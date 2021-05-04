If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There aren’t many activities more fun than sledding down a huge hill after a big snowstorm. If you happened to grow up in an area that allowed you to experience this, you know exactly what we’re talking about. Feeling if it is deep enough for you to go, trudging to the top while holding your vehicle, and then climbing aboard and starting downhill is so exciting. You can still enjoy it now as an adult or you can take your time and find the right choice of snow ride for your child. Picking either a sled or a tube will allow for hours of fun on those snowy days. They each provide for a different riding experience, letting you or your kids jump over hills or ramps even. We’ve taken a look and highlighted some of the best riding options on the market. So check out the write-ups below and get ready for the next snowstorm.

Go for a big inflatable ride

With two durable layers on the bottom, the A-DUDU Snow Tube provides a safe and sturdy ride. It is 47″ in diameter and can hold up to 500 pounds, so more than one person can sled comfortably on this. It is made from environmentally-friendly material with a special coating that allows you to sled faster. It is leakproof and tear-resistant. It has a three-in-one inflation valve, so you can just use an air pump to inflate it within seconds. The safety handles are strengthened, making them easier to hold onto while you’re flying down a hill. They are double reinforced, avoiding the problem of being torn easily.

Key Features:

Made from environmentally-friendly material and measures 47″ in diameter

Three-in-one inflation valve

Safety handles are strengthened

A-DUDU Snow Tube - Super Big 47 Inch Inflatable Snow Sled for Kids and Adults - Heavy Duty Infl… List Price:$50.00 Price:$39.99 You Save:$10.01 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

A toboggan to zoom down on

Your kids will love the Lucky Bums Kids Plastic Snow Sled because they’ll get to pick a favorite color and the size best for them. It’s offered in either 33″ or 48″ and comes in blue, neon pink, red, or green. This is a classic, one person, plastic sled that has built-in handles for your child to hold onto. This is durable and will last for a long time. It includes a pull rope to make it easier for you to tow someone or for you to tow the sled back up the hill for another run.

Key Features:

Comes in blue, neon pink, red, or green

Offered in 33″ or 48″

Built-in handles to hold on and a tow rope

Lucky Bums Kids Plastic Snow Sled Toboggan, 35-inch, Blue (109.33BL) Price:$34.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get a tube that can be enjoyed year round

Whether it’s the summer or the winter, you’ll have fun playing with a Tube in a Box The Original Swim and Snow Tube. You can pick between a 36″, 40″, or 45″ version of this and the safety valve stem won’t poke you while you’re using it. It is tear-resistant and also UV-protected, so the sun won’t damage it and cause it to deflate prematurely. This just provides you and your family with some good old fashioned fun for whatever season it is.

Key Features:

Pick between a 36″, 40″, or 45″ option

Tear-resistant

UV-protected

Tube In A Box The Original Swim and Snow Tube, 40" L Price:$37.89 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Pick up some speed in a saucer

The Flexible Flyer 3-pack Snow Saucer Sleds is a classic way to head down a mountain. Made from tough polyethylene with rolled contoured edge for safety and strength, you’ll get three in one to bring some for you and your friends. Each one is 26″ and they are flexible and made of plastic. They come in assorted colors, so you’ll be able to tell yours apart from someone else’s. The Poly Hand grips allow you to slip your hands through them and grip them more easily. The maximum weight capacity is 150 pounds per saucer.

Key Features:

Three in a pack

26″

Made from tough polyethylene

Flexible Flyer 3-pack Snow Saucer Sleds. Round Sand Slider Disc Toy Price:$47.68 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Choose your favorite animal and go

If you pick up any of the GoFloats Winter Snow Tube, you’ll have a blast. You can choose between five shapes and designs, such as the flamingo, penguin, ice dragon, polar bear, or unicorn. The material they are made of is thick and this has a valve that inflates within seconds, so you won’t have to waste your time taking forever to blow it up. Each one measures 45″ in diameter and is fun for both adults and children. It comes with a repair patch kit.

Key Features:

Five shapes and designs

Material is thick

Valve inflates within seconds

GoFloats Winter Snow Tube - Inflatable Toboggan Sled for Kids and Adults (Choose from Unicorn,… Price:$34.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now