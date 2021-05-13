If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you want to add a little bit of flair or a lot of flair to your outfit, an earring is something that can accomplish both. Putting in a small stud or a large hoop can make a statement in its own right. But wearing earrings can be dangerous, as the feeling when you realize an earring has fallen out can be a devastating one. Many earrings are pricey, not to mention carry a lot of sentimental value. Having stabilizing earring backs will stop that from occurring and keep your precious jewelry in place. Frantically searching the floor for an earring is nobody’s idea of an eventful night. There are many different earrings that come in many shapes, so different earring backs are needed. We’ve highlighted five of the top kinds on the market today to help you from having a terrible situation arise. Let’s take a look at our picks for the best earring backs.

Use one that is common

With a distinct style that won’t hurt your ears after prolonged use, the Outus 100 Pairs Bullet Clutch Earring Backs are a safe bet. These are small and portable, so you can keep them in a pocket, clutch, or purse. You’ll get 50 silver backs and 50 gold backs, allowing you to match them with your pair of earrings. These can be applied to silver or gold earrings without causing any type of allergic reaction. Each one measures 10 millimeters in diameter and they are clear. These can stretch a little, giving you a little bit of give and leeway. The backs are suitable for posts within a diameter of 0.8 to 1.2 millimeters.

Key Features:

Small and portable

50 silver and 50 gold

Measures 10 millimeters in diameter

100 Pairs Bullet Clutch Earring Backs with Pad Earring Safety Backs (Silver and Gold) Price:$6.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Make sure you have enough

More or less giving you enough earring backs for the foreseeable future, the eBoot 1000 Pieces Clear Rubber Bullet Clutch Earring Safety Backs will keep you secured. There’s 1,000 pieces, so if you have one in each ear, that lends itself to 500 pairs of earrings. Each one measures three millimeters in diameter and four millimeters in thickness. They are made from safe-to-use rubber that won’t cause irritation or reactions. They are all clear, so you can hide them behind your ear and they won’t draw attention to themselves. Plus, they can match pretty much any type or color of earring. They are small in size, so they should be kept away from children. They are lightweight and pliable, making them comfortable to wear.

Key Features:

1,000 pieces

Three millimeters in diameter and four millimeters in thickness

All clear

eBoot 1000 Pieces Clear Rubber Bullet Clutch Earring Safety Backs List Price:$6.59 Price:$5.99 You Save:$0.60 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Great for dangly earrings

Certain earrings have a fish hook style in the back that loops through your earlobe. With the Beadaholique 144-Piece Earring Safety Backs for Fish Hook Earrings, you’ll be able to secure those kinds of earrings easily. There are 144 pieces in there, providing you with plenty of options for wearing your earrings. They are all clear, so they’ll blend in nicely with whatever it is you’re wearing. Dangle earrings won’t fall off when you secure them with these. If there are thin wires, you need to carefully slide them on to keep everything safe. They can fit 26 gauge wire, so the holes are very small. They each measure three millimeters in diameter and in length. The hard plastic will be supportive.

Key Features:

144 pieces

Dangle earrings won’t fall off

Fits 26 gauge wire

144-Piece Earring Safety Backs for Fish Hook Earrings, Small, Clear Price:$8.34 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Add some flair

Rather than just having a small tube that’s cylindrical to slide your earring onto, give yourself some more flair. The UnCommon Artistry Petal-Eze Flower Style Soft Rubber Earring Backs give you that little bit of style. These are in the shape of flowers, as they secure your earring inside your earlobe. Each one measures 4mm wide x 2.5mm long x 2.5mm thick and 100 come in each pack. You can reuse these and they come in a clamshell-style container. These are shipped from the United States and are guaranteed authentic.

Key Features:

Shape of flowers

100 in a pack

Clamshell-style container

UnCommon Artistry Petal-Eze Flower Style Soft Rubber Earring Backs (Earnuts) 100 Price:$6.25 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Feel the comfort

Designed to keep your jewelry in place all day and all night, the BlingGuard BlingDots Earring Supports and Stabilizers are a smart purchase. These are easy to apply to your earrings, so you won’t struggle getting them on. These are latex-free and hypoallergenic, so you won’t have any type of reaction to them. All ages and skin types can use these, as they will just hide behind your ear. These discreet and disposable backs relieve the weight and pressure of your heavier earrings. They will actually lift them up from the earlobes to position them perfectly. These also work on clip-on earrings or broaches.

Key Features:

Latex-free

Hypoallergenic

Works on clip-on earrings and broaches

BlingGuard BlingDots Earring Supports and Stabilizers Price:$14.99 ($14.99 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now