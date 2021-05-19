Best Spray Bottle

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are certain household items that, quite frankly, you probably didn’t know you even needed. Perhaps one of the most underrated and underappreciated tools is the classic spray bottle. A spray bottle is a versatile object that can be used for a number of different things: housing your homemade hand sanitizer, spraying your home with essential oils, watering plants, cutting hair, you name it. And while there are plenty of spray bottles out there, if you’re someone who plans on using them for essentially everything and anything, you’re going to want to opt for the best of the best. Well, that’s where we come in. We took a look at a slew of empty spray bottles that we found on the web, and determined which ones we would give the green light to for a few different common uses. Check out what we managed to come up with.

You’ll love this one

We’ll start with this Glass Spray Bottle by Sally’s Organics, which is perhaps the best overall option for a variety of different niche uses. This large, 16oz. bottle is made out of durable, long-lasting glass that’s easy to clean and eliminates most odor you’d typically see from plastic bottles. It features a long clear nozzle that’s both easy to pull and can be set to two different modes: fine mist or a strong stream. Thanks to its durability and design, it can be used for a variety of different things — kitchen cleaner, pet spray, non-toxic window cleaner, you name it. Plus the bottle’s sleek, clean, and modern design makes it both easy to clean and highly durable, allowing you to use this bottle for nearly anything and everything.

Key Features:

16 ounces

Can be used for a variety of things

Sleek, clean, and modern design

Glass Spray Bottle - Empty Refillable 16 oz Container is Great for Essential Oils, Cleaning Pro… List Price: $19.98 Price: $15.98 You Save: $4.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Do more with plastic

On the other hand, if you’re looking for something plastic that’s a bit more adept at housing household spray cleaners and things of that nature, these Pinnacle Mercantile Plastic Spray Bottles should certainly do the trick. This pack of four spray bottles is a great bang-for-your-buck purchase, and they’re pretty versatile and of the highest quality, too. While they’re not as smell-proof as a glass bottle, they’re still durable and virtually leak-proof, thanks to the unit’s polypropylene spray head, secure cap closure, internal cap gasket, precision valve, piston, and ultra-powerful 302 stainless steel spring. Best of all, these plastic bottles contain phenomenal chemical compatibility, so if you’re using them for primarily cleaning solutions, these are your best bet.

Key Features:

Durable and virtually leak-proof

Secure cap closure

Contain chemical compatibility

Pinnacle Mercantile Plastic Spray Bottles USA Made 4-Pack 16 Oz Heavy Duty No Leak Empty Refill… List Price: $15.97 Price: $10.97 You Save: $5.00 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Make sure you keep your hands clean

If you’re making homemade sanitizer, your best bet are these 2 oz Clear Glass Spray Bottles by Hydior. This particular pack comes with three of the aforementioned 2oz. bottles, each of which is extremely lightweight and pocket/travel-friendly. We were pleased to see that the nozzle screws on to the glass bottle tightly and efficiently, making them essentially leak-proof and safe. They’re also made strictly from FDA-approved materials and are completely BPA-free, lead-free, and odorless, ensuring a clean and natural mist, every time. The whole package comes with three bottles and white plastic sprayers, one funnel, one pipette, and six distinct labels.

Key Features:

Hold two ounces of liquid

BPA- and lead-free

Comes with three bottles and sprayers

2oz Clear Glass Spray Bottles for Essential Oils, Small Spray Bottle with Plastic Sprayer - Set… Price: $4.99 ($1.66 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Don’t worry about the build

For those looking for a tough, durable set of spray bottles, these Empty Amber Glass Spray Bottles with Labels by Sally’s Organics are a relative no-brainer. These durable glass bottles are totally reusable and easy-to-clean, allowing you to store a variety of different concoctions without having the bottle reek from the remnants of its last fill. Not only are the glass bottles themselves sturdy and the squeeze triggers are ultra-reliable and jam-proof, but the amber glass makes these bottles are fully UV-protected, which protects it from degradation from ultraviolet light. The bottle is also protected against citrus and other strong oils, ensuring this bottle will ultimately withstand any test of time.

Key Features:

Made from glass that is totally reusable

Squeeze triggers are jam-proof

Protected against citrus and strong oils

Empty Amber Glass Spray Bottles with Labels (2 Pack) - 16oz Refillable Container for Essential… List Price: $24.98 Price: $19.98 ($9.99 / Count) You Save: $5.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Wet down your hair

It’s no secret that one of the main uses for spray bottles is for hairdressers, barbers, or those who prefer to cut their own hair. If you’re in this demographic, this Beautify Beauties Flairosol Hair Spray Bottle is a great choice. This bottle is built just like a classic aerosol hair spry bottle, only it’s much more environmentally-friendly and healthy in general. It releases an aerosol-like spray without actually using any of the pressurized containers or hazardous propellant gases you might find in typical hair styling models. This spray bottle can be used to hold household hair products or water, and it doesn’t necessarily have to be used only for hair styling. The flairosol bottle’s pre-compression technology allows it to dispenses a stream of sustained mist that lasts for 1.2 seconds and features an ergonomically-designed handle that makes it great for watering plants, misting essential oils, washing windows, etc. But, of course, when it comes to hair, it’s an absolute no-brainer.

Key Features:

Pre-compression technology

Releases an aerosol-like spray

Dispenses a stream