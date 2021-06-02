Best Refrigerator or Freezer Thermometer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You always want to make sure that your refrigerator and freezers are stocked as much as possible with food. You don’t know when you’re going to need to dip into some of your surplus and having a stocked fridge gives you the opportunity to store a lot of different ingredients for delicious meals. But in order to properly store your food, you’re going to want to make sure that your fridge and freezer are working properly. With a refrigerator thermometer, it’s a step in the right direction for safety. You’ll know what temperature your food is being stored at and you can better track when you might need to use it by or when it’s time to chuck it. Sometimes there might not be a lot of room in your fridge or freezer for a thermometer, but if you want an accurate reading, we’ve got your covered. We’ve handpicked our favorites to help you keep your food safe. Let’s take a look.

See the editor’s pick

With a screen that’s extremely easy to read, you won’t have trouble knowing what the temperature is with the Unigear Refrigerator Thermometer. This has an extra large LCD screen to provide quick measurements at a glance. You can set this for Celsius or Fahrenheit and it will show you what the temperature is at a current time. A feature we were really high on is it actually shows you the maximum and minimum temperatures to provide you with historical readings. You can monitor the change in temperature and further keep your food from spoiling. This has a high accuracy of ± one degree, so you’ll be able to trust the reading. This comes in a pack of two in either white or black, so you can better match your fridge and freezer. Giving you two also lets you put one in both portions of the refrigerator. It’s equipped with a foldable hook, allowing you to hang it in the fridge or freezer rack.

Key Features:

Monitor the change in temperature

Come in a pack of two

Foldable hook

Don’t take up space on a shelf

Provide yourself some leeway when it comes to putting a thermometer in your refrigerator by picking up the Wrenware Digital Refrigerator Freezer Room Thermometer. It has an extremely simple design, so you won’t be confused when reading it. You can choose between three different placements when you’re inserting this into your unit. You can stick it to the outside of your metal door, thanks to the magnet incorporated. You can use it as a stand and place it flat on a shelf. Then there are two different ways you can hang it, either front facing or side facing, depending on what’s easier in your fridge. The on/off button is the only thing you need to press to get it working.

Key Features:

Choose between three different placements

On/off button

Can face front or to the side

Have more than one

If you want one for your freezer and one for your refrigerator that can sit easily, then you should opt for the JSDOIN Freezer Refrigerator Thermometers. These stand up on a shelf or the bottom of the freezer to read easily. They have a dial that reads between -20° to 80°F and you can also read it in Celsius. Made from stainless steel construction, they won’t rust or corrode, lasting for a long time. They both has a wide base that allows them to be placed wherever you need them and there’s also a hook so you can hang them if you wish.

Key Features:

Reads a range of 100 degrees

Wide base

Hook to hang from

Lay it down

Resembling a traditional outdoor thermometer, the CDN FG80 Refrigerator/Freezer NSF Professional Thermometer gives you a clear, non-mercuric reading. The display shows you where proper readings should be for both the fridge and the freezer, so you can make sure the numbers stay in line. It measures from -40° to 80°F as well as -40° to 27°C. The durable laboratory glass column reads horizontally and it is backed by a five-year warranty. There are stainless steel clips that let you mount the thermometer.

Key Features:

Durable laboratory glass column

Proper readings in both a fridge and a freezer

Can read as low as -40°F

Don’t spend too much

Providing you with readings between 20° and 80°F, the Rubbermaid Refrigerator / Freezer Thermometer ensure safe food storage. This was designed with professional kitchens in mind and gives you a solid bang for your buck. You can use this in traditional refrigerators, mini fridges, freezers, coolers, and anywhere else you’re storing food. Made from stainless steel and with a shatterproof lens, it is durable and doesn’t need a battery. You’ll be able to use this straight out of the box.

Key Features:

Made from stainless steel

Durable and doesn’t need a battery

Use it as soon as you get it