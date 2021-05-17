If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no doubt that having a ton of papers at your desk is nobody’s idea of organization. Massive piles of paper only make you realize how much work you still have left to do. If you want to make it easier to share documents with your coworkers and you don’t want to have to make copy after copy and waste your whole day in front of the copier, there’s an easy way to get around this. Getting a scanner for your home office or regular office makes complete sense because it will save some paper and, in turn, help save the planet. But more importantly, it will save the precious area that you call your desk from becoming unbelievably cluttered. So, if you’re looking to find an easy way to send long documents, we’ve highlighted three of our favorite scanners to help save you time and desk space.

Handle a ton at once

If you’re handling a lot of different pages and don’t have a lot of time, you’ll want the Epson WorkForce ES-400 Color Duplex Document Scanner. This is one of the easiest machines to use, as it has single steps that make it hard to not get the exact scanning that you want. You’ll be able to scan up to 50 pages at a time in the Auto Document Feeder. Whether it’s business receipts, business cards, memos or letters, this will scan them all. It works with both Windows and Mac operating systems and lets you scan up to 35 ppm/70 ipm. This scanner captures both sides of the paper, which is a huge time saver, so you don’t have to completely stop, flip it over, and start again. With the intuitive Epson ScanSmart Software, you’ll get to preview, email, upload and scan with ease. You can automatically name it and the machine also recognizes your documents, saving you more time. It creates searchable PDFs and editable Word and Excel files for easy sharing and collaborating. You can upload from this machine to Dropbox, Evernote and Google Drive. One of the top features that we loved is the intelligent color and image adjustments while also auto cropping to get the best possible version of the scan.

Scans up to 50 pages at a time

Automatically name the file

Uploads to Dropbox and more

Cover both sides

Getting the chance to scan multiple things at once, both front and back, is a fantastic feature of the Fujitsu ScanSnap S1300i. This will help you scan and organize your paperwork very quickly, as it will create searchable, multi-page PDFs. It makes editable Word and Excel files as well as performs double-sided scanning in full color. You’ll be able to scan 10 pages at once in the Automatic Document Feeder, including extra large and long pages. This has a feature that will intelligently scan and correct any flaws in your scanning. It will correct color imperfections, automatically rotate any documents that were loaded upside down and it will remove any blank pages. It can handle 12 double-sided pages per minute and the software is very easy to use, as it works with color, monochrome and grayscale. Plus, you’ll be able to upload all of your photos and documents right into the cloud for simple sharing. It has an optical resolution of up to 600 dpi for color pages and a compact design that makes it easy to store in your home, office or home office.

Scan 10 pages at once

Corrects color imperfections

Automatically rotates documents that were loaded upside down

Bring it with you

For a compact and lightweight option rather than one that just has to sit in one place next to your desktop computer, grab the Brother Mobile Color Page Scanner. It has fast scan speeds of up to 8ppm in both colors and black and white. It is under a foot in length, meaning you can bring it pretty much anywhere you need to. If you’re heading to a meeting and need to scan and share documents with everyone at the meeting, this will fit in your bag without a problem. It is USB-powered, so you won’t have to plug it into a wall outlet to make it work. It can handle documents up to 8.5″ x 32″, as well as receipts, ID cards or business cards. It works with Mac, Windows and Linux operating systems. It includes a carrier sheet that helps when scanning oddly shaped papers. It includes scanning software that helps you manage and distribute the information quickly and efficiently.

Works with macOS, Windows, and Linux

8.5″ x 32″ max size for documents

Under a foot in length

Take care of a variety of documents

Image source: Canon/Amazon

The Canon ImageFORMULA R40 Office Document Scanner for PC and Mac reliably handles many different document types. This works with receipts, business cards, reports, long documents, contracts, or even thick or thin documents. This will scan both sides of a document at the same time, minimizing the time needed. It will do up to 40 pages per minute and the automatic feeder can handle 60 sheets at once. The one touch operation makes this simple to use. It works for both Windows and Mac users and the bundled software gives you plenty to work with.

Scans both sides of a document

Works with receipts, business cards, and more

One touch operation

Don’t search for a signal

Image source: Doxie/Amazon

The Doxie Q is a rechargeable document scanner that is built for frequent use. This has a rechargeable battery, so it’s portable or can be used at home. There is built-in Wi-Fi to make connecting simple and there a Mac, PC, and iOS apps for it. You can stack up to five full-color pages on top of each either and this will take care of scanning them at up to 600 dpi. You can create searchable documents, sync the scanner, and then send them via Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, and iCloud. The direct feed lets you scan all your documents.

Stack up to five full-color pages on top of each other

Sends searchable documents through multiple programs

Built-in Wi-Fi

