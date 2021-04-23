If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Finding better ways to having clean water is a must in this day and age. Clean water is not a given in many parts of the world and to be able to have some is a blessing. You probably have tried a filter at home on your tap or a pitcher that may have a filter to work the water through. This is the most reliable way to have filtered water. In an office setting, people tend to congregate around a water cooler. It is a place for them to hydrate and keep their legs moving, as it is a reason to get up from a desk. Taking the water cooler to the next level is finding one that cleans itself. With a self-cleaning water cooler, the maintenance is done for you. This allows you to enjoy hot or cold water while still having it filtered and not having to clean it every time. We’ve hand selected five of the best options on the market to help you at home or the office. Let’s take a look.

Image source: Brio/Amazon

It’s not a mystery why we were big fans of the Brio Self Cleaning Bottom Loading Water Cooler Water Dispenser. This is a limited edition version that allows you to conveniently load it from the bottom. You won’t to struggle with heavy jugs of water that hold multiple gallons of water and attempt to flip them upside down and fit them into a small hole. This takes almost no time to replace a bottle and it keeps it tucked away in a cabinet underneath. The Ozone self-cleaning feature is so simple to use, you only need to press a button to make it work for you. You can choose between three temperatures, as this works for hot, cold, or cool water. This makes it ideal for cool refreshments or toasty beverages. For those that work later in the day and at night, there is a night light that gives visibility in the dimmest of settings. You can also never worry about your child burning themselves, thanks to the child safety lock.

Loads from the bottom

Ozone self-cleaning feature

Night light

Lose the bottle altogether

Image source: Avalon/Amazon

You won’t even think about having to change heavy bottles when you have the Avalon A5 Self Cleaning Bottleless Water Cooler Dispenser. This includes a full installation kit, allowing you to better prepare for putting it in. It comes with connection adapters and filter flushing adapters too. Dual filters are included with the water cooler that consist of a sediment filter and a carbon block filter which will last six months or for 1,500 gallons. This is bottleless and will lower your costs of water filtration. The water is filtered through the dual filtration system. It works and delivers three temperatures of water in an instant. The self-cleaning Ozone feature sanitizes and purifies the dispenser. This also has a night light and is child-safe.

Comes with connection adapters

Dual filters last up to six months

Child-safe

Choose the amount you want

Image source: Igloo/Amazon

You can accommodate multiple sizes of bottles when you have the Igloo Stainless Steel Hot & Cold Ozone Self-Cleaning Water Cooler Dispensing. This comes in either stainless steel or black, allowing you to pick what better fits with your color scheme. This is suitable for three or five gallon jugs of water, so whatever you want to order should work. It is slim and free standing while keeping the water underneath, so you don’t have to lift the bottle. There are two push buttons and two corresponding spigots for cold and hot water dispensing. The self-cleaning technology prevents the buildup of bacteria laden bio-film. There is a removable drip tray for quick and easy cleanup.

Suitable for three or five gallon jugs

Slim and free standing

Two push buttons and two corresponding spigots

Keeps it clean frequently

Image source: Euhomy/Amazon

Thanks to the innovative technology, the Euhomy Self Cleaning Bottom Loading Water Cooler Dispenser makes sure you’re drinking clean water. The water dispenser has built-in UV lights that purify the water. This has a NO OZONE self-cleaning feature that runs every 20 minutes to clean itself. The heating capacity is five liters per hour and this works with either three or five gallon jugs. It features a safety lock to protect anybody from getting injured while using it and an LED night light for nighttime use. This will blend in nicely with any office or home décor.

Features a safety lock

Blends in nicely

Self-cleaning feature runs every 20 minutes

Can use it anywhere

Image source: SOOPYK/Amazon

The SOOPYK Water Dispenser is a safe and reliable choice. This has a built-in UV light that purifies water to prevent harmful substances from getting into your drink. This purifies the water, the water lines, and the water tank. The water cooler is bottom loading, so you won’t strain your back or arms. This features a child safety lock and it can be set to three different temperatures when you’re dispensing the water. This will look good in a kitchen or a home, as it can be used for work or just for hydration around the house.

Bottom loading

UV light to purify water

Purifies the water, water lines, and water tank

