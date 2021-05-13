Best Snow Cone Maker for Your Home

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Munching on a snow cone can instantly bring you back to a childhood full of magic and whimsey. Actually, those just might be the side-effects of a sugar rush. Regardless, a snow cone can be a refreshing and delicious treat that, in some ways, are favorable to ice cream — especially in the ultra-hot weather when dairy is the last thing on your mind. Nowadays, however, you don’t have to go to the snow cone cart up the street or the convenience store that sells slushies — you can make them in the comfort of your own home. You are, you know, an adult now. There are some great machines out there that are adept at giving you that delectable sugary fix in a few short minutes. So without further ado, here are some of the best.
Enjoy the refreshing treats
For a quick and delicious snow cone reminiscent of your youth, the Hawaiian S900A Shaved Ice and Snow Cone Machine is a great choice, especially when it comes to versatility. It contains options to make either a traditional snow cone or shaved ice — whatever your main preference is. It also comes with everything you need to make snow cones right from the get-go, including snow cone cups, spoon straws, black bottle pourers, round block ice molds, and cherry, grape, and blue raspberry syrups. The syrups, in particular, are thicker than other brands, ensuring you’ll have delicious, fully-flavored snow cones each and every time.
Key Features:
- Comes with everything you need
- Syrups are thicker than other brands
- Great for snow cones or shaved ice
Hawaiian Shaved Ice S900A Shaved Ice and Snow Cone Machine with 3 Flavor Syrup Pack and Accesso… Price:$64.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Have some for everyone
If you need something that can pump out a bunch of snow cones at once, the Nostalgia SCM525BL Vintage Snow Cone Maker is your best bet. This unit can hold up to 20 eight-ounce snow cones at a time, making it great for birthday parties, company picnics, or just a family snack time. The machine is made with precision-cut stainless steel cutting blades that can properly shave ice into fluffy cones with ease. It also features a full 360° view that allows you to watch it from a variety of angles, and a snow cone side shelf that can hold two snow cones at a time for prepping. It includes two reusable plastic snow cones and an ice scoop, however, if you’re planning on making a multitude of snow cones at once, you might want to buy a few more cones.
Key Features:
- Full 360° view
- Two reusable snow cones
- Ice scoop included
Nostalgia SCM525BL Vintage Countertop Snow Cone Maker Makes 20 Icy Treats, Includes 2 Reusable… Price:$47.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Slurp them up
There are plenty of people who opt for a slushie rather than a snow cone, and that’s ok. If you like to drink your sugar ice rather than eat it — this goes double for people with sensitive teeth — the Zoku Slush and Shake Maker is a great alternative. This ultra-convenient, non-intrusive machine can make any type of frozen drink, including slushies, smoothies, milkshakes, and frozen alcoholic drinks, all within seven minutes. The product comes with an eight-ounce inner freezer core, a protective outer cup, and a specially designed slush spoon for easy consumption.
Key Features:
- Great for those with sensitive teeth
- Makes frozen drinks in seven minutes
- Eight-ounce inner freezer core
Zoku Slush and Shake Maker, Compact Make and Serve Cup with Freezer Core Creates Single-serving… Price:$22.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Bring it with you
If your next door neighbor is having a pool party, don’t just bring chips. Grab your Little Snowie Max Snow Cone Machine and head over. This makes perfect shaved ice and snow cones in three seconds, the fastest on the market. Thanks to the professional grade, high-speed motor and hardened-steel blades, this is ready to go. It is conveniently sized, so you can bring it with you wherever you need to make snow cones. You won’t need to pre-freeze a drum ahead of time, as this uses ice cubes from your freezer. It comes with six powder sticks, two mixing bottles with pour spouts, and eight reusable shovel spoons.
Key Features:
- Professional grade, high-speed motor
- Hardened-steel blades
- Six powder stick, two mixing bottles with pour spouts
Little Snowie Max Snow Cone Machine - Premium Shaved Ice Maker, With Powder Sticks Syrup Mix, 6… Price:$209.00 ($59.38 / ounce) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Don’t be worried about harmful substances
The Cuisinart Snow Cone Maker comes in one size. This creates real shaved ice for snow cones, slushies, frozen drinks, and adult cocktails. It uses ice cubes and simple syrups or juices to create delicious treats. It comes with recipes, allowing you to make your own. Once it’s put together, you just have to flip the switch to start using it. All parts that come into contact with food are BPA-free. This makes enough ice for four to five cones in under a minute.
Key Features:
- Uses ice cubes and simple syrups
- Makes four to five cones of ice in under a minute
- BPA-free
Cuisinart Snow Cone Maker, One Size, Red Price:$79.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission