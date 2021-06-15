Best Screen Protector for a Samsung Galaxy S20

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s be honest: your cellphone is probably the item that is with you the most during the day. You often times have a mini panic attack if you can’t find it, only to realize it was right where you left it. You grab for it to look up any minuscule detail or to answer even the most random question that pops through your head. Sometimes, you’ll be walking into a room and know you’re going to sit down on the couch, so you toss your phone there because you want it next to you while you’re watching TV. But have you ever let it go and then, while it was in midair, worried that you missed the couch? Fear sets in during that second, as nobody wants to look at a cracked screen. But if you used a screen protector, it wouldn’t be a problem. For those of you with one of the newest Android phones out there, a Samsung Galaxy S20, you likely love the screen sizes and the refresh rate, along with the improved camera. So for you guys, we’ve highlighted the best screen protectors out there for the S20, so you don’t worry that you’ve cracked your screen. Here are our picks.

Protect your screen and your camera

Offering you multiple protection scenarios, the UIYTRAESTING 4 Pack Galaxy S20 Screen Protector is a smart purchase. Exclusively designed for the Samsung Galaxy S20, this features precise cutouts. The full coverage protects the entire screen and is suitable for use with a soft case to prevent any edges peeling up. It’ll work with most cases and covers and it has a 9H hardness rating. This tempered glass will fit your screen precisely and protect it from drops, scratches, and scrapes. It measures 0.3mm in thickness, keeping the full sensitivity for the touchscreen. It also has a cover for the camera on the back, so you won’t ever scratch the lens. It is easy to apply and remove and there won’t be any bubbles. There are two protectors per side.

Key Features:

Cover for the screen and the camera

9H hardness rating and 0.3mm thick

Keeps full sensitivity for the touchscreen

[2+2 Pack] Galaxy S20 Screen Protector Include 2 Pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector + 2 Pack… Price: $10.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Repair damages efficiently

Built to last, the ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector is designed for the Galaxy S20. It is ultra clear and razor thin, perfectly matching the contours of your device. This has easy application for flexible materials and it is designed to fully cover your phone. It is created from scratch-proof, high-grade, de-color material to provide a full body covering. This features self-repairing technology, which helps eliminate minor scratches on the film all by itself. It also reduces dust and smudges.

Key Features:

Self-repairing technology

Easy application for flexible materials

Reduces dust and smudges

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector Designed for Samsung Galaxy S20 / Galaxy S20 5G (6.2"… Price: $9.93 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Make sure it works with your case

Image source: Soft Foot/Amazon

If you choose the Soft Foot Compatible for Samsung Galaxy S20 Screen Protector, you likely won’t have a problem with it working with your case. This covers your curved edges to give it the most protection that it needs. The 9H hardness tempered glass is highly durable. It is compatible with most cases and promises full compatibility with your touchscreen capabilities. It keeps the original HD pixels.

Key Features:

9H hardness tempered glass

Works with almost any kind of case

Maintains original HD pixels

Compatible for Samsung Galaxy S20 Screen Protector, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Compatible, Easy Ins… Price: $12.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get yourself more than one

Image source: REFUN/Amazon

Always have enough protection for your S20 5G with the 3-Pack Galaxy S20 Screen Protector from REFUN. This is pack is case friendly and offers full coverage. The protectors are made from flexible TPU material that adheres to the curved edges perfectly. It is HD clear and still lets you use the fingerprint sensor for a smooth touch. It is self-healing and there won’t be any bubbles.

Key Features:

Case-friendly

Offers full coverage

3-pack with flexible screen

REFUN [3 PACK] Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S20 5G (Not for S20 FE/S20 Plus), Easy to In… List Price: $12.99 Price: $11.03 You Save: $1.96 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

If you upgraded

For those who have the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, you have a longer screen, so you’ll need a longer protector. That’s where the UniqueMe TPU Soft Screen Protector 4 Pack comes in handy. This measures 6.7″, rather than the 6.2″ of the S20. This comes with protectors for your phone screen and your camera. It has hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings to ensure your screen stays crystal clear. The high touch sensitivity is extremely responsive, keeping it the way it should be.

Key Features:

Measures 6.7″

Hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings

High touch sensitivity