When making coffee for your office, there have been plenty of times when people have forgotten to clean out the previous filter. Forgetting to add in a new filter after cleaning out the old one can turn into a drippy disaster. So if you’re in an office full of forgetful people and don’t want to have to make it your personal mission to watch over the coffee pot at all times of the day, consider picking up a reusable coffee filter. These don’t have to be replaced after every use and they can be washed out quickly. Whether you’re making a pot or just a single cup, you can make your life easier with a reusable filter. We’ve highlighted some of our favorite ones on the market so that you can make up for your coworkers’ bad habits or just prevent them before they happen again. Let’s take a look at the best reusable coffee filters.

Have one that lasts a while

Removing paper filters from your life is the first step into enjoying an easier time brewing coffee. Having a titanium filter is another good step and the Ovalware Paperless Titanium Pour Over Coffee Filter is a solid choice. This is designed to fit and excel with various kinds of coffee pots and vessels. The titanium coated stainless steel dripper is carefully engineered to fit most branded coffee carafes including the six, eight, and 10 ounce Chemex Coffee Makers as well as the Hario V60 02 and 03 drippers. The removable BPA-free silicone grip complements wooden or glass Chemex and secures against the glass rim. This has the abilities of dual filter technology, as there is an extremely fine but high quality mesh on the inside and a laser-cut filter on the outside. Because of this, the coffee grounds won’t get through and it won’t absorb any of the coffee’s oils and nutrients. You just need to dump out the coffee grounds after every use and rinse the filter under warm water before it’s ready to use again. Every two weeks or so, assuming you use it consistently, it is recommended that you clean it with distilled white vinegar. Utilizing this filter will save you from purchasing paper filters, putting more money in your pocket.

Key Features:

Works in six, eight, and 10 ounce makers

Won’t absorb any oils and nutrients

Clean with distilled white vinegar

Just make one for yourself

Maybe you aren’t making coffee for a group of people. That’s what makes single serve coffee pods so fantastic. But if you don’t have a machine to do that, you can opt for the LHS Pour Over Coffee Dripper Slow Drip Coffee Filter. This fine mesh stainless steel coffee filter doesn’t use paper filters and is made from high quality. The bottom base will stay on and not break and the extra fine wire mesh that’s located at the bottom of the filter ensures no grounds end up in your cup. All you need to do is add coffee grounds, pour hot water over those grounds, and let it drip through the filter and into your pot, carafe, or mug. Once you’re done, you can clean it out and rinse it with hot water for the next time you need it. It comes with a wide metal cup stand that makes it stable and safe while you’re pouring the water into it. This is purposefully sized to fit over most single cups or travel mugs. It’s compact and lightweight, so you can bring it to work or even on a camping trip.

Key Features:

Ensure no grounds end up in your cup

Wide metal cup stand

Compact and lightweight

If you prefer a basket

For a cost-effective but efficient way to filter your coffee, check out the GoldTone Reusable 8-12 Cup Basket Coffee Filter. This is BPA-free and is made from golden mesh that helps conserve the natural resources and protect the environment. This fits most models of Mr. Coffee machines that have solid bottoms and it is made in the United States using surgical grade, stainless steel golden mesh. These rigid plastic coffee filters are built to the highest standard and built to last. It lets the coffee’s full flavor drip through, so you aren’t compromising any of the taste. You’ll be getting richer tasting coffee. It’s extremely easy to clean, as you just have to run it under water to rinse it out. You can also put this in the dishwasher.

Key Features:

Rigid and plastic

Provides richer tasting coffee

Dishwasher-safe

Get the most out of your coffee

Deliver the most flavor out of your coffee when you use the #4 Reusable Permanent Cone Coffee Filters by Eco-Sopure. This is durable for years and, with its scientific mesh filter design, it will provide you with the maximum flavor. This does not give off any hazardous materials while being used and it is eco-friendly. You can wash this out using running water or in the dishwasher. This is made from stainless steel and there are 0.2mm super fine mesh holes on the sides and bottom for filtration. This is laser cut and polished.

Key Features:

Won’t give off hazardous materials

Made from stainless steel

0.2mm super fine mesh holes

Fit in your machine easily

The YEOSEN Basket 8-12 Cup Permanent Coffee Filter works for many versions of coffee maker. You can choose this if you have a BLACK+DECKER coffee maker or a Mr. Coffee maker. There is also an option for a Cuisinart Ninja coffee maker. This has fine mesh so the coffee powder doesn’t flow out. Made of food-grade, 18/8 stainless steel, this makes sure you’re safe and healthy. This is an eco-friendly option and it takes no time to clean, as you don’t have to worry about rusting when you wash it under the faucet. You can also put it in the dishwasher.

Key Features:

Works with BLACK+DECKER and Mr. Coffee machines

Fine mesh

Eco-friendly

