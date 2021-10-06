Best robot vacuum deals for October 2021

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s great that robot vacuums have grown to become so popular over the past few years. It means that there is something out there for everyone. It doesn’t matter if you want to spend as little as possible on something basic or you have a huge budget and you want all the bells and whistles. The bottom line is that there are countless great options out there for you. And we’re here to help you find the perfect fit for your needs. We’re also here to save you some money and show you the best robot vacuum deals online right now!

Are you on the lookout for an entry-level workhorse that won’t you an arm and a leg? Definitely check out the Yeedi k600 robot vacuum that’s on sale for $89.99 at Amazon. That’s right… it’s a great entry-level robot vacuum for less than $70!

yeedi k600 Robot Vacuum, with1800pa Super-Strong Suction, Up to 110 min Runtime, Ultra Slim, Au… List Price: $129.99 Price: $89.99 You Save: $40.00 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best robot vacuum deals, October 2021

The Yeedi k600 is a solid workhorse that gets the job done. That said, it doesn’t have many bells and whistles to speak of. Are you looking for something snazzier? We’ve got so many terrific options for you to check out in this roundup.

Rest assured that we’ve tested them all to confirm how well they perform. This isn’t just a roundup of robot vacuums on sale at cheap prices. It’s a roundup of the best robot vacuums you can buy online. We’ve tested them all ourselves and pitted them against dozens of other models for comparisons.

iRobot Roomba price discounts

Image source: iRobot/Amazon

iRobot’s Roomba i3+ robot vacuum isn’t merely one of the best Roombas you can get right now. It’s also one of the best robot vacuums ever made thanks to tons of power and advanced features such as self-emptying. Trust us, self-emptying is a total game-changer. It means you don’t have to think about your robot vacuum at all for a month or two at a time. And this model is down to $549 instead of $600.

Want something in the middle that packs plenty of power without costing a fortune? Don’t worry because we’ve got you covered, too.

iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal Disposal - Empties Itself fo… List Price: $599.99 Price: $549.00 You Save: $50.99 (8%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

We all know that self-emptying is an awesome convenience feature. But it’s still not really what you might call a must-have feature for everyone. It’s great to only have to empty your dust bin once every few weeks instead of every few days. But taking 60 seconds to empty a dust bin is still way better than having to vacuum the floors yourself.

Want a powerful Roomba model at a much lower price? You definitely need to check out this killer deal available right now at Amazon. The iRobot Roomba 675 robot vacuum is among the most popular models ever among our readers, and it’s on sale today with a $30 discount. That means you can pick up a best-selling Roomba with a whopping 26,000 5-star ratings on Amazon for only $249. You’ll get the power and performance Roombas are known for. Plus there are some great additional features like Alexa support.

Do you want to spend even less money? Check out the iRobot Roomba 614 robot vacuum instead for $224.99. Or, you can pick up a Roomba 675 refurb for just $199.99! These are definitely some of the best robot vacuum deals you can find anywhere.

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Compatible with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Ca… List Price: $300.00 Price: $199.99 You Save: $100.01 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum- Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors, Self-Charging List Price: $249.99 Price: $224.99 You Save: $25.00 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets… List Price: $299.99 Price: $244.99 You Save: $55.00 (18%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best robot vacuum for pet hair

Image source: Neabot/Amazon

The Ecovacs N8 Pro+ is one of our all-time favorite robot vacuums with the self-emptying feature. It’s so powerful and it has fantastic features. Additionally, it’s on sale with a big discount right now at Amazon. But if you ask us, it has one fatal flaw that prevents so many people from using it: it’s not good for pet hair. This is because the auto-empty system uses two openings on either side of the bottom. Most of the dirt gets stuck when it’s sucked out by the base station. That’s because the inevitable clump of pet hair gets pulled out of two openings at once.

Want a better option for people with pets? You need to check out the Neabot Q11 robot vacuum.

The Neabot Q11 is a remarkably powerful robot vacuum. With unbelievable suction up to 4,000Pa, dirt and dust are no match for this model. In fact, Neabot says the suction is so powerful it can suck up beans and even steel pellets off your floor. We received a sample to test and it really is a remarkably strong robot vacuum. While we didn’t try any steel BBs, we did drop various things like sand, cereal, dry beans, and more. The Neabot Q11 handled them all with no problem. This model also has a built-in mop, multi-floor mapping, 150 minutes of runtime per charge, and voice control (Alexa or Google Assistant).

And most importantly if you have a pet, the auto-empty system uses one big opening so pet hair doesn’t get caught.

The Neabot Q11 really does cover all the bases. It launched at $700, but it’s down to $599.99 right now at Amazon. That’s one of the best robot vacuum deals around when it comes to value.

Neabot Q11 Robotic Vacuum & Mop, 4000Pa Strong Suction, Self Emptying Price: $599.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best robot vacuum for hardwood floors

Image source: Eufy/Amazon

The beautiful thing about getting a robot vacuum mainly for hardwood floors is obvious. That’s right, you can save a ton of money because you don’t need much in the way of bells and whistles.

Robot vacuums for hardwood floors mainly need strong suction. This way, they can suck up all the dirt and dust without leaving anything behind. And since there have been so many advancements lately, you can get a very strong model without spending a lot. As a matter of fact, you won’t believe how low prices are right now!

There are two models we definitely think you should check out. First, the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S robot vacuum is on sale with a huge double discount right now. This is the #1 best-selling robot vacuum on Amazon’s entire website. It also has 35,000 5-star reviews, so you know it delivers. Or, there’s another option that’s fantastic and on sale for even less right now. It’s the ILIFE V3s Pro robot vacuum, which is also a top seller.

Both of these robot vacuums are fantastic on hardwood floors. We’ve tested them ourselves so we know how well they perform. If you want to spend as little as possible, these are the best robot vacuum deals online!

eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim), Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Super-Thin, 1300Pa Strong Suct… List Price: $199.99 Price: $149.99 You Save: $50.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Tangle-free Suction , Slim, Automatic Self-Charging Robotic… List Price: $159.99 Price: $139.99 You Save: $20.00 (13%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best robot mop

Image source: iRobot/Amazon

When it comes to robot mops, there are plenty of good options out there. Of course, if you want the very best robot mop, there’s something you need to keep in mind.

In most cases, a hybrid model isn’t going to perform as well. If you think about it, it makes perfect sense. Robot vacuums that also have mopping features have to split interior space between both functions. The dust bin and vacuum components take up a lot of room. That means there’s less space for mopping components.

If you want the best of the best, the iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop is as good as it gets. It strikes the perfect balance between performance and price. Since it’s made by iRobot, the company behind Roomba robot vacuums, that shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

iRobot Braava Jet M6 (6110) Ultimate Robot Mop- Wi-Fi Connected, Precision Jet Spray, Smart Map… List Price: $449.99 Price: $399.00 You Save: $50.99 (11%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Many people out there don’t have the budget to get a separate robot vacuum and robot mop. Also, there’s the issue of space. If you absolutely need something to pull double duty, we’ve got two excellent options. First, we have the Roborock S7 robot vacuum with sonic mopping tech. If you want another amazing option, check out the Ecovacs Deebot T8 AIVI that’s on sale right now with a deep discount.

roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner with Sonic Mopping, Auto-Empty and Strong 2500PA Sucti… Price: $649.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ECOVACS Deebot T8 AIVI Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Vacumming and Mopping in One-Go, Laser Mapping, Sm… List Price: $734.99 Price: $599.99 You Save: $135.00 (18%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best cheap deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.