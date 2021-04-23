If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you rattle off a list of the top consumer electronics companies you can think of, the brand “Snaptain” definitely won’t make the cut. That said, it’s a name you won’t soon forget once you actually try one of the company’s awesome quadcopters. As a matter of fact, despite doing almost no marketing or advertising, Snaptain is the maker of the #1 best-selling quadcopter drone on Amazon’s whole website right now. That’s no easy feat when you consider how many drones are being sold on Amazon at any given time.

Various popular drones from Snaptain offer terrific value that undercuts comparable quadcopters, but there’s just one particular model we want to focus on today. It’s the #1 best-selling Snaptain S5C 2K Camera Drone, which is on sale at a great price right now thanks to a rare double discount at Amazon.

This popular quadcopter retails for $70, so it’s pretty easy to see why it’s the best-selling model on Amazon right now. Comparable quadcopters can easily cost $150, $200, or even more. This great drone comes with two removable batteries for extended flight time. It also packs great features like a crystal-clear 2K camera, a wide-angle lens, live video streaming to your smartphone, a gravity sensor, one-touch takeoff and landing, altitude hold, and support for tricks like flipping and more.

There’s really no question at all that the Snaptain S5C 2K Camera Drone is a tremendous value at $70, you’re not going to pay anywhere near that much right now. A $10 discount and an extra 5% coupon you can clip on the Amazon page slash the price all the way down to just $56.99, which is the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year. That’s an outstanding deal, but it’s definitely not going to last long so take advantage while you still can.

Here are the key details from the product page:

✈USER-FRIENDLY✈ SNAPTAIN S5C drone is user-friendly. Simply press one button, it will take off, land or return to your command. Smart voice control, headless mode, and the fascinating 360° Flips & Rolls come handy even for the drone newbies.

✈Farther & Clearer✈ The SNAPTAIN S5C provides video transmission within a range of up to 80m. Edit and upload instantly your videos on Social Media by iPhone or a video transmission signal up to a scale of 80m, allowing you to fly farther. Edit HD footage and directly upload it to social media from your iPhone or iPad. The video clips are automatically saved to the Micro SD card.

✈POWERFUL & SAFE✈ Protective Propeller Guards to ensure a safe flight. High-quality ABS material to free your worries of a sudden shock or drop. Best choice with enough fun for beginners.

✈STEADY & TRACKABLE✈ Altitude-Hold function ensures a steady hover in the air at a certain altitude. Great aerial pictures and videos are feasible thanks to this function. Trajectory Flight function is the newest technology that by drawing a flight course on the touch screen on your smartphone, the drone will fly accordingly. Pure fun awaits.

✈GRAVITY CONTROL✈ A built-in G-sensor is designed to allow controlling the drone by adjusting the vertical and horizontal position of your smartphone via the Snaptain Era App downloadable on the iOS and Android App market.

SNAPTAIN S5C WiFi FPV Drone with 2K Camera,Voice Control, Wide-Angle Live Video RC Quadcopter w… List Price:$59.99 Price:$56.99 You Save:$3.00 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

