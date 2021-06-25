Best Running Leash for Dogs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Exercise is a must for every human. If you’re someone who loves to run to get that exercise, you know there’s nothing better than a crisp run outdoors. Being able to rack up the miles and get a lay of your surroundings is a treat for every runner. But you could be doing this with a companion while knocking out a daily requirement. Dogs also need exercising and walking, so why not bring your dog with you on your run? With a running leash, you can make sure your pup is also getting the much needed activity they require. Running leashes are meant to be wrapped around you, so you don’t have to hold onto your dog while running with them. It makes for a safer activity, so you and your dog will be able to enjoy it more. If you’re not sure which leash you should purchase, we’ve done some of the legwork for you. Below are our picks for the best running leashes out there, so you can get out there, as in outside, with your dog.

Best Running Leash for Control

If your puppy is still mastering how to walk on a leash, bringing them out running will take some getting used to. With the Tuff Mutt Hands Free Dog Leash for Running, you’ll be able to have control while you’re running. This durable belt clip glides around your waist, rather than staying in one position, so it allows your dog to move more easily from side to side without tripping you up. They can comfortably run in front of you or beside you without feeling like they are stepping on you, as it measures four feet long. When it is fully extended, it stretches out to five feet. This is especially a great leash for medium to large dogs, ranging from 30 to 100 pounds. The strong bungee is in between two handles to keep your dog’s pulling to a minimum and to absorb shock. Those two handles are conveniently placed, so you can grab it and control your dog without having to break stride. The handle by the hip steers them back on track and the handle by the collar gives more direct control. It is made with quality material and you’ll be able to run at night with the reflective material on the leash.

Key Features:

Measures four feet long

Durable belt clip glides around your waist

Strong bungee is in between two handles

Tuff Mutt Hands Free Dog Leash for Running, Walking, Hiking, Durable Dual-Handle Bungee Leash i… Price: $22.97 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get your big pup some exercise

If it’s sometimes hard for you to get your large dog out for a run, consider the Paw Lifestyles Retractable Hands Free Dog Leash. This bungee leash can support up to 150 pounds, so if your mastiff or husky or St. Bernard is a running fan, you can bring them along. This adjustable waistband is 48″ and has two expandable pouches, allowing you to keep your keys or cell phone in them. There are two handles to give you control of your dog if they need to be reined in a little more. The threading is luminous and reflective, giving you the option to go for runs at dusk or nighttime. There is a two-inch, heavy-duty clip that you can add for protection. The handy D-ring attaches to your favorite clicker or poop bag. This will absorb any quick movements from your dog.

Key Features:

Supports up to 150 pounds

Adjustable waistband

Handy D-ring

Paw Lifestyles Retractable Hands Free Dog Leash W/Smartphone Pouch – Dual Handle Bungee Waist… Price: $21.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get some bang for your buck

For those looking for a leash that will work with your pet for jogs, running, or speed walks, the SparklyPets Hands-Free Dog Leash is a terrific option for medium to large dogs. There are security clips on the belt that will make sure that your dog cannot break free from the clasp. This has a support mechanism that features two stainless steel clasps that take all of the tension off of the plastic buckle and spreads it out evenly. This has a strong, yet flexible bungee that allows you to control your dog when it pulls you. There’s a handle that will provide you with a smooth and easy grip to allow you to control your dog in tighter areas. It can be switched from a hands-free leash to a hands-on leash in seconds. It comes in three different colors: blue, premium gold champagne, and premium teal.

Key Features:

Security clips on the belt

Strong, yet flexible bungee

Switch from a hands-free leash to a hands-on leash

SparklyPets Hands-Free Dog Leash for Medium and Large Dogs – Professional Harness with Reflec… List Price: $34.95 Price: $19.95 You Save: $15.00 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keep your pouch with you when you need it

Image source: iYoShop/Amazon

If you want to bring a treat bag with you while you’re on a walk, you should consider the iYoShop Hands Free Dog Leash. This comes in two different sizes: small and medium/large. It includes a removable zipper pouch that you can bring with you even when you’re not out for a run. This leash has a double shock absorber to help provide a bit of give in the leash. It can help reduce the amount of tugging that you and your dog experience. This features reflective threading that is visible at nighttime. There are two extra handles for extra control.

Key Features:

Double shock absorbers

Reflective threading that is visible at nighttime

Two extra handles for control

iYoShop Hands Free Dog Leash with Zipper Pouch, Dual Padded Handles and Durable Bungee for Smal… List Price: $26.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $7.00 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Pick the length you want

Image source: Pet Dreamland/Amazon

The Pet Dreamland Hands Free Leash For Running is a great companion. This will help you improve your dog’s habits while they are on a walk. The two Neoprene padded handles will help control your dog in unexpected situations. Your hands won’t be sore if they happen to pull you. This is offered in four different sizes: one for small dogs and one for large dogs and then a shorter version of each of those. You’ll be able to pick how much slack you want to give your puppy. It is offered in five different colors and the waist belt is adjustable.

Key Features:

Two Neoprene padded handles

Offered in four sizes

Five color choices