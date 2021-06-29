Best Runner Rug for Your Home

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The notion that a rug “really ties a room together” is actually somewhat valid. Have you ever seen a room without at least one area rug? It looks…naked. While that might be a rug’s best attribute from an aesthetics standpoint, they’re also quite useful when it comes to a functionality standpoint. Runner rugs, in particular, can help keep your home free from tracking mud, dirt, and grime, in addition to providing your guests the proper footing when they first enter your home. This is especially important during inclimate weather like rain or snow. In fact, anyone with an elongated hall that originates from the entrance of their home would be remiss to not utilize the power of the versatile runner rug. And, conversely, you can use the rug in a variety of different places like the kitchen, bathroom, or even smaller dining areas and living rooms. If, for whatever reason, you’ve decided to forgo using a runner rug up until this point, now’s the time to pull the trigger, as there are plenty of solid deals on rugger rugs within arms reach on the internet as we speak. Let’s take a look at some of the best of the best to stop your home from looking so naked.

Show off your style

Of course, one of the biggest factors when it comes to choosing a rug is finding something that’s both stylish and fits with the overall ambiance of your home. In terms of popularity, design, and overall aesthetics, the Ottomanson otto home collection runner rug is a great choice for any home. With dimensions of 21″ x 59″, this rug is made out of high-quality, 100% polypropylene material. Obviously, from a style standpoint, this rug stands out, especially when compared to other mundane styles. It features a unique “floral design featuring delicate leaves in earthy hues,” which is copyrighted, so you’re not going to find anything else like it. And from a functionality standpoint, it’s both convenient and ultra-strong, making it great for high-traffic areas and homes with pets, small children, or both. What we found particularly great from a quality standpoint, is that the rug never seemed to roll up or slide around when we tried it out — definitely a huge plus for any home or office space.

Made out of 100% polypropylene material

Unique floral design

Never seems to roll up or slide around

Love the feeling under your feet

There’s little doubt that a shag rug/carpet is infinitely more comfortable than a traditional rug. If you’re someone who can’t resist maxing out your comfort, in any capacity, the Safavieh Milan Shag Collection Dark Beige Runner is the rug for you. Made with a high-density polypropylene pile, this durable and stylish rug is undoubtedly one of the most plush products out there. It features an extra-thick, two-inch pile height, which is far more comfortable than most area rugs and runner rugs. It’s made with a subtle, contemporary design, which fits nicely in nearly any room in the house. While you might be tempted to keep it in a lower-traffic area to preserve its softness, it’s more than capable of withstanding the pitter-patter of feet and animal wear and tear. It also comes in a variety of different colors, including some brighter patterns like red and aqua blue, so you can essentially match this runner rug with anything.

Made with a subtle, contemporary design

Comes in a variety of different colors

High-density polypropylene pile

It can take a lot of steps

If you’re a bit worried one of these rugs won’t match with your ultra-specific interior decorating or home layout, you can always customize one. For sizing purposes and an overall versatility standpoint, opting for the iCustomRug Spartan Weather Warrior Duty Indoor/Outdoor Utility Berber Loop Carpet Runner is a great choice. Here, you’re allowed to choose between three different widths — three feet, four feet, and six feet — and completely customize the length to your liking. It’s made with polyester and polypropylene fibers and features a non-skid, natural rubber backing to keep it firmly in place. It’s durable enough to be used outside or indoors, and you can even utilize it as a stair tread. And perhaps best of all, it’s stain-resistant, so you won’t have to worry about spills or even just too much treading. It comes in three different simple, yet timeless shades — black, grey, and charcoal.

Choose between three widths

Natural rubber backing

Stain-resistant

Keep your floor clean

Image source: Unique Loom/Amazon

Even if you don’t expect it, some rugs will shed. But when you have the Unique Loom Sofia Collection Area Traditional Vintage Rug, you don’t have to worry about the shedding. It is easy to clean and is stain-resistant while not shedding. The pile is made from polypropylene and the back is jute while the weave is machine woven. It comes in multiple sizes and designs, depending on what you want. You can use a carpet cleaner for cleaning but you should dry it immediately after you’re done. Roll the rug in the opposite direction if creases start to form.

Made from polypropylene and jute

Stain-resistant

Won’t shed

Get a natural look

Image source: nuLOOM/Amazon

The nuLOOM Wynn Braided Indoor/Outdoor Runner Rug is designed with resilience in mind. It goes up against everyday wear and tear and succeeds, thanks to its braided weave and water resistance. It is made in Indian out of 100% polypropylene and is great for high traffic areas. The sleek and functional pile height allows for convenient placement in entryways and it is extremely easy to clean. It comes in 10 colors, but tan is out personal favorite.

Braided weave

Water-resistant

10 color options