Best Scented Candle

Never underestimate the power of a fresh scented candle. If your room is smelling, err, not up to par, a scented candle can give it a much-needed boost. This can be especially important when having company over because, well, who wants to come to a house that smells like spoiled eggs and used cat litter? Ok, that might be a bit of an exaggeration, but it’s a valid point, nonetheless. Anyway, if you’re looking for a candle that is guaranteed to give your home a fresh new scent or you finally want to try out some aromatherapy, let’s take a look at some of the best scented candles. You’ll certainly be thankful that you did.

Great for the planet

If you want something that A) smells great and B) is environmentally friendly, this Fresh Linen Luxury Scented Soy Candle by Lulu Candles is the perfect option. It’s made with eco-friendly soy wax that is vegan and both paraben- and cruelty-free. With a long-lasting burn and natural, smooth scents, courtesy of infused, essential-oil based fragrances, Lulu Candles provides high-quality aromas to your home at a great price. And if you’re not a fan of the somewhat subtle fresh linen scent, you can choose from a bevy of other smells like lemon vanilla bean, blueberry cobbler, and midnight in Paris, amongst others.

Long-lasting burn

High-quality aromas

Eco-friendly soy wax

Don’t lose the scent

For a candle that is super long-lasting, the Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle, Pink Sands is your best bet. With a 110 to 150 hour burn time, this candle is built to last, thanks to the natural fiber candle wick that helps facilitate a slow, smooth burn. This particular candle is amongst the best smelling as well, as it contains a pleasing mixture of bright citrus, sweet florals, and spicy vanilla. At 22 oz., it’s a rather large candle, but you’ll get plenty of use out of it, considering there’s little chance you’ll get sick of its scent any time soon.

110 to 150 hour burn time

22 ounces

Natural fiber candle wick

Get rid of that bad smell

Now, if your house is in some serious need of odor cleansing (hey, no judgments here), the Smoke Odor Exterminator Candle is literally made for the sole purpose of eliminating odors — not just masking them. Made of a natural paraffin and soy blend in addition to a special enzyme formulation, this candle is adept at removing strong odors like cigarette, cigar, and pet odors. Each candle weighs in at 13 oz. and lasts for a whopping 70 hours, making this product a surprisingly long — and shrewd — investment.

Made of a natural paraffin and soy blend

Special enzyme formulation

Weighs 13 ounces

Put your mind at ease

For those trying to get a little bit of calm, there’s the Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Scented Soy Aromatherapy Candle. You’ll get two in a pack and they come in four different scents: lavender, basil, lemon verbena, or geranium. Each one is 7.2 ounces and is made from renewable ingredients like soy wax and vegetable wax. The nonmetal, lead-free, long burning candle wick burns for 35 hours and the scents have an original and clean smell. The glass candle jars are recyclable and the candles are cruelty-free.

Four different scents

7.2 ounces

Renewable ingredients make them

Make it a centerpiece

The Chesapeake Bay Candle Scented Coffee Table Candle draws eyes to it. This is a larger candle that sits nicely on a coffee table to take up space for decoration. It is an 11-ounce candle that burns for approximately 24 hours. The soft colored frosted jar candle allows the light of the flame to shine through while it burns. It is 100% recyclable and it is made from a natural soy wax blend. There are so many fragrances to choose from as well.

11-ounce candle

Burns for approximately 24 hours

Many fragrances