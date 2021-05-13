Best Snow Cone Maker for Your Home

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Munching on a snow cone can instantly bring you back to a childhood full of magic and whimsey. Actually, those just might be the side-effects of a sugar rush. Regardless, a snow cone can be a refreshing and delicious treat that, in some ways, are favorable to ice cream — especially in the ultra-hot weather when dairy is the last thing on your mind. Nowadays, however, you don’t have to go to the snow cone cart up the street or the convenience store that sells slushies — you can make them in the comfort of your own home. You are, you know, an adult now. There are some great machines out there that are adept at giving you that delectable sugary fix in a few short minutes. So without further ado, here are some of the best.

Enjoy the refreshing treats

For a quick and delicious snow cone reminiscent of your youth, the Hawaiian S900A Shaved Ice and Snow Cone Machine is a great choice, especially when it comes to versatility. It contains options to make either a traditional snow cone or shaved ice — whatever your main preference is. It also comes with everything you need to make snow cones right from the get-go, including snow cone cups, spoon straws, black bottle pourers, round block ice molds, and cherry, grape, and blue raspberry syrups. The syrups, in particular, are thicker than other brands, ensuring you’ll have delicious, fully-flavored snow cones each and every time.

Key Features:

Comes with everything you need

Syrups are thicker than other brands

Great for snow cones or shaved ice

Have some for everyone

If you need something that can pump out a bunch of snow cones at once, the Nostalgia SCM525BL Vintage Snow Cone Maker is your best bet. This unit can hold up to 20 eight-ounce snow cones at a time, making it great for birthday parties, company picnics, or just a family snack time. The machine is made with precision-cut stainless steel cutting blades that can properly shave ice into fluffy cones with ease. It also features a full 360° view that allows you to watch it from a variety of angles, and a snow cone side shelf that can hold two snow cones at a time for prepping. It includes two reusable plastic snow cones and an ice scoop, however, if you’re planning on making a multitude of snow cones at once, you might want to buy a few more cones.

Key Features:

Full 360° view

Two reusable snow cones

Ice scoop included

Slurp them up

There are plenty of people who opt for a slushie rather than a snow cone, and that’s ok. If you like to drink your sugar ice rather than eat it — this goes double for people with sensitive teeth — the Zoku Slush and Shake Maker is a great alternative. This ultra-convenient, non-intrusive machine can make any type of frozen drink, including slushies, smoothies, milkshakes, and frozen alcoholic drinks, all within seven minutes. The product comes with an eight-ounce inner freezer core, a protective outer cup, and a specially designed slush spoon for easy consumption.

Key Features:

Great for those with sensitive teeth

Makes frozen drinks in seven minutes

Eight-ounce inner freezer core

Bring it with you

If your next door neighbor is having a pool party, don’t just bring chips. Grab your Little Snowie Max Snow Cone Machine and head over. This makes perfect shaved ice and snow cones in three seconds, the fastest on the market. Thanks to the professional grade, high-speed motor and hardened-steel blades, this is ready to go. It is conveniently sized, so you can bring it with you wherever you need to make snow cones. You won’t need to pre-freeze a drum ahead of time, as this uses ice cubes from your freezer. It comes with six powder sticks, two mixing bottles with pour spouts, and eight reusable shovel spoons.

Key Features:

Professional grade, high-speed motor

Hardened-steel blades

Six powder stick, two mixing bottles with pour spouts

Don’t be worried about harmful substances

The Cuisinart Snow Cone Maker comes in one size. This creates real shaved ice for snow cones, slushies, frozen drinks, and adult cocktails. It uses ice cubes and simple syrups or juices to create delicious treats. It comes with recipes, allowing you to make your own. Once it’s put together, you just have to flip the switch to start using it. All parts that come into contact with food are BPA-free. This makes enough ice for four to five cones in under a minute.

Key Features:

Uses ice cubes and simple syrups

Makes four to five cones of ice in under a minute

BPA-free

