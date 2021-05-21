Best Soccer Ball

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You won’t find many sports that require more coordination than soccer. It is a universal sport that is enjoyed all over the world and the most impressive thing about it is how hard it is to be great at it. The ability to run for long stretches of time and see a play unfold is certainly a talent. But the true masterful skill is being able to control the ball with your feet and move up the field as you are dissecting things. Names like Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar, and Donovan are recognized worldwide for their skill and craft while playing the most beautiful game. If you want to attempt to achieve those heights, you’ll need to practice and, most likely, always keep a soccer ball with you. Soccer balls are inexpensive, but there are definite differences in different brands. Depending on what stage of your career you’re in, how old you are, and what level of soccer you want to play, there’s different balls you can use. We’ve taken a look at five of the best on the market and highlighted them below. Check them out and enjoy all the game has to offer.

Don’t have it flatten

Image source: Amazon

Keep it in game shape any time you’re playing when you have the adidas Tiro Club Soccer Ball. This ball is made from 100% thermoplastic polyurethane and the materials are imported. You can choose between sizes three and four, which is for younger players or intermediate players. There are two styles you can choose from, as there is a yellow and black option and a white and black option. This is a versatile ball that will make your team work. It won’t flatten easily, as it has a butyl bladder for the best kind of air retention. It’s the perfect ball for training sessions.

Key Features:

Made from 100% thermoplastic polyurethane

Two styles to choose from

Butyl bladder

adidas Tiro Club Soccer Ball Team Solar Yellow/Black 5 Price: $24.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Do more the farther you advance

Image source: Amazon

The higher a level you play at, the bigger size of a ball you’ll need. That’s why the Wilson Size 5 Traditional Soccer Ball is a great choice. For soccer purists, the traditional ball is great for your backyard, in the street, or on the pitch. It is sewn by machine and has a classic black and white of a regulation soccer ball. This holds up for performance during every match and the synthetic leather cover allows for increased durability. This also features a butyl rubber bladder to keep its shape. It’s ideal for recreational use and the proper inflation is between eight and 10 psi.

Key Features:

Sewn by machine

Level 5 for adults

Synthetic leather cover

Wilson Traditional Soccer Ball - White/Black, Size 5 Price: $18.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Have enough for practice

Image source: Amazon

Training the next series of soccer stars takes players and a pack like the Franklin Sports Soccer Balls. You can get a pack of 12 deflated balls with a pump in either sizes 3, 4, or 5. All of them have a soft cover and a foam cushioning system to give a responsive feel when they are struck. The all-weather PVC cover makes the ball water-resistant. You won’t have to worry about leaks or air retention, as the bladder is high quality. The bulk quantities is ideal for leagues.

Key Features:

Pack of 12 deflated balls and a pump

All-weather PVC cover

Foam cushioning system

Franklin Sports Soccer Balls - Size 3 F-100 Soccer Balls - Youth Soccer Balls - 12 Pack Bulk So… Price: $62.11 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

A highlight on the pitch

Image source: Amazon

Never lose sight of any of the American Challenge Brasilia Soccer Balls. That’s because they are offered in five bright colors, such as blueberry, lemon, lime, orange, and raspberry. These are offered in sizes for any players of soccer, starting at toddlers. The outer casing material is made from TPU and it features two layers of poly/cotton lining. Machine-stitched and including a hybrid SR bladder, these are built for the long haul. Designed for grass fields, you will have to inflate it yourself.

Key Features:

Five bright color options

Two layers of poly/cotton lining

Hybrid SR bladder

American Challenge Brasilia Soccer Ball (Lime, 2) Price: $17.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Save some money

Image source: Amazon

The Champion Sports Viper Soccer Ball is a cost-effective choice. This is offered in three sizes and is meant to be used indoors or outdoors. The four-ply, soft touch, PU synthetic leather cover was added for more contact softness. The air lock butyl bladder is added for air retention during regular play. It won’t lose its shape. The panels are all machine-stitched and a pump to inflate it is not included.

Key Features:

Four-ply, soft touch, PU synthetic leather cover

Offered in three sizes

Air lock butyl bladder