This sleep system is like nothing you’ve tried before – save up to $425 for Prime Day

Just like so many people who are reading this right now, I have trouble sleeping at night. You might feel so alone when it’s 3:00 AM and you’ve been lying awake for hours on end, but millions of other people are right there with you. It doesn’t matter whether you have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep, the real issue is that there are so many different things that can cause difficulty sleeping. That means it can be difficult to pin down the issues.

Many of us suffer from stress, anxiety, or even medical issues like insomnia. But for countless other people out there, the problem is often environmental. Sometimes sounds in and around your home might wake you up and all you need is a good pair of earplugs. Or perhaps it’s an issue of comfort in your bed, in which case you should consider better pillows and perhaps even a mattress topper.

Believe it or not, temperature control is one of the most common reasons people wake up in the middle of the night. That’s why I jumped at the chance to try the OOLER Sleep System when Chilisleep reached out to see if we wanted to check it out. Now, you can try it too and save some serious cash in the process thanks to a big Prime Day sale available right now at Amazon!

Are you under a blanket when you fall asleep but then you wake up in the middle of the night with all your sheets balled up at the foot of the bed? Or maybe you crank up the HVAC system in your whole house just so that you’re more comfortable in bed at night while you sleep. In either case, there’s a much smarter way to control your temperature at night. Instead of changing your heat and AC settings or shifting your blankets around all night, you can actually control the temperature of your bed instead.

The OOLER Sleep System is a surprisingly comfortable mattress topper pad that has a network of tubes inside. The pad connects to either one or two machines that sit on the floor next to your bed. Those units are filled with water that you can heat or cool to very precise temperatures, and then the water is pumped through the tubes in the mattress topper. As a result, OOLER controls the temperature of your sleep surface and raises or lowers it all night long while you sleep.

With the OOLER, the main thing is playing with it when you first get it so you can figure out the best temperature path to keep you comfortable while you sleep. Thanks to the accompanying app, you can configure OOLER to adjust the temperature as much and as often as you want. Most people set it so that it warms up their bed at first so it’s nice and toasty when they go to sleep. Then, they cool it down over the course of the night to prevent overheating and keep them nice and comfy.

I’m still fine-tuning things myself, but I can already notice a big difference in the quality of sleep I’ve been getting. My only real complaint so far is that the mattress pad tends to shift and bunch a bit as you roll around in your sleep. That said, I’ve been tossing and turning much less than I used to now that I’ve started using the OOLER, and I think things will improve even more as I continue to adjust the temperature settings.

OOLER’s Sleep System is now available on Amazon, and it’s a new version that launched recently with a whole bunch of improvements. Pricing normally starts at $799 for the queen-size system with one zone for one person, which OOLER calls a ME setup, and the WE setup with two zones for two people doubles the price.

It’s worth every penny and more if it works for you, of course, but now is actually the perfect time to give OOLER a try. Thanks to Amazon’s massive Prime Day sale, this awesome sleep solution is discounted in every available size!

Here are the key takeaways you should check out:

Improve the quality of your sleep by precisely controlling the temperature of your sleep surface

App control for easy scheduling or on-the-fly adjustments

Heat up your bed before you go to sleep at night so it’s nice and toasty when you go to sleep

Keep it warm or cool things down over the course of the night to prevent overheating

The water-based system and smart app make it easy to fine-tune your bed to the perfect temperatures

Precise temperature adjustments from 55° F all the way up to 115° F

Choose a ME setup for one person or WE for dual-zone controls

The quiet control unit averages 45 decibels at a distance of 3 feet

