Being able to look out on your lawn and feel a sense of pride at how well-manicured it is provides you with an incredible feeling. You’re likely tired when you’ve done making your yard look amazing, especially the touch-ups you’ll need to do when you’re mowing the lawn. If you have a small lawn, it may not be a big deal to get out and cut the grass. But if you have a medium or large lawn, chances are the summer time isn’t your favorite because of having to be out there in the hot sun. Rather than having a push lawn mower that may not collect the grass, meaning you’d have to come back out with a rake afterwards, getting a self-propelled lawn mower is a lot easier to maneuver. It takes some of the effort out of your hands and lets you just walk behind it as it moves forward trimming your lawn to the length you want it. If you’re in the market for a new mower, take a look at our list as we’ve highlighted five of our favorites below.

Don’t worry about emissions

Rather than having to fill up a gas can and then fill up your lawn mower, get the Snapper 1687914 21″ SP Walk Mower Kit, Self Propelled. This runs for up to 45 minutes with the Briggs & Stratton 82V Lithium ion 2.0Ah battery kit. It comes with two batteries and a rapid charger, allowing you to charge one while you’re using the other. The 21″ steel mowing deck offers you a three-in-one design, as it can mulch, bag, or side discharge your clippings. It takes almost no effort to switch between the three. This features smart and efficient load sensing technology that power adjusts to meet the demands of the cutting blades. This features a push button start and a single lever to hold down as it goes. You can adjust the height to seven different levels. The rear wheels are 10″ in height.

Key Features:

21″ steel mowing deck

Runs for up to 45 minutes

Comes with two batteries and a charger

Just worry about the mower first

You may be in the market for a new mower but your old batteries can still work. Then you should consider the Greenworks PRO 21-Inch 80V Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower. This measures 32.3″ x 18.2″ x 20.4″ and does not include the battery or charger. This features a 21″ deck, brushless motor, self-propelled rear wheel drive, and more. You can push a button to start it and it will run for 45 minutes on a fully charged battery. The run time will vary on grass conditions and the operator’s technique. You’ll be able to handle large areas of grass easily. The three-in-one design allows you to bag, mulch, or side discharge your clippings. You’ll have a quieter operation and more torque with the brushless motor.

Key Features:

Doesn’t come with a battery

Push button start

Brushless motor

Enjoy tremendous value

Some mowers can cost $800 or more but you won’t pay anywhere near that with the PowerSmart Lawn Mower. The single cylinder gas engine provides you with powerful backup for clearing tall grass. It has a 21″ deck and you can adjust the cutting depth with five different position changes. It is flexible and agile and can handle your clippings three different ways. The rear wheels are 8″ and self-propelled, making them easy to move. You can fold this up as well, making it easier to store. The gas tank capacity is 0.21 gallons.

Key Features:

Cost-effective

Single cylinder gas engine

Rear wheels are 8″

Keep it protected

The Craftsman M215 159cc 21-Inch 3-in-1 High-Wheeled FWD Self-Propelled Gas Powered Lawn Mower is great for multiple seasons. This is equipped with recoil and auto choke, so there’s no fussing with primer or the choke. You just need to pull it to start. It has 3-in-1 clipping capabilities and has a 21″ mowing deck that can handle taller grass. This comes with a cover, so you can keep it protected during the months you aren’t using it.

Key Features:

Recoil and auto choke

Pull to start

Comes with a cover

Handle more of your grass

You might be able to take down all of your lawn in one sitting if you have the EGO Power+ LM2142SP 21-Inch 56-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Electric Dual-Port Walk Behind Self Propelled Lawn Mower. This comes with two 5.0Ah ARC Lithium batteries and, on a full charge, this can run for 80 minutes, which is much longer than other electric batteries. This features a high-efficiency brushless motor and you can vary up the speed based on your preferences. You’ll be getting the 21″ mowing deck and three-in-one functionality that the other mowers have also. It’s great for dusk mowing as well, as this has bright LED headlights.

Key Features:

Comes with two 5.0Ah ARC Lithium batteries

Runs for 80 minutes

Bright LED headlights

