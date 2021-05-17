Best Shaving Cream for Men

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Facial hair can be both a blessing and a curse. For some, sporting a burly beard is a god-send, while for others, it’s the biggest inconvenience on the face of the planet. If you align more with the latter — or really, anywhere in between — you’re going to need a reliable shaving setup. And if you still prefer the traditional wet razor, shaving cream should be at or near the top of your list. Some don’t prioritize shaving cream, but those people are sadly misguided — it can be the difference in a clean, close shave and an unkempt neck full of razor burns and half-shaven stubble. If you want to avoid looking like a 15-year-old kid after his first shave — or, ironically, you are a 15-year-old kid looking to avoid disaster on his first shave — here are some of the best shaving cream deals you can find on Amazon today.

Check out the editor’s pick

Image source: Cremo/Amazon

For a smooth, easy shave that will have you feeling like a million bucks, the Cremo Sandalwood Shave Cream is a must-have. It helps avoid nicks, cuts, and razor burns en route to a comfortable, close shave. It contains unique, slick molecules that helps your razor glide over your skin without effort. It’s also totally paraben-free and contains a bunch of natural ingredients like macadamia seed oil, aloe, calendula extract, lemon extract, papaya extract, and olive leaf extract, in addition to sandalwood essential oil for a pleasing, masculine scent.

Key Features:

Helps avoid nicks and cuts

Paraben-free

Natural ingredients

Cremo Barber Grade Astonishingly Superior Ultra-Slick Shaving Cream, Sandalwood, 6 Oz Price:$7.99 ($1.33 / Ounce) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Work it into a lather

Image source: Henry Cavendish/Amazon

While shaving soap isn’t necessarily a “mainstream” option when it comes to shaving options, it’s certainly an effective one. Henry Cavendish Himalaya Shaving Soap with Shea Butter & Coconut Oil is the cream of the crop (no pun intended) and it may have you making the switch from standard shaving cream permanently. The soap creates a thick, rich lather, which helps lubricate your razor for a slick, comfortable shave. It helps moisturize your face and beard for a softer, more comfortable look. This product is long-lasting, with a typical shelf life of three to six months, and is made with an assortment of all-natural ingredients like replenishing shea butter, seed oil, soy extracts for soft skin, and high glycerin content for a silky, smooth lather.

Key Features:

Helps lubricate your razor

Moisturize your face and beard

Made with an assortment of all-natural ingredients

Henry Cavendish Himalaya Shaving Soap with Shea Butter & Coconut Oil. Long Lasting 3.8 oz Puck… List Price:$21.95 Price:$13.47 ($3.54 / Ounce) You Save:$8.48 (39%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Don’t get razor burn

Image source: NIVEA/Amazon

On the other hand, if you prefer a shave gel made for sensitive skin and irritation, NIVEA Men Sensitive Shaving Gel is a great solution. This moisturizing shaving gel provides a thick lather and contains a calming chamomile extract along with vitamin E and aloe to help soothe irritation for a soft shave. It also contains no alcohol, making it a great pre-shave option for people with sensitive skin.

Key Features:

Moisturizing shaving gel

Calming chamomile extract

Contains no alcohol

Nivea Men Sensitive Shaving Gel - Protects Sensitive Skin From Shave Irritation - 7 Ounce (Pack… List Price:$11.97 Price:$9.75 ($0.46 / Ounce) You Save:$2.22 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Trim around your beard

Image source: The Art of Shaving/Amazon

If you’re someone who keeps a beard or other facial hair, you’re going to want to take care of the small hair that make it look unkept. That’s why The Art of Shaving Shaving Cream for Men is a good choice. This protects against irritation and skin burn as you’re shaving. It is totally fine if you use a razor to go over more pronounced hair, as this will help you trim and keep it clean. It softens the beard for a close and comfortable shave. Free of synthetic dyes and alcohol, this comes in multiple scents to keep you looking and smelling your best. This comes in a five-ounce container that will allow you to keep shaving for a long time.

Key Features:

Softens the beard

Free of synthetic dyes

Comes in multiple scents

The Art of Shaving Sandalwood Shaving Cream for Men - Mens Beard Care, Protects Against Irritat… List Price:$25.62 Price:$23.72 ($4.74 / Fl Oz) You Save:$1.90 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Don’t even notice it

Image source: King C. Gillette/Amazon

If you’ve ever gone through a day without realizing you still had a little shaving cream near your ear, you should try the King C. Gillette Men’s Transparent Shave Gel. It is formulated with Aloe Vera and white tea extract to keep your face smooth. This is clear, non-foaming gel that stays clear during your shave, allowing you to trim around facial hair more accurately. It is fragranced with scents of bergamot, geranium and cedarwood to leave your beard smelling great. This can be used by people who have facial hair and those who shave clean. It lubricates actively to protect skin.

Key Features:

Formulated with Aloe Vera and white tea extract

Clear, non-foaming gel

Leaves your beard smelling great

King C. Gillette Men’s Transparent Shave Gel with White Tea and Argan Oil, 5oz Price:$7.97 ($1.59 / Ounce) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now