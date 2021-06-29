Best Slipcover for your Recliner

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

So you just bought a new recliner. But by the law of averages, if you’re sitting on it and drinking your morning coffee every day, you’re going to eventually spill some on there. Or if you have a couple pets, there’s a good chance they’re going to mess it up one way or another. The perfect way to fight against these nuisances is by getting yourself a slipcover you can throw over your recliner. There are plenty of great covers that offer grade-A protection and won’t compromise the look of your recliner. Let’s take a look at some of the best of the best and find one that’s right for you.

Sit down and feel the comfort

From a comfort standpoint, you’re not going to get much better than the Easy-Going Recliner Stretch Sofa Slipcover. This four-piece cover should fit any seating area between 23″-35.” It’s made of 20% spandex and 80% polyester, which helps make it a malleable, high-quality cover that’s super comfortable to the touch. It should help protect your recliner from everyday wear and tear, and it’s machine washable, so you can throw it in the laundry machine for a quick rinse before slipping it right back on your chair.

Made of 20% spandex and 80% polyester

Four-piece cover

Protects from everyday wear and tear

Add some flair to your chair

If you’re looking something with an emphasis on style, this Great Bay Home Modern Velvet Plush Strapless Slipcover is a great choice. A flexible one-piece slipcover, Great Bay Home’s model fits on just about any armchair with a width up to 40 inches. The strapless, slip-resistant cover doesn’t easily fall off of your chair like some of the others, yet it’s the slipcover’s stylish designs that truly set it apart from the rest. Available in a plethora of different styles like Wild Dove Grey, Taupe, and Silver Cloud, this is by far the most aesthetically pleasing slipcover you’re going to find. In a sense, it’s like you’re buying a brand-new recliner for your room — just at a fraction of the price.

Strapless, slip-resistant cover

Plethora of different styles

Won’t fall off easily

Keep it safe

If you’re more concerned about protecting your recliner than you are with how it ties the room together, you should consider getting the Sofa Shield Original Patent Pending Reversible Recliner Slipcover. While this slipcover might not cover the entirety of the chair, it is designed to keep the sensitive parts of your recliner safe from spills, pets, kids, or basically anything else under the sun. With patented strap design, your slipcover is guaranteed to stay in place at all times, and it’s reversible, in case you get sick of the color and want to make a switch.

Designed to keep the sensitive parts safe from spills

Protects against pets and kids

Patented strap design

Work with both of your chairs

Similar to Chandler and Joey in Friends, if you have multiple recliners in one room, keep them both covered with the H.VERSAILTEX Super Stretch Recliner Covers 2 Pack. You’ll get two of the one-piece recliner chair couch covers that are crafted from durable jacquard fabric. Each is highly stretchable and suitable for both manual and electric recliners. There is a right side handle, pocket, and continuous footrest to fit chairs with the circumferences 78″ to 88″. The slipcover is super soft and made from high quality materials. Installation takes no time and there are bonus foam sticks that keep them in place. They are machine washable and come in 14 different colors to better suit your home’s aesthetic.

Two in a pack

Come in 14 different colors

Bonus foam sticks to keep them in place

Save some money

The subrtex Recliner Chair Cover is ideal for smaller chairs. The upgraded polyester fabric is made with high density stitching to last a long time. This is a cost-effective choice and is sure to fit your budget. The small seat width is 25″ and there is a large option that fits seats up to 28″ in width. There are exclusive designed adjustable straps that help prevent sliding and are engineered for effective coverage. This protects against spills and stains and works against pet hair as well. You can pick from nine colors: black, chocolate, gray, khaki, light gray, two kinds of navy, wine, and sand.

High density stitching

Upgraded polyester fabric

Nine color options