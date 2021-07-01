If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The fact of the matter is: your old cookware set just isn’t cutting it anymore. What you need is a reliable and sturdy set that is also sleek and will endure through many meals. You can’t go wrong with a stainless steel set of pots and pans if you’re looking to either get rid of your old set or starting a kitchen of your own. Stainless steel doesn’t rust and will last for a long time. These pots and pans work on gas or electric stove tops, giving you plenty of versatility. We’ve highlighted a solid bunch out there to give you a head start when it comes to finding the best stainless steel set of pots and pans.

Get enough pots and pans to start a set

For those of us who live in an apartment, a 10-piece set of cookware is a great start to building your own kitchen. The Calphalon Classic Pots and Pans Set can provide you with just about all that you’ll need moving forward. You’ll get an 8-inch and a 10-inch frying pan, a 1.5-quart and a 2.5-quart sauce pan with covers, a 3-quart sauté pan with cover and 6-quart stock pot with a cover. The impact bonded aluminum base provides fast and even heating. All of the pans have long handles that are double riveted and stay cool even when the pan is hot. There are fill lines to make measuring simple and the covers have built-in holes, so it turns into a colander and draining liquid is easy.

Comes with 10 pieces

Fill lines to make measuring simple

Cover have built-in holes

Add some more to your stainless steel pots and pans

With a 13-piece set of pots and pans, you get more of a heavy-duty array of cookware, so you can get creative on the stove. The Cuisinart FCT-13 French Classic Tri-Ply Stainless Steel 13-Piece Cookware Set is built to last a long time, meaning they are confident you’ll have this for a long time. With this set, you’ll receive 1.5-quart and a 2.5-quart sauce pans with covers, a 3-quart sauté pan with cover, an 8-inch and a 10-inch French skillet, a 4.5-quart Dutch oven with cover, an 8-quart stock pot with cover and a 24-cm pasta insert that fits with the stock pot. The set ships in certified packaging, so you likely won’t get any with dings or scratches.

13 pieces in the set

Ships in certified packaging

Heavy-duty, tri-ply cookware

For anyone who needs a kitchen overhaul

When you get a 17-piece set, you really needed to outfit your kitchen. Luckily, the Duxtop SSIB-17 Professional 17 Pieces Cookware Set has you covered. The set is constructed with 18/10 grade stainless steel with heavy gauge impact-bonded aluminum. This set comes with 8- and 9-inch frying pans, 1.6-quart and 2.5-quart sauce pans with lids, an 8.6-quart stock pot with a lid, a 4.2-quart casserole pot with lid, a 5.5-quart sauté pan with helper and lid, a 9.5-inch pasta basket and steam basket, plus a spatula, grill fork, and a spoon. The entire set is dishwasher safe and can be put in the oven at up to 550°F.

Multiple frying pans

Multiple sauce pans

All can be put in the oven at 550°F

The bottoms of the pots and pans will accept heat

The T-fal C836SD Ultimate Stainless Steel Copper Bottom 13 Pc Cookware Set gives you plenty to be excited about. You’ll get an 8-, a 10.5-, and a 12-inch frying pan with lid, a 1-, 2-, and 3-quart sauce pan with lid, a 5-quart Dutch oven with lid, and a stainless steel steamer. The heavy gauge base on all of them has multiple layers of copper, stainless steel, and aluminum for a quicker heating process. The stainless steel interior is a well-loved cooking surface and it works best with moderate heat. The sturdy handles and vented lids are secure and safe to use.

Heavy gauge base on all

Stainless steel, copper, and aluminum layers

Sturdy handles and vented lids

Help out your budget

The Cook N Home 12-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set comes with stainless steel handles. This has a 1.5-quart saucepan, 1.2-, 2-, and 3-quart sauce pots, a 5.5-quart stock pot, and a 10-inch fry pan. All of them have lids. This is a cost-effective set that is sure to be a great addition to your kitchen. The reflective finish inside and out makes it easier to clean. Each lid is made from tempered glass and there is a vent in every one. This set works on all kinds of stoves.

Cost-effective set

Made from tempered glass

Vented lids and works on all stoves

