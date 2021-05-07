If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Adopting a new puppy can be one of the most exciting events for a person or family. The endless energy and love that the puppy will share with you makes it worth all the hard times of training. Speaking of training, playtime is one of the most important things you can do each day with your dog. Helping them build up their teeth strength and work through aggression is the reason rope toys were invented. Rope toys provide a durable way for your dog to learn how to play and they provide an activity you can do together. If you have a strong chewer or one that seems to have zoomies all the time, getting them a rope toy will help you work through training with them and give them an easy way to play as they move into adulthood. We’ve highlighted three rope toys to help you decide which one to give your good boy or girl that may be driving you a little crazy.

Your pup can enjoy all of them

Want to set up your pup with toys to play with for the foreseeable future? Then pick up the Pacific Pups Products Dog Rope Toys for Aggressive Chewers 11 Pack. As it states in the name, you’ll receive 11 rope toys of all different sizes, colors and designs to use with your dog. All of them are free of plastic and are fairly durable, but not indestructible. Rather than using the strongest adhesives and materials, Pacific Pups Products uses the safest ones for dogs. From ropes with knots, ropes with loops to ropes with tassels, this pack has just about any type of rope toy your dog will desire. They help reduce anxiety in dogs and stop them from chewing on other things in your home, such as furniture, shoes and other personal belongings. Certain dogs have been known to chew on these for hours. You’ll even get a free giraffe toy that is made entirely from rope that will most likely become your dog’s new favorite toy. These dog products were created to support the Pacific Pups Rescue, a non-profit in California that helps save dogs from kill shelters.

Key Features:

11 toys

Safe to use

Can be chewed on for hours

Pacific Pups Products supporting pacificpuprescue.com dog rope toys for aggressive chewers-set… List Price:$22.99 Price:$20.99 You Save:$2.00 (9%)

Get a lot of wear and tear

If your puppy is on its way to being bigger than you may have expected or you have a dog that’s a larger breed, consider picking up the Otterly Pets Puppy Dog Pet Rope Toys. This pack of five toys is perfect for medium to large dogs, as they are all made of 100% washable cotton fibers. They can be used inside or outside and can actually fight plaque buildup in their teeth and gums, as the fibers are non-toxic and meant to be tugged and ripped at. In this variety pack, you’ll receive a 22.5″ rope knot toy, a six-inch ring, a figure 8 with a chewable rubber ball, a 20″ handled thicker rope with a 4.25″ diameter heavy rope ball on the end, and a 3.5″ diameter monkey fist rope ball. This pack is meant for aggressive but not extremely aggressive chewers, so they should be used with supervision. This will help with boredom through interactive play with you. It is meant to help your dog improve its demeanor and temperament, as they’ll be busy enjoying their new set of toys.

Key Features:

100% washable cotton fibers

Five toys

Improves demeanor

Otterly Pets Puppy Dog Pet Rope Toys - Medium to Large Dogs (5-Pack) Price:$17.95

Find one that’s very long

For a singular rope toy that is very long, large and meant to give your puppy, no matter what size they are, a challenge, check out the Mammoth Flossy Chews Cottonblend Color 3-Knot Rope Tug. This rope toy measures 36 inches long and has three separate knots in it. It has knots on either end of the toy as well as one in the middle, giving your dog multiple areas to bite down on and even carry in their mouth. The Cottonblend Color materials make it durable and help it to last. The fibers of the rope toy will actually floss the dogs teeth, keeping their chompers healthy. The tassels on each end are an enticing thing to wave in front of them to let them know you are interested in playing. You can get this toy in an extra small, small, medium or extra large size. This is an ideal toy for large dogs who are in need of stimulation for a while.

Key Features:

Three separate knots

Cottonblend Color materials

Stimulates for a while

Mammoth Flossy Chews Color Rope Tug – Premium Cotton-Poly Tug Toy for Dogs – Interactive Do… Price:$11.99

Keep your dog’s teeth clean

Image source: Booda/Amazon

The Booda Fresh N Floss Tug Rope Dog Toy is looking out for your dog’s excitement level and their teeth. This is a durable rope toy that is wound with mint-scented dental rope. That means that it will help upkeep healthy teeth every time they play with it. You can choose a three-knot or two-knot option and it comes in multiple sizes. It is soft in a dog’s mouth and can be used by dogs or cats. Made from wax-coated nylon, it’s gentle on gums.

Key Features:

Choose a three-knot or two-knot option

Soft in a dog’s mouth

Mint-scented rope

Booda Fresh N Floss 3 Knot Tug Rope Dog Toy, X-Large, Spearmint Price:$9.99

Easier on the owner

Image source: ZippyPaws/Amazon

The ZippyPaws Monkey RopeTugz is a fun and playful toy for your dog. This is perfect for tug of war because it has two ends that are easy to grab. So if you’re playing with your dog, your hands are won’t hurt if they are a serious tugger. There is a monkey in the middle that has a squeaker, so it’ll add a different element to the rope toy. This comes in fun colors and can be enjoyed by all dogs.

Key Features:

Monkey with a squeaker

Fun colors

Two ends that are easy to grab

ZippyPaws - Monkey RopeTugz, Squeaky and Plush Rope Tug Dog Toy - Blue List Price:$19.99 Price:$13.20 You Save:$6.79 (34%)