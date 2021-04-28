If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Adding a nice throw or area rug to your home can really make the appearance look more vibrant. If your home isn’t conducive to putting down carpeting all over the floors, having some well-placed rugs will do wonders for the aesthetic. A great place to put a rug is under your bed so that when it is cold outside, you’re not putting your feet on cold hardwood as soon as you step out from under the covers. Down a long hallway, near the front door, in the foyer, near the coffee table, or by the television are all places you could potentially put rugs in your home. But in order to keep them in place and stop them from bunching up or moving, you’ll need to put a rug pad underneath them. This will guarantee that people won’t be slipping on your rugs and or a dog won’t be moving them if they are running around the home. In order to keep people safe in your apartment, consider any of the five rug pads we’ve hand selected below.

Thanks to a superior design, the Gorilla Glue Original Area Rug Rug Gripper Pad will keep things in place for longer. These are non-adhesive and are constructed of premium materials for long-lasting quality. This should be placed on a clean, dry floor and you should smooth the wrinkles as you place it down. The rug should stay flat on top with use. The open grid construction allows rugs to breath and it will protect your floors from any damage. The rug pads are reversible, vacuum-friendly, and ready to use as soon as you open them. They come in many different sizes ranging between 2′ x 3′ and 10′ x 14′. You can just choose the size that you need and it comes pre-cut to that size. It’s simple to use for unique shapes, you can trim it with scissors.

Key Features:

Should be placed on a clean, dry floor

Open grid construction allows rugs to breath

Reversible

Gorilla Grip Original Area Rug Gripper Pad 9x12 FT, Made in USA, Extra Thick Pads for Hardwood…

For a dual surface use

Finding a rug pad made of felt like the Mohawk Home Dual Surface Felt and Latex Non Slip Rug Pad can be used with all types of area rugs. This is made from 100% felt rubber and the dense pad is designed to work with any rug you have. This is felt constructed from the carpet fibers cutoffs remaining from the manufacturing of open loop carpets, so you it’s meant to be in a home. This provides a plusher feel when you’re walking on the carpet. It has a brown rubber backing that keeps the rug in place. The fiber side has a rough feel to grip the back of the rug. You can choose many sizes, as they range between 2′ x 4′ and 11′ 10″ x 13′ 10″.

Key Features:

Made from 100% felt rubber

Plusher feel when walked on

Fiber side grips the back of the rug

Mohawk Home Dual Surface Felt and Latex Non Slip Rug Pad, 1/4" Thick, 8'x10', Brown

Find value where you can

Outfitting a home can be extremely expensive, especially if you’re starting from scratch. That’s why a pad like the Ninja Brand Gripper Rug Pad is a smart purchase. This will give you a lot of bang for your buck, regardless of the size of your rug. It fits 2′ x 3′ all the way up to 9′ x 12′, giving you a lot of leeway. This is non-adhesive and low profile, so you won’t even notice it’s underneath the rug. It will help you extend the life of your rug. You can even trim your pad to match the size or shape of your rug. Having it under your rug will make vacuuming a whole lot easier.

Key Features:

Good bang-for-your-buck potential

Non-adhesive and low profile

Easy to vacuum over

Ninja Brand Gripper Rug Pad, 2 Feet x 3 Feet, for Hardwood Floors and Hard Surfaces, Top Grippe…

Extra thick to protect the floor

Image source: Puroma/Amazon

The Puroma Non-Slip Area Rug Pad is exceptionally grip and thick. This anti-slip rug pad helps to lock rugs in place to prevent bunching and shifting for hard-surfacing floors. Constructed from premium materials, this pad lasts a long time and with a strong quality that will make your rug last longer. The ultra thick cushion design makes it easier to grip the floor and adds an important protective layer. This goes against the rough surfaces of what is usually underneath a rug. This is actually breathable, with the open weave construction, making vacuuming easier. You can also trim it.

Key Features:

Helps avoid scratches to your floor

Open grid allows air to circulate

Strong quality to make your rug last longer

Puroma Non-Slip Area Rug Pad, 8 x 10 Ft Extra Thick Rug Gripper Protective Cushioning Pad for H…

Don’t worry about wrinkling pads

For those who want to keep their corners flat, the Home Techpro Rug Grippers will do the trick. These come in packs of four or eight and eliminate the annoyance of having a rug pad that wrinkles and bunches. These are meant to be placed in the corners of your rugs in order to keep them in place. Each is less than 1/10″ thick, so they are inconspicuous. Each piece is square in order to increase the surface area. The rug will have a slight bounce because of natural suction technology.

Key Features:

Eliminates the annoyance of having a rug pad that wrinkles

Meant to be placed in the corners of your rugs

Each is square

Rug Grippers, Non Slip Rug Gripper, "Vacuum TECH" - Anti Curling Rug Pad : Keep Your Rug in…