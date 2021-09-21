Best smart home devices for Alexa: See all the crazy deals in Amazon’s Kasa smart home sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so many fantastic smart home deals on Amazon right now. One of our favorites is a rare sale on the Proscenic T21 smart air fryer. That’s right… it’s a smart air fryer! It connects to your smartphone to let you find recipes and even control the air fryer. It’s one of the best smart home devices for Alexa that you can find out there. Get one now and you’ll find a big $30 coupon you can clip to save some money. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to awesome Alexa gadgets with deep discounts.

No one would ever question how good that deal is. Plus, there are so many other deals on Amazon right now. One of the biggest sales you’ll find right now happens to be on a slew of products from a top name in the smart home market.

Best smart home devices for Alexa

There are tons of fantastic lingering Prime Day deals out there already right now. We’ve been covering them ever since Amazon wrapped up its big Prime Day sales event back in June. Many of Amazon’s leftover Prime Day deals will pop up on this page, where new sales are added constantly. But there are also thousands upon thousands of deals on Amazon right now that are available to everyone, not just Amazon Prime subscribers!

There’s one insanely popular brand that decided to put pretty much all of its most popular products on sale following Prime Day 2021. We definitely need to draw attention to it. Our readers go nuts over TP-Link’s Kasa lineup of smart home gadgets and gizmos. And right now you can save big on pretty much every single one of the company’s hottest devices. From smart plugs and smart light switches to smart LED light bulbs and more, you’ll find all of TP-Link’s hottest Kasa deals down below.

Several deals listed below match Amazon’s big Prime Day sale. Others offer even better prices than the discounts we saw on Prime Day. Examples include TP-Link Kasa smart plugs and newer TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs that are both on sale at all-time lows. The latter is down to $6 each, which is crazy! As we said, many of these deals have prices that are even lower than what we saw on Prime Day. Don’t miss Kasa Full Color Smart Bulbs for just $8.99 each when you buy a 2-pack, and Kasa Soft White Smart Bulbs for just $11.99 apiece.

Definitely check out all the awesome deals down below. These are some of the best smart home devices for Alexa that you’ll ever come across!

Smart plugs with Alexa

TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs with Alexa and Google (4 Pack) List Price: $29.99 Price: $23.99 You Save: $6.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home & IFTTT, N… List Price: $19.99 Price: $14.69 You Save: $5.30 (27%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Smart home security cameras with Alexa

Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Home Camera, 1080p HD Security Camera wireless 2.4GHz with Night Vis… List Price: $39.99 Price: $31.49 You Save: $8.50 (21%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Smart light bulbs, light switches, and more

TP-Link Kasa Smart Light Bulb KL110 List Price: $16.99 Price: $11.98 You Save: $5.01 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

TP-Link Kasa Multicolor Smart Light Bulb KL125P2 (2-Pack) List Price: $24.99 Price: $16.99 You Save: $8.00 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

