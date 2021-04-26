If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Safety is often at the forefront of people’s minds when they are setting up their home. What kind of security system should they get? What kind of cameras and lights should they get? How can I keep myself and my family protected? There have been immense strides in home security technology over the past 10 years and one of the top innovations has come with locks. Rather than having someone just be able to pick a lock and enter your home, there are now alarms that can send alerts to your home if someone is at the front door. But the locks themselves have also changed. If you have a smart lock, you can unlock it from your phone or wireless device to enter or you can type in a code to allow entry. This is safer than a deadbolt lock with a key. If you’re looking to boost and upgrade your home security, take a look at the five smart lock options we’ve laid out for you below. Feel safer in your own home.

Be able to lock or unlock anywhere

Never leave the house and wonder if you locked the door again with the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock. This is connected as soon as you take it out of the box, as it will connect to your Wi-Fi and not require a bridge. This will easily attach to your current deadbolt on the inside of your door. That means that you don’t have to get new locks or even get new keys. Plus, you won’t have to fumble with your keys, as the auto unlock can recognize that you’re near and open for you. You can also set it to lock as soon as the door shuts if you want. You can send keys to family and friends, in case someone has to come over to water plants or let the dog out. That is done through the August smart app, which lets you unlock or lock the door, even if you’re not at home. There is a biometric verification option that can use your fingerprint or facial recognition for added security measures. This even works through your Apple Watch.

Key Features:

Auto unlock will recognize you’re near

Send keys to family and friends through the August app

Does not require a bridge

Type your code in

Rather than touching actual buttons, utilize the Yale Assure Lock SL Touchscreen. There are many configurations that you can choose when you go with Yale, but our favorite was the key-free touchscreen display. You’ll be able to unlock the door by using the backlit keypad and it also connects with multiple voice assistants like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. You can lock and unlock your door from anywhere. If you have your phone on you, your phone will automatically unlock when you get home. If not, you can use the keypad.

Key Features:

Backlit touchscreen keypad

Connects with multiple voice assistants

Unlocks from anywhere

Find the option that looks best for you

Depending on your style preference, you’ll be able to find a Schlage Connect Smart Deadbolt that’s right for you. You can choose a lock, a knob, a lever, keypads, different colors, different styles, so you have options. This also works with Z-Wave smart home systems and is easy to install with just a screwdriver. It is compatible with voice assistants like Amazon Alexa. The built-in alarm senses potential door attacks. The unique Snap n’ Stay technology snaps the deadbolt onto the door.

Key Features:

Works with Z-Wave smart home systems

Choose different styles of locks and knobs

Built-in alarm senses potential door attacks

Multiple ways to use the lock

The ULTRALOQ U-Bolt Pro Smart Lock is a six-in-one device for your home. This is a Fingerprint / Anti-peep Keypad / Smartphone / Auto Unlock / Shake to Open / Mechanical Key, allowing you many amazing features. The anti-peep keypad can be used where you type in a long list of numbers to stop anyone from seeing what the code is, as long as your code is somewhere embedded in the long list of numbers. It can lock or unlock automatically and providing family members with an e-code has never been easier.

Key Features:

Six security features

Anti-peep keypad

E-code easy to send

Keep track of when the door opens

The Kwikset Halo Wi-Fi Smart Lock Keyless Entry Electronic Touchscreen Deadbolt is efficient and easy to use. You can create up to 250 user codes for friends and family to use. You’ll be able to set up to receive notifications for your lock’s activity and view the lock event history in the Kwikset app. You can re-key your lock in seconds and this works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Key Features:

Receive notifications for activity

View lock event history

Create up to 250 user codes

