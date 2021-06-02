Best Socket Wrench

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Make household projects and building easier on yourself and assemble furniture quicker than you ever have before with the help of a socket wrench. The socket wrench was invented to make tightening and fastening simpler, especially in areas where you don’t have much room. With the ratchet mechanism that allows you to click it back and forth with minimal movement, you can finish off those tight corners without a problem. While not all of us are Bob Vila (a dated reference) or Chip and Joanna Gaines (a more modern one), we can all use a socket wrench set for our toolbox. We’ve hand selected three of them for you below, to give you the heads up on what you’re missing out on while scraping your knuckles trying to tighten things in a tough area.

Tackle any stripped nuts or bolts

Image source: EPAuto/Amazon

A pack that’s full of pretty much everything you’ll need when it comes to a socket wrench, the EPAuto 69 Pieces 1/4″ & 3/8″ Drive Socket Set is perfect for any new homeowner. This set has a pear head ratchet that will switch directions for you with a simple flick. The whole set is made from hardened and treated chrome vanadium steel alloy. They are chrome-plated, mirror polished and corrosion-resistant. You’ll receive a variety of sizes and shapes of attachments, so you’ll be able to fit it over most nuts and bolts, even if they are stripped. It comes in a sturdy plastic storage case to help you keep everything together.

Key Features:

Made from hardened and treated chrome vanadium steel alloy

Fits over most nuts and bolts

Chrome-plated, mirror polished and corrosion-resistant

69 Pieces - EPAuto 1/4” & 3/8” Drive Socket Set with Pear Head Ratchet, Chrome (92-824) Price: $44.97 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get in at odd angles

Image source: DEWALT/Amazon

Actually pivoting the socket wrench sometimes can be difficult, especially if you have to hold it at an odd angle. But with the DEWALT 34 Piece 3/8-Inch Drive Socket Set, you’ll be able to tackle the job. The head features DirectTorque Technology and has a 72-tooth ratchet to fit into awkward spaces. It also has a knurled control ring and the bits have hard stamped markings, so you’ll be able to differentiate all your pieces. It’s all made with polished chrome vanadium and comes with both standard and metric bits.

Key Features:

72-tooth ratchet

Knurled control ring

Polished chrome vanadium

DEWALT Socket Set, 3/8-Inch Drive, SAE/Metric, 34-Piece (DWMT73804) Price: $37.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Leave the bits at home

Image source: Kusonkey/Amazon

If you don’t want to carry around a case with changeable bits, you can opt for the Kusonkey Universal Socket. This specially designed socket wrench has a head that is able to adjust to 1/4″ to 3/4″ screws. It can fit most wing nuts, eye bolts, square nuts or hex nuts, even if they are stripped or broken. The head has 54 strong steel rods that are individually spring-activated that conform to the shape. This socket can be put on a wrench or even a drill for faster use.

Key Features:

54 strong steel rods

Fits most wing nuts

Adjustable head

Universal Socket Tools Gifts for Men,KUSONKEY Professional 7mm-19mm Tool Sets with Power Drill… List Price: $19.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $5.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Cover your bases

Image source: Amazon Basics/Amazon

You likely won’t have trouble finding a fitting when you have the Amazon Basics Mechanic Socket Tool Kit Set with Case. The smallest one has 123 pieces while the largest one has over 200. This combines most popular sockets, wrenches, and hex keys for easy accessibility. You’ll also get most common screwdriver bits. A complete range of SAE and metric-sized sockets are offered. Made from chrome-vanadium steel, these provide excellent torque, strength, and durability. The quick-release switch and reversible mechanism help you with easy operation.

Key Features:

201 pieces

Complete range of SAE and metric-sized sockets

Quick-release switch

Amazon Basics Mechanic Socket Tool Kit Set With Case - Set of 201 Price: $82.49 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Store it in your bench

Image source: Egofine/Amazon

If you’re looking to save space, the Egofine 12 pcs 1/4 Inch Ratchet Socket Wrench Set is a solid option. The reversible drive sockets set are made from chrome vanadium steel with a mirror chrome plated finish. The handle is easy to grip, as it is covered and ergonomic in design. You can comfortably reverse it without much effort. It has sockets ranging from 4mm to 13mm and each are labeled in the rack that they come in. This also includes a 100mm drive extension bar to reach tight spaces. Your pieces won’t get lost and the slim rack makes it simple to store. It measures 9.92″ x 0.63″ x 2.83″.

Key Features:

Reversible drive sockets set

Easy to grip handle with an ergonomic design

Rack with labeled sections for each piece