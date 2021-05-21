Best Shoe Stretcher to Minimize Blisters

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There aren’t many more alarming realizations to have than when you’re walking down the street and you realize you’ve made a terrible mistake. The shoes you are wearing are definitely not ready yet to make their outside debut and you know you’re going to be in pain all day long. Rather than having this happen to you, whether you’re wearing sneakers, heels, boots or loafers, using a shoe stretcher before you break them in will save your precious toes. Rather than causing your feet to conform to them, the shoes will allow your feet to slide in without much trouble. Making your shoes roomier just makes sense, considering you probably own multiple pairs and aren’t always going to be wearing one, well-broken in pair every single day. Utilizing any of these shoe stretchers will make a big difference between walking with confidence and limping in pain.

If you have wider feet

If you have flat feet or wide feet, there’s not much you can do other than getting orthotics or buying specific shoes. But not every shoe is made with that in mind and if you want to make a pair of shoes that you love work for you, getting the LANNEY Shoe Stretcher is a good idea. This four-way shoe widener and expander is shaped specifically for wide feet, allowing those with EE size feet to properly fit into a pair of shoes. Unlike older wooden stretchers that were flimsy and would crack easily, this shoe stretcher won’t chip or break, as it’s made from premium ABS plastic material. The heavy duty metal shaft has a handle and screw attached to it, allowing you to control exactly how much you want to stretch your footwear. You can stretch the length of the shoe, the instep area, the width as well as other specific spots in the shoe, such as the toe. You’ll widen and lengthen your shoes, creating a much more enjoyable wear. These will work with flats, sandals, loafers, oxfords, tennis shoes, slippers, sneakers, canvas sneakers, ankle boots, bike shoes or wedges. You can pick the size that fits your foot as it is sold with men and women’s sizes in mind. You’ll just need to leave these in the shoes for 24 hours in order to have the stretching stay. You’ll also get a shoe horn to help you fit into your shoes easier and a carrying bag to keep everything together.

Key Features:

Premium ABS plastic material

Heavy duty metal shaft

Four-way shoe widener

Reshape your boots

Providing you with multiple pieces of equipment that can handle all kinds of footwear, the CHERAINTI Shoe Stretcher 4-way Shoe Tree Widener is durable and smoother than most. This is made with polyurethane plastic and a premium steel shaft that provides you with a more environmentally friendly option than the wooden stretchers. It will not become corroded or deformed as time goes on. This shoe widener kit comes with eight bunion plugs and two pad high plugs to go in each stretcher for height to partially adjust and attack the areas of the shoe that cause blisters and bunions. This also comes with a folding boot shaper that will keep your leather boots standing that may not be able to keep their shape while they are not on your feet. You’ll be able to put the boot shaper in to have them stay upright. All you’ll need to do to stretch your shoes and boots is adjust the stretcher to the proper size, insert it with the heel block close to the heel and turn it clockwise to lengthen it. Turning the J crank will expand it to the correct width. Leaving it in for 24 to 48 hours will reshape your shoes to fit more comfortably.

Key Features:

Polyurethane plastic and premium steel shaft

Eight bunion plugs

Works in 24 to 48 hours

Use it all the time

Without having to worry about chipping, cracking, breaking or splitting, the Eachway Shoe Stretcher Shoe Tree is built to last. You’ll be able to stretch shoes both lengthwise and across its width with this stretcher. This is a similar to design to the previous two and this kit also comes with a shoe horn and a carrying case. If you’re suffering from corns, bunions, blisters, calluses or other pressure-causing ailments, using this will make your life easier. Each shoe stretcher is made out of ABS plastic material and is built to endure for up to a decade of use. With the two shoe stretchers you’ll be getting, you can do an entire pair of shoes all at once. If you want these specifically for men’s shoes, purchase one of the yellow pairs that is in your size. If you want these for women’s shoes, purchase one of the pink pairs in you size.

Key Features:

Great for those suffering from corns, bunions, or blisters

Does a pair of shoes all at once

Comes with a shoe horn

Opt for a natural approach

Image source: Stratton/Amazon

If you want to use a more rigid stretcher, consider the Stratton Cedar Shoe Tree Value Pack. This is a two-pack that comes with four shoe stretchers. Made from 100% natural premium red aromatic cedar wood to protect the leather, fabric, stitching, and soles from moisture damage. The crisp cedar smell prevents natural odors from developing. This will help you maintain the original shape of the shoe and you can adjust the size and shape of the tree by changing the integrated spring coil centerpiece. Utilizing these will prevent wrinkles from forming.

Key Features:

Leather, fabric, stitching, and soles are protected

Prevents natural odors from developing

Wrinkles won’t form

Try a different method

Image source: FootMatters/Amazon

The FootMatters Professional Boot and Shoe Stretch Spray helps you fit into tight fitting shoes and boots. Great for leather, suede, nubuck, or canvas, this is a conditioner that is formulated to soften and stretch the shoes. It won’t stain or fade your shoes and is effective. The spray will go on clear and won’t cause discoloration, no matter what color your shoes are. You will get a 4-ounce bottle and you can spray generously in the area that you want to expand, either inside or outside the shoe.

Key Features:

Works on multiple materials

Won’t stain or fade

