Molded Plastic Stool with Non-Slip Step Treads, 300-Pound Capacity (Ama… Price: $32.84 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

This step stool will give your kids a boost

Image source: Angels/Amazon

Kids need help reaching certain areas obviously, especially when they are learning to potty train. The Kids Best Friend Boys Blue Step Stool by Angels can be used in the bathroom, bedroom, living room or kitchen, giving your son or daughter the height boost they need. Both the top and bottom of this have anti-slip treads, so it won’t move when they step on it and they won’t move when they are on top of it. It can hold up to 70 lbs. and gives them a five-inch boost. It has a carrying handle on the side, perfect for a kid to grab.

Key Features:

Anti-slip treads

Holds up to 70 lbs.

Gives your kid a five-inch boost

Kids Best Friend Boys Blue Step Stool, Take It Along in Bedroom, Kitchen, Bathroom and Living R… List Price: $19.99 Price: $11.85 You Save: $8.14 (41%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fold it up and put it away

Image source: Handy Laundry/Amazon

If you’re looking to keep yours in a laundry room or garage, storing the Handy Laundry Folding Step Stool could not be easier. It opens with one flip of the hand and folds up flat. Giving you a boost of nine inches and measuring nearly a foot across, the dotted grip pattern on the top makes stepping on it safe for anyone. The maximum weight limit is 200 lbs. and the anti-skid foot pads keep it securely on the ground. The stool only weighs 2.3 lbs. and the handle tucks away inside the top.

Key Features:

Boost of nine inches

Holds up to 200 lbs.

Dotted grid pattern

Folding Step Stool - The Lightweight Step Stool is Sturdy Enough to Support Adults and Safe Eno… Price: $11.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Reach a higher level with this step stool

Image source: HBTower/Amazon

The HBTower 4 Step Ladder is a folding step stool that will handle jobs around the house. There are four steps and it opens up to 58.7″ x 20.1″ x 36.6″. When folded, this is 63.4″ x 20.1″ x 1.6″, making it easier to store. This comes with a tool tray that you can keep on the top step to make maneuvering around the house for tasks simpler. It features a non-slip design and the maximum weight capacity is 330 pounds. The wide pedals offer heel-to-toe support for your foot and the high-grade steel frame is constructed with strength and reliability. This provides basic support for you as you climb.

Key Features:

Four steps

Comes with a tool tray

Offers heel-to-toe support

4 Step Ladder, HBTower Folding Step Stool with Tool Platform, Wide Anti-Slip Pedal, Sturdy Stee… Price: $89.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

For a wider base

Image source: Vaunn/Amazon

The Vaunn Medical Foot Step Stool provides you with plenty of room to step onto. It is made from triple-layered, chrome-plated, heavy-duty steel construction for a lifetime of durability. It is rust-resistant and made from chromium plating. This is a non-skid rubber platform that has reinforced rubber feet to provide traction and security when you’re on top of it. The legs are 1/4″ thicker than standard legs on foot stools. This can be used to get into and out of bed, in the garden, kitchen, bathroom, or more. It measures 17″ x 14″ x 8.5″ and can hold up to 300 lbs.

Key Features:

Can be used to get into and out of bed

Non-skid rubber platform

Reinforced rubber feet

Vaunn Medical Foot Step Stool with Anti-Skid Rubber Platform, Chrome Plated Stool Price: $35.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

For more of our product buying guides, visit our Deals hub!