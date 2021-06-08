Best Screwdriver

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

No home should be without a quality screwdriver. The do-it-all tool is a staple amongst homeowners, renters, and pretty much anybody with a roof over their head. From doing a big construction job to simply taking the batteries out of your child’s toy, a screwdriver can end up being the centerpiece of any chore. For the long haul, you might as well get a screwdriver that lasts — a screwdriver for the ages, so to speak. While that might be exaggerating just a tad, it is important to have the right tools for the right circumstances. Here, we’ll take a look at some of the best screwdrivers, for a multitude of uses, and you can decide which one will be the staple of your household for years to come. No pressure…

Handle a ton of tasks

Image source: Klein Tools/Amazon

For a screwdriver that can be used for a multitude of jobs, the Klein Tools Screwdriver and Nut Driver 11-in-1 Multi Tool is a great choice. With an interchangeable blade for a quick and easy change out, this integrated screwdriver and nut driver shaft holds eight tips and can convert to three different nut driver sizes. It comes with a variety of industrial strength and heat-treated bits including 3/8-inch, 5/16-inch, and 1/4-Inch nut drivers, number one and Phillips head, 1/4-inch and 3/16-inch slotted bits, T10 and T15 TORX, and number one and number two square recess bits. Complete with a cushion grip handle for an easy and comfortable hold, this handheld screwdriver is a versatile and highly useful tool for any aspiring handyman or woman.

Key Features:

Complete with a cushion grip handle

Comes with a variety of industrial strength bits

Interchangeable blade

Klein Tools 32500 Multi-Bit Screwdriver / Nut Driver 11-in-1 Multi Tool, 8 Industrial Strength… List Price: $25.84 Price: $14.97 You Save: $10.87 (42%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Be careful

Image source: ORIA/Amazon

If you’re strictly working with electronics, you’re going to need something that’s a bit smaller and precise. The ORIA Precision Screwdriver Kit, 60 in 1 with 56 Bits Screwdriver Set is the perfect set to help you repair all of your electronics. This multi-magnetic hand tool provides 60 different specialty and precision bits capable of fixing any popular laptop, phone, game console, etc. It comes with a flexible shaft that works great for electronics with screws that don’t protrude from the surface, and it’s portable, easy to carry, and organized for maximum effectiveness.

Key Features:

Provides 60 different specialty bits

Portable and easy to carry

Organized for maximum effectiveness

ORIA Precision Screwdriver Kit, 60 in 1 with 56 Bits Screwdriver Set, Magnetic Driver Kit with… List Price: $15.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $1.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keep it powered up

Image source: DEWALT/Amazon

Of course, for those who prefer a powerful, battery-powered screwdriver for projects around the house, the DEWALT 8V MAX Cordless Screwdriver Kit is a phenomenal product. It features motion-activated variable speed and reversing control for precision fastening control, an adjustable two-position handle so you can choose between straight or pistol grip, and a speed range between 0rpm-430rpm that allows you to screw into wood, plastic, and light-gauge metal interchangeably.

Key Features:

Motion-activated variable speed

Allows you to screw into wood, plastic, and metal

Reversing control for precision fastening

DEWALT 8V MAX Cordless Screwdriver Kit, Gyroscopic, 2 Batteries (DCF680N2) Price: $99.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get the screws in faster

Image source: DOUBLEDRIVE/Amazon

With the swiveling head, the DOUBLEDRIVE Ratcheting Screwdriver Set works doubly fast. This design can improve your work efficiency and economize your labor. It is suitable for laptops, PCs, furniture and so on. There are a lot of replaceable bits that can fill different needs for assembly and disassembly. There are 37 pieces to this kit and the allocation of the screwdriver is reasonable. This can be locked and the set can be suspended and reused.

Key Features:

Lots of replaceable bits

Ratchet works 2x as fast

Allocation is reasonable

DOUBLEDRIVE Ratcheting Screwdriver Set - 2X Faster, 37-piece Repair Tool Kits for Laptop, PC, F… Price: $19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Save some money

Image source: HTS/Amazon

The HTS 121S6 6-in-1 Flat Head & Philips Reversible Screwdriver is an essential tool in every home. This has chrome vanadium double ended bits that will last a long time. This is a bang-for-your-buck purchase that has a reversible steel shaft that locks into place. There is a spring-loaded ball bearing and the shaft features a 1/4″ nut driver on one end and a 5/16″ nut driver on the opposite end. All in all, it measures 6.75″ x 1.2″ x 1.2″.

Key Features:

Reversible steel shaft

Chrome vanadium double ended bits

6.75″ x 1.2″ x 1.2″