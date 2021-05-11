If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Tossing back a cold one with your family or friends can be one of the top activities to partake in. There are so many different varieties and styles of beer that you’ll be hard-pressed to not be able to find one that you’ll like. The first sip of an iced cold beer can turn your whole day around if you were having a bad one. Certain beers taste better when they are drank out of a glass, so you better pick up a set of pint glasses if you don’t already have some. Many people collect pint glasses from different locations they’ve visited on vacation or cool events they’ve attended. But for a set of pint glasses that are uniform, you should check out any of the ones that we’ve hand selected below from doing our research. Then get ready to throw back some brews and enjoy your evenings.

Enjoy a classic look

The Luminarc Pub Beer Glass Set of 9 will give you plenty to be able to pour beers for all of your company. Each one measures 3″ x 3″ x 8″ and holds 16 ounces. This set is made from soda ash glass which is 100% free of lead. You’ll get nine because this is touted as a pack of eight with the ninth one thrown in for free. They are made in the United States and they are safe to wash in the dishwasher. These will fit with standard cocktail shakers to help you mix up your drinks, if you don’t only consume beer. These can also be placed in the freezer if you prefer your beer glasses frosted. They are clear and have a distinct classic look to them.

Key Features:

Comes with nine in a pack

Holds 16 ounces

100% lead-free

Pick up a pair

The Kitchen Lux 2-Pack of 1 Pint Beer Glasses is easy to make room for in your cabinet. These are pub-style glasses that are great to use for parties, dinners, a bar, or any other type of gathering at your home. These are excellent for drinking beer out of but also for drinking pretty much any type of drink. The two glasses are ideally shaped and designed to fit in to many settings. You can add some style to your home and these are easy to wash, as they can be put in the dishwasher. There is effortless maintenance needed for this set.

Key Features:

Two glasses in a set

Ideally shaped and designed

Dishwasher safe

Don’t experience warm beer again

Keep your beer at the desired temperature when you have the Host Freeze Beer Freezer Gel Chiller Double Wall Plastic Frozen Pint Glass Set of 2. You can just pop these in the freezer and the gel in the insulated plastic walls works as a beer chiller. Keeping them in the freezer for two hours will keep your beer between 43°F and 53°F. Made from BPA-free construction, this creates a sturdy beer glass that is suited for indoor or outdoor use. The insulated silicone band acts as a comfortable handle for you to keep grips on while you’re drinking. This will help you beat the heat on hot days.

Key Features:

Keeps beer cold

Made from BPA-free construction

Two in a pack

Get a large pack

With many pint glasses for you to enjoy, the Le’raze Heavy Base Tall Beer Glasses Set of 10 is a great addition to your home. Each one measures 6.25″ high with a 3.5″ opening for you to drink from. They have a weighted sham for extra durability and they are well-balanced. This set will layer beautifully with a variety of dinnerware. The rims and edges are produced smoothly and these feature a classic design.

Key Features:

10 glasses

3.5″ opening for you to drink from

Weighted sham for extra durability

Different glasses for different beers

If you’re particular about getting the most out of your beer, then you’re going to want the Libbey Craft Brews Assorted Beer Glasses, Set of 6. This will please beer aficionados and casual drinkers alike, as you’ll be receiving six different glasses. This includes a 15.25-ounce classic pilsner glass, a 20-ounce English pub glass, a 16.6-ounce Belgian ale glass, a 14.75-ounce porter/stout glass, a 23-ounce wheat beer glass, and a 20-ounce craft pub glass. They are all made lead-free and they are durable and dishwasher safe.

Key Features:

Six different styles of beer glasses

Lead-free

Dishwasher safe

