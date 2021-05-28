The MyQ smart garage opener everyone loves is only $19.99, Amazon’s lowest price of 2021

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Have you ever wondered which Amazon deals our readers really flock to most? Kitchen deals and streaming media players are both huge right now, and AirPods Pro are flying off the shelves while they’re down to Amazon’s lowest price of the year. But popular smart home devices are always top-sellers with our readers anytime they go on sale.

If you find smart home gadgets intriguing, too — and most people do these days — then you really need to check out the MyQ smart garage door opener, which is by far the hottest smart home gadget on Amazon among our readers. Now also happens to be the perfect time to get one because it’s currently on sale at the lowest price of the year by a big margin. This awesome device retails for $40 and it dropped to $30 when the newer model with Bluetooth was released. Right now, however, it’s on sale for just $19.99!

There’s also an added bonus, but we need to explain how to get this deal first because after we told our readers about it earlier this week, it sold out. You can still get in on the action and get one for $19.99 right now. Then, it’ll ship out to you as soon as it’s back in stock (which will probably be within a week or so, if we had to guess). If you don’t see the $19.99 price when you click through to the MyQ page, all you need to do is check out the “other sellers” section on the Amazon listing and make sure you select Amazon as the seller. You’ll see the $19.99 price next to Amazon, so make sure you add that one to your cart!

We should note that this deal has constantly been selling out and coming back all week long, so be sure to check back in an hour or two if you don’t see the $19.99 price option the first time you check.

Now, back to the bonus we were talking about. In addition to the discount that slashes it to the lowest price of 2021, there’s also a special promotion that gets you a $40 Amazon credit if you try the new Amazon Key service that launched a couple of years ago. That means Amazon is basically paying you $20 to get this awesome smart home gadget!

Chamberlain’s original MyQ smart garage door opener was first launched a few years ago, and it cost $100 at the time. At that price, it was absolutely worth every penny. This awesome device can be installed in about 15 or 20 minutes, then it opens and closes your garage door using your smartphone or even just your voice, thanks to Alexa support. Whether you never want to wonder again if you remembered to close your garage door as you rushed to work or you’re just sick of dealing with that annoying keypad that never seems to work on the first try, the MyQ is an awesome purchase.

Did you miss Amazon’s Black Friday deal ahead of the holidays? Well, stop feeling upset because you’re actually in luck. The MyQ smart garage door opener is back in stock right now after having sold out again recently, and it’s down to $19.99 for a limited time.

On top of all that, you can even take advantage of a special promotion if you want.

The MyQ works with Amazon’s Key service for in-garage deliveries, and you can get a $40 Amazon credit if you enter the promo code KEY40 when placing your first Amazon Key order. If you decide to take advantage of that awesome promotion, Amazon will basically end up paying you $20 to get a MyQ. How amazing is that?! Definitely grab one before they sell out again.



Here are the main takeaways:

Open and close your garage door from inside your home, from the backyard, from down the block, or from anywhere in the world using a simple app on your smartphone

No more fussing with decade-old keypads that never work on the first try

You can also control your garage door with your voice thanks to compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands

Control two garage doors with one MyQ hub by adding an additional sensor

Wondering if you left your garage door open when you were rushing out of your house in the morning? Now you don’t have to guess because MyQ can tell you

Supports Amazon’s free in-garage delivery service called Amazon Key, and you can get a $40 credit the first time you use Amazon Key thanks to Amazon’s special promotion (learn more at amazon.com/keypromo )

) Universal compatibility that works with all major garage door brands and all models manufactured after 1993

Integrates with any smart home platform — and l inking your MyQ account to Google Assistant and IFTTT is free right now for a limited time

