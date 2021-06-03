Click to Skip Ad
Best Spout Cover for Bathtime

June 3rd, 2021 at 3:48 PM
By
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Bathtime for any child can be filled with splashing, soap, suds, and toys. It’s hard to get your kids to bathe sometimes, so you have to try and make it a fun experience. Allowing them to have bubbles can make it feel like more an adventure time for them, perhaps in a submarine or boat. Any way you break it up, bathtime does come down to one thing and that’s cleaning. But there are potential dangers in the bath, including the water itself. The spout can be one of them, as it sticks out and can get hot. If your child is playing in the bath, you may want to use a spout cover to keep them from burns or bumping into the faucet. This is just an added safety precaution to use while they are splashing. Adding extra features can enhance your child’s bathtime, so we’ve highlighted our favorites to help your son or daughter enjoy their time in the tub more.

Fit it over any faucet

Best for Storing

Featuring an adjustable strap that sits snugly on most faucets, the Skip Hop Moby Bath Spout Cover comes in either gray or blue. This will make bathtime a bump-free occasion as the fun, whale-shaped cover will latch onto the spout and keep it housed. The tail is also a hook, so you can hang it when it’s not being used during a bath. It is made from soft, tough rubber that protects your baby during their time in the tub. It is BPA-, PVC-, and phthalate-free and is safe to wash in the dishwasher. It is mold- and mildew-resistant. It measures 6″ x 3″ x 4.5″.

Key Features:

  • Makes for a bump-free occasion
  • Whale-shaped cover where the tail can be used as a hook
  • BPA-, PVC-, and phthalate-free
Skip Hop Bath Spout Cover, Universal Fit, Moby, Blue List Price:$14.00 Price:$11.99 You Save:$2.01 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Don’t worry about having a soaked cover all day

Best Aquatic Cover

Perfect for any age, the Infantino Cap the Tap Bath Spout Cover is sure to please your son or daughter. It is soft and padded, so it won’t be a problem if they happen to bump into it. It comes in the shape of a blue fish with green fins and a red tail. It will prevent bumps and bruises, thanks to the cushioned cover that’s made from neoprene, not hard plastic. It secures quickly, as the latching strap is simple to adjust. It dries fast and can be washed in the washing machine.

Key Features:

  • Soft and padded
  • Made from neoprene that dries quickly
  • Will prevent bumps and bruises
Infantino Cap The Tap Bath Spout Cover Price:$10.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Shower access isn’t limited

Best for Sinks and TubsImage source: iHomeGarden/Amazon

 

Ideal for any bathroom sink or bathtub faucet, the Bath Spout Cover from iHomeGarden comes in either blue or pink. This tub spout cover protects the faucet and you’ll enjoy the sea lion shape. It is thick and soft while protecting your children from bruising and bumping themselves on the spout. This will fit most faucets or even some bathroom sinks. It uses premium silicone, which is non-toxic. A small opening at the top of the guard allows easy access to the shower diverter.

Key Features:

  • Comes in either blue or pink or in the shape of an elephant or sea lion
  • Thick and soft made from premium silicone
  • Small opening at the top allows easy access to the shower diverter
Bath Spout Cover - Tub Faucet Cover Baby - Bathtub Faucet Cover for Kids - Kids Bathroom Access… Price:$13.86 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

If it’s knocked, it won’t hurt you or the cover

Best Flexible Cover

Covering your spout nicely, the Puj Snug – Ultra Soft Spout Cover is soft. This soft material can bend and flex, allowing it to fit on a variety of faucets. The hole in the top allows you to lift up the shower diverter without having to take it off. This is mildew-resistant, as it’s made from closed-cell foam, so it doesn’t absorb water. It is BPA- and PVC-free and comes in either gray, white, or aqua.

Key Features:

  • Hole in the top allows you to lift up the shower diverter
  • Soft material can bend and flex
  • BPA- and PVC-free
Puj Snug - Ultra Soft Spout Cover - Aqua Price:$9.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bathtime isn’t the same without a rubber duck

Best Duck Shaped Cover

With a recognizable shape, the Munchkin Bubble Beak Bath Spout Cover Safety Guard comes in the shape of a duck. This covers the faucet to help prevent bumps and bruises. It fits most spout types and works with showers. There is a built-in bubble bath dispenser to heighten the experience. It measures 7.5″ x 4″ and is made from durable materials without any paint.

Key Features:

  • Covers the faucet to help prevent bumps and bruises
  • Fits most spout types and works with showers
  • Built-in bubble bath dispenser
Munchkin Bubble Beak Bath Spout Cover Safety Guard, Yellow List Price:$9.99 Price:$9.30 You Save:$0.69 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now
Chris Hachey handles e-commerce and sponsored content for BGR. He has worked as an editor and writer for over a decade for various publications and distribution services. He focuses on consumer products to help you find the best of what's on the market. When he's not searching for the top deals, he's likely watching his favorite sports teams or walking around his hometown with his fiancée and his dog.

