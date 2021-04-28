If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s be honest: there have been times when you have smelled an offensive odor and realized that it was, in fact, coming from you. You probably headed to the shower shortly afterwards so you could stop being a public health hazard. Using shampoo, conditioner, and either body wash or soap will get you back to normal. But one of the worst feelings you may have realized once you’re in the shower is that your supply of shampoo and conditioner is out. This means you either will have to go to the store later to get more or you’ll have to do that uncomfortable wet waddle back into your bathroom to look in the cabinet for more. But if you had a mounted shower shampoo dispenser, you’d know when you were running low and can prevent that waddle from occurring. You may have seen dispensers in hotel showers but this is an easy way to store your shampoo, conditioner, and shower gel. If you’re looking to upgrade your shower, any of the five dispenser setups we’ve highlighted below will do the trick.

For a sleek addition

Sure to look great in your shower, the Better Living Products 76335-1 Aviva Three Chamber Dispenser is sharp. This will eliminate shower bottle clutter and even allow you to hang your razors. There are built-in hooks to keep razors and accessories like shower caps or loofahs hanging. This comes in either satin silver, chrome, or white and the individual chambers lift off the wall for easy cleaning and refilling. The three pumps are smooth and dependable and you can install them in minutes without any tools. You’ll be able to use the waterproof silicone adhesive and two-way tape that is included to secure it. The entire housing is constructed with water-resistant, ABS plastic.

Key Features:

Three pumps are smooth and dependable

Built-in hooks for razors and other accessories

Water-resistant, ABS plastic

Make shower time more simple

Don’t worry about struggling to get the last remains out of a bottle of body wash. By using the simplehuman Triple Wall Mount Shower Pump, you’ll know exactly how much you have left and you won’t have to squeeze a bottle until your hands hurt. This will help you eliminate bottles in your shower and it takes almost no time to install. It comes with double-sided tape that allows you to mount it wherever in your shower you want. The durable die-cast, T-bar lever makes it easy to dispense just the right amount of your liquid. The opening at the top is wide, so refilling them isn’t a challenge. The dispenser lifts off the wall plates for easier cleaning.

Key Features:

Comes with double-sided tape for mounting

Die-cast, T-bar lever makes it easy to dispense

Wide opening for refilling

Just keep shampoo and body wash together

If you’re someone who uses a 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner, you won’t need more than one dispenser for that. That’s where the HotelSpaWave Luxury Soap/Shampoo/Lotion Modular Design Shower Dispenser System Pack of 2 comes in handy. This will give you two dispensers for you to fill up with body wash and your shampoo/conditioner (or whatever you want to keep in them). With this pack, you’ll receive two dispensers, two double-sided adhesive strips, two sets of two anchors, and two screws to install it all. Each one comes with its own wall bracket that can be set at different heights for different people. These are clog-free pumps that are easy to refill and are shatter-proof.

Key Features:

Two dispensers

Each comes with its own wall bracket

Clog-free pumps that are shatter-proof

Receive your shampoo automatically

Spending time cranking a lever is an afterthought when you have the Anself CHUANGDIAN 200ml Wall Mount Soap Dispenser. This has non-touch infrared sensors that will automatically dispense your soap or shampoo. Keeping your hands away from touching it will minimize the spread of germs. There is a locking design, equipped with a key, that makes this suitable for public places. It has a see-through body, so you’ll be able to track how much liquid is left. The bottle mouth is easy to pour into.

Key Features:

Non-touch infrared sensors automatically dispense soap

Locking design with a key

See-through body

Utilize the pump bottles

The MaisoNovo Shampoo Dispenser for Shower Wall 3 Chamber provides much-needed assistance in your shower. This pack comes with three bottles and three individual wall mounts, allowing you to put them together or separately in your shower. They are extremely easy to install and are great for residential or commercial use. The set features fortified 55g PET plastic bottles and waterproof labels that are durable and allow you to mix and match.

Key Features:

Can be installed separately or together

Installs in minutes

Three wall mounts included

