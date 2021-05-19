Best Shepherd’s Hook for Hanging Plants

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Hanging plants can really tie a backyard together and let you feature beautiful flowers near eye level. Using a shepherd’s hook to dangle them from makes displaying the plants simple and easy. Whether you’re keeping them in the front of your house, backyard, near the pool or next to the deck, there are shepherd’s hooks that are the size you need. You can hang a bird house or feeder, thermometer, or clock from the hooks and they’ll stay firmly in place, adding decorum to your setting. Since there are many different kinds, we’ve selected three to tell you about to help accent your yard.

Reach the heights you need

Perfect for any hanging job you have, the Sorbus Shepherd’s Hooks come in a pack of four and can be set to different heights. You can set them for either 17.5″, 26.5″ or 36.5″, thanks to the extenders, giving you a lot of flexibility in how you want to arrange your yard. They are made from steel that will endure through bad weather for many seasons. You can use these to hang lanterns to light up a walkway and keep your area lit. With stakes to stick it into the ground, they can be pushed down to certain levels as well.

Key Features:

Made from steel

Extend to 17.5″, 26.5″ or 36.5″

Come in a pack of four

Make sure it works

Boasting stainless steel that is 30% thicker than its competitors, Ashman Shepherds Hook is built to last. This hook measures 48″ high and 10″ wide with a 10mm-thick diameter, allowing you to hang just about anything from it. It has a vintage black finish for an elegant look and a bona fide shine. The hook is very easy to assemble and you can order them as a single unit, pair, pack of four or in a set of 10.

Key Features:

Vintage black finish

Easy to assemble

Can be ordered as a single, pair, pack of four, or set of 10

Go for new heights

If you want to show off your plants or hang mason jars for an outdoor event and display them higher than normal hooks, then the Gray Bunny Shepherd Hook is the right choice. It is 65″ high and 54″ above the ground with a 0.5″ thick diameter. This will hold heavier plants or signs without toppling over. Double-forked prongs make it easy to stick into the ground and it is rust-resistant. The dark color blends in nicely and works well against any backdrop. Giving you a timeless look for your yard, this hook can hold a bird bath, wind chimes or holiday decorations.

Key Features:

Holds heavier plants or signs

65″ high and 54″ above the ground

Hold a bird bath, wind chimes or holiday decorations

Don’t worry about the wind

The Artigarden Outdoor Shepherd Hook with 5 Prong Base can withstand tougher conditions. This comes in multiple sizes, so you can choose between 60″, 76″, 92″ or 108″ in height. The hook hanger is made of 3/5″ width and 2mm thickened steel pipe with five solid anchor points. You can adjust the heights of these as well. This has a five prong base, making it much more durable than the two- or three-pronged bases. The double-forked base keeps it sturdy against bad weather. These come in a pack of two and take almost no time to assemble. It offers versatility and practicality when you’re doing things outdoors.

Key Features:

Five prong base

Pack of two

Double-forked base

Enjoy the shape

The BEAU JARDIN Shepherd Hook 4 Pack has a great design that you’re sure to love. They are curled downward and inward like a spiral, offering plenty of hanging abilities but also a great look to your garden or yard. You can choose a ton of different options for quantity and size of shepherd hook. These go up to 92″ and you can get as many as eight of them at once. There are no plastic components and the metal is rust-resistant. These multi-purpose hooks are a smart investment.

Key Features:

Many quantity and size options

Multi-purpose

Fun shape