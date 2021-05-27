Best Shower Drain Hair Catcher

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Everybody loses their hair. It may not happen until much later on in life but, just like pets, we do shed. You may have experienced the situation of showering in ankle deep water because the shower is clogged. More often than not, it’s because there’s a big old hairball blocking the drain. Rather than having to use a bucket to toss away your used soapy water like they used to back in the day, there’s an easier solution to dealing with a clogged drain. Adding a hair catcher to your shower drain eliminates the buildup of hair going down the pipes. Having to try and unclog a drain can be really difficult, so get ahead of the problem by preventing hair from going down at all. We’ve identified three of the best hair catchers on the market and highlighted them below for you. So check out what we found and don’t take a shower in ankle deep water any longer.

Fit it inside

Taking the idea of catching hair a step further, the TubShroom Revolutionary Tub Drain Protector Hair Catcher/Strainer/Snare is a unique product. Rather than typical hair catchers that sit above the drain to impede anything from going down, this one actually fits snugly inside of your drain. This will collect the hair around it, rather than tangling things even more. When it’s time to clean it, you just need to wipe it down and you’re set. This won’t interrupt the water flow in your tub but it is guaranteed to catch all human and pet hair that passes by it. You won’t need to use any harmful chemicals such as drain cleaners if you have this installed. This was awarded a 2018 KBB product innovator award for its patented design. The TubShroom will fit in most standard 1.5″ x 1.75″ drains. You can even use this in your sink drain as well as your shower. You can use this for up to 60 days and, if you’re unsatisfied, you can return this and get your money back. But judging from our experiences, that won’t be necessary.

Key Features:

Fit in most standard 1.5″ x 1.75″ drains

Use for up to 60 days

Won’t need to use harsh chemicals

Make sure it lasts long

If you don’t think the TubShroom would work for your shower, you can opt for the LEKEYE Shower Drain Hair Catcher/Strainer. Perfect for a shower drain, this is made from a stainless steel construction that is rust-proof. The design of this has elliptical holes which effectively grasp hairs as they pass through it, keeping them from going down the drain. This will sit on top of your drain, rather than go inside the drain like the previous choice. This won’t block any of the drainage, allowing for consistent water flow throughout your shower. The intermediate semi-circle design is smartly crafted for smooth drainage. The edges of the catcher are made from silicone that will aid in blocking foreign bodies from heading down the hole. These edges also make sure that is stays in place during a shower, so it’s not sliding around and, in turn, letting hair go down your drain. It is super easy to clean, as all you’ll need to do is wipe it down and take any hair that has collected on it off. This will fit any flat drain and will last for a long time in your shower.

Key Features:

Elliptical holes to grasp hairs

Intermediate semi-circle design

Super easy to clean

Don’t spend too much money

For those who are just looking for a quick fix when it comes to catching hair that could potentially go down the drain, you could opt for the DANCO Tub Drain Protector Hair Catcher. This is a cost-effective catcher that is a great bang-for-your-buck choice. This eliminates clogs and foreign objects from heading down your drain, causing a blockage. This features unique pegs that will snag hair before it heads down. You’ll be able to wipe and pick them out of the catcher after your shower is done, allowing you to dispose of them properly. The basket shape can act as a handle for when you lift it up. You can install it and remove it without much hassle. This works with drains that are 4″ to 4.5″ in diameter, fit for most shower drains. It has a nice white finish that will fit in with most color patterns. You can get these in as a single unit or in a six pack.

Key Features:

Works with 4″ to 4.5″ drains

Nice white finish

Unique pegs to snag hair

Get a pack of them

Image source: Gotega/Amazon

If you have multiple showers in your home, choose the Gotega Hair Catcher Pack of 5. Made from thermoplastic rubber, these are anti-slip, so they won’t move around as you are showering. You’ll get multiple different colors, so you can keep track of them if you take them out. You can remove it and put it in a sink in order to remove the hair from it. Each one measures 5.12″ x 5.12″ x 0.48″. Each one is characterized with resilience and abrasive resistance.

Key Features:

Anti-slip

Can remove it and put it in a sink

Characterized with resilience

Stop objects from going down

Image source: OXO/Amazon

The OXO Good Grips Silicone Drain Protector for Pop-Up and Regular Drains makes a lot of sense for your home. This will catch hair without blocking the drain, so you aren’t standing in a pool. The tall dome shape accommodates multiple kinds of drains. This also makes sure that nothing that isn’t supposed to go down the drain makes it there, in case a ring or valuable falls. It is made from stainless steel and silicone construction, so it is durable.

Key Features:

Tall dome shape

Stops any solids from going down

Stainless steel and silicone construction