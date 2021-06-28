If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Lugging box after box when you’re trying to move is actually the worst. Why do you think none of your friends jumped at the chance to help you move in exchange for pizza and beer? Even if you’re contemplating hiring movers next time, you’ll still need an easier way to move things from place to place. That’s why getting some sort of rolling storage unit will save you stress and time. Whether it’s just a small cart to go to the grocery store with or a library style cart to bring along when you’re doing laundry, having something on wheels is never a bad thing. We’ve highlighted some of the best rolling storage units to entice people to come help you move next time.

Carry heavier items easily

Ideal for teachers who have papers and books to carry, the dbest products Quik Cart Wheeled Rolling Crate can store up to 80 pounds of things. It has a telescopic handle, so you can adjust it to your height. The whole crate is collapsible, so you can make it reach up to 17.5″ or minimize down to 3″ for when you want to store it. It has two wheels and you can stack things on top of the box, making moving more efficient as the lid can hold up to 250 pounds. It is made from heavy-duty aluminum and plastic and can be used as a seat or stool.

Key Features:

Lid holds up to 250 pounds

Crate stores up to 80 pounds

Made form heavy-duty aluminum and plastic

Utilize the shelves

Image source: Olympia Tools/Amazon

Boasting three shelves for additional storage, the Olympia Tools 85-188 3 Shelf Collapsible Service Cart can lock open or lock close. It can collapse to 8″ wide, allowing you to store it safely. There are two comfortable handles, so you can hold on easily from either side. Each shelf can hold up to 50 pounds and when it’s open, it measures 34″ x 15″ x 26 1/8″. It’s on top of four swivel wheels, making it very convenient to bring from place to place. Make sure to keep your hands clear of the storage area when folding it shut.

Key Features:

Holds up to 50 pounds per shelf

Collapses to 8″ wide

Four swivel wheels

Don’t forget your groceries

Image source: UIFER/Amazon

If you’re just heading to the grocery store to pick up a few things, don’t even bother picking up a cart when you get there. Bringing along the UIFER Grocery Cart with Wheels will help you get your shopping done faster and will stop you from putting random stuff in the cart. With a rolling three wheel design, you’ll get up steps and curbs without a problem. It is crafted from durable aluminum alloy and can hold up to 150 pounds. You’ll be able to see in the storage area, so moving things around is simple. It can also fold almost flat, for an easier time storing it.

Key Features:

Three wheel design

Crafted from aluminum alloy

Folds almost flat

Keep your items in place

Image source: Amazon Basics

You should organize while you’re rolling your items around with the Amazon Basics 3-Shelf Heavy Duty Shelving Storage Unit. You can choose between three-, four-, and five-shelf units and they make for great organizers in your garage, kitchen, studio, office, and more. The three-shelf option can hold up to 750 pounds, as each shelf can hold 250 pounds. These wire shelves are adjustable in one-inch increments without any tools required. The wheels affect how much should be placed on the shelves, as if you are moving it, you should minimize the weight to 150 pounds per shelf.

Key Features:

Choose three, four, or five shelves

Wire shelves are adjustable

Wheels move it around

Keep it on the deck

Image source: Permasteel/Amazon

Perfect for keeping beverages cold during a cookout, the Permasteel PS-203F1-BLK-AM 80 Quart Portable Rolling Patio Cooler will look great. This has two side handles that make it easy to move around. The four casters move nicely and two of them lock in place to stabilize in a desired area. This can hold up to 110 12-ounce cans with extra room for ice. There is also a sturdy lower rack for extra storage. With a quality and durable coated finish, the classic antique look will match current patio pieces. There is a bottle opener and a cap catcher on the side.

Key Features:

Four casters with two that lock in place

Classic antique look

Sturdy lower rack