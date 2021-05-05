If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You hit the ball into the gap and you see the outfielders aren’t going to be able to reach it. You make a wide turn going around first, heading towards second for what looks to be a sure double. Suddenly, you see the centerfielder scooped up the ball and is firing it towards second base. You realize you’re going to have to get down and it’ll be a close play. Should you slide headfirst or feet first? Just as you’re nearing the base, the second baseman fields the throw, but it’s a little high. You slide feet first and just get your foot on the bag before the tag. You stand up and wipe yourself off and feel a twinge on your leg, as you know you definitely scraped up your leg on this sun baked field in the middle of July. If you had worn sliding shorts, that wouldn’t be an issue. These are shorts you wear under your uniform pants to protect your legs when you slide. These are ideal for softball and baseball players of all ages to wear. We’ve highlighted five of the best pairs out there to make sure this scenario doesn’t happen to you.

Teach kids what they need

Making it easy for children to learn how to slide, the Franklin Sports Youth Baseball Sliding Shorts will protect them. These features an elastic closure and, when it’s dirty, can be tossed in the washing machine. The elastic waistband and soft polyester construction feels stretchy and comfortable. These won’t bunch underneath the uniform pants. They promotes circulation while remaining cool. There is a built-in cup compartment, so an athletic supporter can be slid in. The sliding pads are built into the sides and the thigh and rear are covered. These shorts will contour to their hips and are durable, so they’ll last. These come in three different sizes.

Key Features:

Polyester construction

Promotes circulation

Comes in three sizes

More than just for baseball or softball

You can wear the Youper Adult Elite Padded Sliding Shorts for many different activities. This pair offers incomparable protection during contact or action sports. These have a cup pocket and feature a 100% sponge pad, which will protect against abrasions on the thigh or glute. You can wear these while playing softball, baseball, lacrosse, football, hockey, or while doing mixed martial arts. There are options that include a cup and these come in different colors. You can also pick between five different adult sizes. The softer hand feel of the fabric speaks to how stretchy and comfortable it is to wear. Made from sweat-wicking materials, the shorts will keep you drier.

Key Features:

Can be worn during lacrosse or hockey

Five different adult sizes

Sweat-wicking material

Feel cradled

When your legs slide into the Easton ELITE Sliding Short, they’ll immediately realize how comfortable a setting they are in. These shorts are made from 90% polyester and 10% spandex for a supportive and moisture-wicking feel. The padding is 5mm and two-ply neoprene to provide protection to all sliding areas. These will contour to your legs perfectly and fit snugly and comfortably. The form fitting ensures they won’t ride up and will be in place when you need to slide. These are offered in small, medium, large, and X-large.

Key Features:

5mm neoprene padding

90% polyester and 10% spandex

Won’t ride up

Ideal for ladies

The Youper Women’s Classic Softball Sliding Shorts come in either white or black. They are offered in six different sizes: x-small, small, medium, large, x-large, and xx-large. Made from 82% nylon and 18% spandex, these shorts are ready for every slide. They will stretch four different ways and are made from moisture-wicking fabric that is breathable and manageable. The padded sliding shorts are designed with built-in protection. The softer hand feels means less rashes and zero skin irritation.

Key Features:

Six different size options

Four-way stretching

Zero skin irritation

If shorts aren’t for you

For those who would like to forgo the sliding shorts all together, there’s the Mizuno Adult Slider Kneepad. You can best fit this with your team’s colors, as it is offered in eight different options. You can choose between black, forest green, cardinal, purple, navy, red, royal blue, and white. This has a contoured protective design that you can slide over your knee and leave it there while you’re playing. You can also just use this when you’re on base. It offers a wide base that fully protects the front, side, and lower knee during a slide. It is one size fits all in the adult size.

Key Features:

Eight color options

Contoured protective design

Wide base

