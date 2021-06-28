Click to Skip Ad
June 28th, 2021
By
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Lugging box after box when you’re trying to move is actually the worst. Why do you think none of your friends jumped at the chance to help you move in exchange for pizza and beer? Even if you’re contemplating hiring movers next time, you’ll still need an easier way to move things from place to place. That’s why getting some sort of rolling storage unit will save you stress and time. Whether it’s just a small cart to go to the grocery store with or a library style cart to bring along when you’re doing laundry, having something on wheels is never a bad thing. We’ve highlighted some of the best rolling storage units to entice people to come help you move next time.

Carry heavier items easily

Best Rolling Crate
dbest products Quik Cart Wheeled Rolling Crate Image source: dbest products/Amazon

 

Ideal for teachers who have papers and books to carry, the dbest products Quik Cart Wheeled Rolling Crate can store up to 80 pounds of things. It has a telescopic handle, so you can adjust it to your height. The whole crate is collapsible, so you can make it reach up to 17.5″ or minimize down to 3″ for when you want to store it. It has two wheels and you can stack things on top of the box, making moving more efficient as the lid can hold up to 250 pounds. It is made from heavy-duty aluminum and plastic and can be used as a seat or stool.

Key Features:

  • Lid holds up to 250 pounds
  • Crate stores up to 80 pounds
  • Made form heavy-duty aluminum and plastic
dbest products Quik Cart Collapsible Rolling Crate on Wheels for Teachers Tote Basket 80 lbs Ca… Price:$64.13 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Utilize the shelves

Best Rolling CartImage source: Olympia Tools/Amazon

Boasting three shelves for additional storage, the Olympia Tools 85-188 3 Shelf Collapsible Service Cart can lock open or lock close. It can collapse to 8″ wide, allowing you to store it safely. There are two comfortable handles, so you can hold on easily from either side. Each shelf can hold up to 50 pounds and when it’s open, it measures 34″ x 15″ x 26 1/8″. It’s on top of four swivel wheels, making it very convenient to bring from place to place. Make sure to keep your hands clear of the storage area when folding it shut.

Key Features:

  • Holds up to 50 pounds per shelf
  • Collapses to 8″ wide
  • Four swivel wheels
Olympia Tools 85-188 Pack-N-Roll Folding Collapsible Service Cart, Black, 50 Lb. Load Capacity… Price:$109.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Don’t forget your groceries

Best Rolling Grocery CartImage source: UIFER/Amazon

If you’re just heading to the grocery store to pick up a few things, don’t even bother picking up a cart when you get there. Bringing along the UIFER Grocery Cart with Wheels will help you get your shopping done faster and will stop you from putting random stuff in the cart. With a rolling three wheel design, you’ll get up steps and curbs without a problem. It is crafted from durable aluminum alloy and can hold up to 150 pounds. You’ll be able to see in the storage area, so moving things around is simple. It can also fold almost flat, for an easier time storing it.

Key Features:

  • Three wheel design
  • Crafted from aluminum alloy
  • Folds almost flat
Helping Hand Deluxe Stair Climber Cart in Silver | Folding Cart Holds Up to 60 lbs - Great for… Price: Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keep your items in place

Most Durable OrganizerImage source: Amazon Basics

You should organize while you’re rolling your items around with the Amazon Basics 3-Shelf Heavy Duty Shelving Storage Unit. You can choose between three-, four-, and five-shelf units and they make for great organizers in your garage, kitchen, studio, office, and more. The three-shelf option can hold up to 750 pounds, as each shelf can hold 250 pounds. These wire shelves are adjustable in one-inch increments without any tools required. The wheels affect how much should be placed on the shelves, as if you are moving it, you should minimize the weight to 150 pounds per shelf.

Key Features:

  • Choose three, four, or five shelves
  • Wire shelves are adjustable
  • Wheels move it around
Amazon Basics 3-Shelf Heavy Duty Shelving Storage Unit on 2" Wheel Casters, Metal Organizer Wir… List Price:$44.99 Price:$41.40 You Save:$3.59 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keep it on the deck

Best Rolling CoolerImage source: Permasteel/Amazon

Perfect for keeping beverages cold during a cookout, the Permasteel PS-203F1-BLK-AM 80 Quart Portable Rolling Patio Cooler will look great. This has two side handles that make it easy to move around. The four casters move nicely and two of them lock in place to stabilize in a desired area. This can hold up to 110 12-ounce cans with extra room for ice. There is also a sturdy lower rack for extra storage. With a quality and durable coated finish, the classic antique look will match current patio pieces. There is a bottle opener and a cap catcher on the side.

Key Features:

  • Four casters with two that lock in place
  • Classic antique look
  • Sturdy lower rack
Permasteel PS-203F1-BLK-AM 80 Quart Portable Rolling Patio Cooler, Pack of 1, Black List Price:$226.94 Price:$200.59 You Save:$26.35 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now
Chris Hachey handles e-commerce and sponsored content for BGR. He has worked as an editor and writer for over a decade for various publications and distribution services. He focuses on consumer products to help you find the best of what's on the market. When he's not searching for the top deals, he's likely watching his favorite sports teams or walking around his hometown with his fiancée and his dog.

