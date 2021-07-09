Best Slotted Utensil for Your Kitchen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you call it sauce or gravy, you know how important the Sunday tradition of making a tomato sauce is in an Italian household. Even if you’re not Italian, plenty of cooking has to do with concocting a sauce to enrich your dish. But if you’re mixing vegetables or meats with your sauce, you’ll need something to help get your additional items out of the pot. That’s where a slotted spoon comes in handy. Slotted utensils will keep your sauce in the pot while you’re able to scoop out what you need. But you can also have a slotted turner to flip over some of what you’re baking in the oven without spilling stuff out. There are plenty of uses for the best slotted utensils, so we’ll highlight a few below to give you your utensil of choice.

A slotted spoon is a great utensil

Image source: Chef Craft/Amazon

For scooping purposes, the Chef Craft 10231 Slotted Spoon is a top pick. This 13″ spoon is made from stainless steel, meaning it won’t rust and that it’ll remain durable for many years. It has a brushed handle and shiny working end that is perfect for serving at parties or events. There’s a hole in the handle, so you can hang it easily from a hook in your kitchen. The length gives you more distance to keep your hand safe from any burning. It’s dishwasher-safe and convenient to clean.

Key Features:

Hole in the handle

13″ spoon

Dishwasher-safe

Chef Craft Solid Slotted Spoon, 13", Stainless Steel Price: $4.96 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

If wood is more your aesthetic

Image source: OXO/Amazon

If you prefer wooden utensils to metal ones, you should opt for the OXO Good Grips Large Wooden Slotted Spoon. The spoon is made from solid, one-piece beech wood and has a long, comfortable handle that reaches far, so you can use it from a distance. This wooden slotted spoon is safe for non-stick cookware and it has a natural, oily finish that looks great in your utensil holder. It should not be put in the dishwasher to clean it.

Key Features:

Made from solid, one-piece beech wood

Safe for non-stick cookware

Should not be put in the dishwasher

OXO Good Grips Large Wooden Slotted Spoon Price: $5.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Use your slotted utensil to flip

Image source: KitchenAid/Amazon

For superior flipping and turning your food to make sure it gets an even cook, a terrific option is KitchenAid Classic Slotted Turner. All of the edges are tapered for easy turning and they can put up with intense heat. This utensil is made from nylon and fiberglass and can resist heat up to 450°F. You can grab the handle anywhere and it won’t be hot, thanks to the silicone that’s soft to the touch. This can be washed in the dishwasher and will store easily in your kitchen.

Key Features:

Made from nylon and silicone

Resists heat up to 450°F

Can be washed in the dishwasher

KitchenAid Classic Slotted Turner, One Size, Black 2 Price: $6.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fry up some goodness

Image source: Newness Focus On Stainless Steel/Amazon

Everybody loves the taste of fried food, but it also is a dangerous way to cook. That’s what makes the Newness Focus On Stainless Steel Skimmer Slotted Spoon a smart investment. This is a flatter slotted spoon with more holes in it than the slotted spoon above. It is made from food-grade 304 stainless steel, so it’s durable and rustproof. This is helpful when you’re using hot water or hot oil, as it will glide in and take your food out without bringing the hot liquid with it. You’ll love using it for poached eggs, French fries, vegetables, wontons, and more. The ergonomic handle reducing any heat sent to it.

Key Features:

Helpful when using hot water or oil

Made from food-grade 304 stainless steel

More holes

Skimmer Slotted Spoon, [Rustproof, Integral Forming, Durable] Newness 304 Stainless Steel Slott… Price: $13.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

For a slotted utensil that can do it all

Image source: Joseph Joseph/Amazon

The Joseph Joseph Uni-Tool 5-in-1 Utensil handle a lot in the kitchen. This is a slotted spoon, solid spoon, spatula, turner, and cutting tool all in one. This is made from rugged nylon that is built to last, so you can do all of the above tasks and it won’t break. It is heat-resistant up to 480°F, so it’s safe to keep near the oven or stove. You can toss it in the dishwasher after you’re done using it to get it clean. You can use this in the kitchen or outside by the grill.

Key Features:

Toss it in the dishwasher

5-in-1 tool

Made from rugged nylon

Joseph Joseph Uni-Tool 5-In-1 Utensil Slotted Solid Spoon Spatula Turner Slicer Kitchen All-In… Price: $21.54 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

For more of our product buying guides, visit our Deals hub!