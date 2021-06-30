Best Rolling Pin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

For those of us who are obsessed with baking shows, particularly anything on Food Network or The Great British Bake Off, we’ve seen all of the amazing kitchen equipment that is needed to create award-winning cakes and pastries. But you don’t need to go out and spend hundreds of dollars for all of it. Something that is such a simple concept but a key to a good bake is a quality rolling pin. A rolling pin helps you even the dough out and makes sure there’s no rips or air pockets in your dough. While people have used cans in the past to flatten their dough, something that’s uniform and can cover your entire dough is preferred. Grab any of these pins we’ve picked out below and make Mary Berry proud.

Just like your mom used to use

We all think of wood rolling pins as the quintessential rolling pin. But with the Joseph Joseph 20085 Adjustable Rolling Pin, you’ll be able to get so much more out of one. It has removable rings that let you roll your dough into different thicknesses. There are rings for 1/16″, 1/6″, 1/4″ and 3/8″, allowing you to get the thickness that you need for your particular bake. You can use it on pizza doughs, pie crusts, or for tarts and cookies. The pin measures 16.5″ in length and 2.5″ in diameter. It’s made from solid beech wood and can be hand washed.

Key Features:

Removable rings to let you roll out dough to different thicknesses

Use it on all kinds of treats

Measures 16.5″ in length

Keep it clean

For a rolling pin that is simple to clean and one that food won’t stick to easily, try the Ultra Cuisine Professional French Rolling Pin. The design is 15.75″ of stainless steel with a slightly tapered feel. The design itself lets you feel where the dough is uneven, as opposed to pins with handles that can’t. You can chill the rolling pin to make sure the dough doesn’t warm up too quickly. It won’t absorb colors or odors, which make it more hygienic to use on your doughs. Use it to roll out fondant, pasta, pizza, or any type of homemade dough.

Key Features:

Chill the rolling pin to make sure dough isn’t too warm

Won’t absorb colors or odors

15.75″ of stainless steel

For smooth and even rolls

Providing a cool surface to contact the dough, the Fox Run Polished Marble Rolling Pin works to keep your dough from heating on the table. It measures 18″ in length with the handles and the rolling marble is 10″ long. It has natural non-stick properties, so you won’t have to worry about peeling your dough off of it when it’s sticky. It has nylon ball bearings for a smooth, even roll. It comes with a resting wooden base to keep it in when you’re not using it.

Key Features:

Non-stick properties

Nylon ball bearings

18″ in length with the handles

Get your fondant just right

Like the Ultra Cuisine option, the KARRYOUNG French Rolling Pin does not have handles. It is a French style rolling pin that is slender and allows you to guide the pin over the dough completely. It is made from solid wood construction and you can choose which kind of wood you want to work with. This comes in either rubberwood, sapele wood, or walnut wood. It is suitable for everyday use and it measures 18″ in length. The tapered design gives you better control and you can roll more easily with less effort. There won’t be any crevices that form and the non-stick surface is simple to clean. You can use this on non-stick baking mats, granite, or marble countertops.

Key Features:

Three kinds of wood to choose from

Tapered design

Non-stick surface

Save some money

For those sticking to a budget, the Farberware Classic Wood Rolling Pin is a great choice. This is 17.75″ in length and is made from durable, moisture-resistant hardwood. The handles are simple to grip and are comfortable to hold for an extended period of time. This boasts rust-proof nylon bearings for smooth rolling action. You should hand wash this for the best results for keeping it clean. This is an essential tool for the kitchen. It is a cost-effective option for your home as well.

Key Features:

Rust-proof nylon bearings

Handles are easy to hold

Made from moisture-resistant hardwood