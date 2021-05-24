Best Sleeping Bag

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Despite the increasing prevalence of new technology, there is really not anything that can take away from good old fashioned outdoor fun. Camping, for example, is something that will never go out of vogue. But sleeping under the stars can’t be complete without the essentials — namely a sleeping bag. Because, well, how else are you going to be able to sleep comfortably outside? Good luck getting a full eight hours on that rock over there. Anyway, if you’re looking for a reliable, comfortable sleeping bag for your outdoor excursions, there are plenty of great ones on the web. Of course, it just requires doing a little bit of homework. So if the dog ate yours, it’s ok — we have you covered. Let’s look at some of the best sleeping bags on the market today.

Bundle up

If you’re looking for a sleeping bag to keep you warm in even the coldest of temperatures, the TETON Sports Celsius XXL Sleeping Bag won’t disappoint. This comfortable sleeping bag is made with an ultra-soft lining and a half-circle, mummy-style hood to keep you warm and your pillow in place. It’s made with an innovative fiber fill, double-layer construction, and draft tubes that all combine to keep heat from leaving the bag. Fluffing the bag and adding a camp pad can also help make this bag even warmer. Despite the bag’s warming capabilities, however, it can unzip on each side for increased airflow, making it a viable option throughout the year.

Share your bag

For those looking for a sleeping bag that can house more that one person, this queen-sized Sleepingo Double Sleeping Bag for Backpacking, Camping, Or Hiking is the perfect option. The bag is actually designed to serve as one large sleeping bag or two separate sleeping bags, giving you and whoever you’re sharing it with a couple of different options. The bag itself is super warm and it’s great for cold climates as low as 32° F. This 87″ X 59″ bag features a comfortable 210 thread count inner fabric while the outer shell is made of a waterproof and camping grade polyester fabric to withstand harsh elements — the perfect combination for camping, hiking, or traveling in general.

Get some great bang for your buck

From a budgeting standpoint, the Coleman Palmetto Sleeping Bag is a no-frills, high-quality sleeping bag that you certainly won’t have to break the bank for. This sleeping bag fits most adults up to 5’11” and can keep campers warm in temperatures as low as 30°F. It features a ZipPlow system that keeps fabric away from teeth, making it so your bag’s zipper will never get caught or stuck. It’s easy to roll up and store, and it’s both comfortable and durable, being that it’s made with a rugged polyester cover and tricot fiber blend liner that’s both soft and warm.

Feel more comfortable in your bag

Want to enjoy an innovative design that provides you with warmth? The Sportneer Sleeping Bag can actually be worn by adults or kids. The unique bottom zipper design allows you to stay cozy the entire time you’re wearing it and lets you walk around. There are arm slots that are zippered as well, so you’ll have access to moving your arms while having it on. The cotton stuffing is lightweight, soft, and breathable. The temperature range this is good for is 20°F to 50°F, so it’s great for outdoor nights. There is a side pocket that lets you keep your valuables close to you while you sleep or move around. It measures 85″ x 35″.

Use it all year round

The SOULOUT Sleeping Bag can be used for all kinds of adventures. Whether you’re spending some time at home in the backyard or sleeping under the stars in a tent in the woods, you’ll sleep in comfort with this. It comes in both a single and a double, so you’ll be able to keep it for yourself or share. It is waterproof and built with double-layer technology, meaning you’ll be warm when it’s cold out. But the high-quality 210T polyester keeps it breathable in warmer temperatures. It is easy to carry and remains lightweight even while it’s on. It measures 86.7″ x 33″.

