If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Putting on your clothes and seeing a loose thread can really get annoying for people. The common reaction is to pull that thread and that is one of the worst things you can do. All of a sudden, you could be looking at a collar that’s unattached from the shirt or a pocket that’s partially coming off. If you have a sewing kit at home that you use mostly for sewing buttons or patching up holes, you probably have a seam ripper in there as well. A seam ripper is used to remove stitches, open button holes, or cut threads. Seamstresses all over the world use seam rippers to help when it’s time to stitch and patch. Rather than pulling on that thread, using a seam ripper will efficiently cut it, keeping your clothing from unraveling. For those who don’t have a sewing kit with one in it, we’ve got you covered. We’ve found some of the best seam rippers on the market and laid them our below for you. That way, you won’t ever again have to worry when you see a loose thread.

Check out our favorite

Being able to remove threads is a job for the CampTek Seam Ripper and Thread Remover Kit. There are four stitch thread unpickers, two small and two big, as well as a pair of trimming scissors to cover all of your bases. The small stitch unpicker is 3.5″ long, so it’s easy to get into small areas to undo fine stitching. You can take the clear plastic cap off and add it to the bottom for an extended handle. The big thread unpicker is 5.5″ long and has a long, flat handle that’s comfortable to grip. This makes unstitching jobs seem easy. The sewing trimming scissors are made from good quality metal and works with fishing line, fabric, or thread. In order to prevent rust, smear a layer of oil on them. These all come with a zippered carrying case, so you’ll always know where you keep them. There is also a bigger kit that you can purchase if you need more tools.

Key Features:

Five pieces

Zippered carrying case

Works with fishing line

Seam Ripper and Thread Remover Kit,2 Big and 2 Small Sewing Stitch Thread Unpicker and 1 Sewing… Price:$6.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Add a superior option

For just a single seam ripper, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more efficient one than the Dritz Pry-638 Seam Ripper. This is a great gift for any new homeowner or amateur seamstress, as the unique characteristics of this ripper make it its own. It has a sharp blade for cutting stitches and threads, so you’ll be able to slide it through the thread without much resistance. This is an easy size to handle, as it measures 7.9″ x 2.9″ x 0.6″. It comes with a protective clear cap and a ball on the end to protect the fabric. It is made from hardened steel that’s meant to last a lifetime.

Key Features:

Great for a new homeowner

Sharp blade for cutting

Protective clear cap

Dritz 638 Deluxe Seam Ripper Price:$4.28 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Have more than one

Allowing you to keep them in different parts of your home, the Clover 482/W Seam Ripper 3 Pack has you covered. This has a white handle that is easy to hold. These tools are designed to cut threads underneath buttons and they are easy to slide inward and do that. They are made from superior quality and have the quality Clover sewing notion. It is made from plastic and is meant to last a long time.

Key Features:

Designed to cut threads underneath buttons

Three in a pack

Made from plastic

Clover 482/W Seam Ripper (3 Pack) List Price:$13.79 Price:$12.95 You Save:$0.84 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Use either side

For more action when you’re using your seam ripper, the Dritz 949 Seam-Fix Double-Sided Seam Ripper is set up for success. There are raised arrows in the center of the tool that indicate the seam ripper size. There are soft finger grips that are located on both ends of the seam ripper. You’ll be able to cut away unwanted threads and then whisk them away with the protective ball on the end. This seam ripper is purple and white to give you easy identification.

Key Features:

Raised arrows in the center

Whisks away unwanted threads

Easy to identify

Dritz 949 Seam-Fix Seam Ripper, Double-Sided List Price:$14.39 Price:$11.38 You Save:$3.01 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Use it in the dark

Having to try and find a seam in a dark setting can be tricky, so you should get the Mighty Bright 88512 Lighted Seam Ripper. This has a bright white, energy-efficient LED light on the end to illuminate your work area. It lasts 100,000 hours, so there’s no replacement necessary. This precisely engineered optical grade lens spreads light evenly, so you’ll be covered no matter where your next thread is. It is magnified four times to help you see.

Key Features:

Precisely engineered optical grade lens

Lasts 100,000 hours

Magnifies four times

Mighty Bright 88512 Lighted Seam Ripper, Silver Price:$9.59 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now