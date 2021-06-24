Best Reading Pillow

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You’re on the last three chapters of a book that you can’t put down, but all of a sudden, you get a sharp pain in the side of your neck. Sitting up in bed reading can be hard if you don’t have the right equipment. That’s when a reading pillow can come in handy. Supporting your back and neck as you are in bed or on the couch trying to read or watch TV is what it was designed for. You can also lay on your stomach and put this under your chest to keep your neck elevated while you’re scrolling your phone or watching Netflix. Reading pillows make for great bedroom décor, especially the five we’ve highlighted below. Let’s take a look.

Support your neck

Meant to cradle and support all of your back and neck, the Husband Pillow has become synonymous with this type of reading pillow. With outstretched arms and a detachable headrest, the Husband Pillow is supremely comfortable. It is microplush and extra soft, as it’s filled with memory foam to keep you supported. The pillow itself measures 24 inches high to nestle you. It comes in a ton of different colors, so you can choose the one that matches your bedroom set. You can even order more foam and add it, thanks to the zippered shell, to really kick up the durability.

Save some room

If you don’t have room for a tall pillow or just want to buy one for your kids, then take a peek at the Milliard Reading Pillow. It measures 18 inches tall or also comes in a model that’s 14 inches. Rather than sitting in a bean bag chair, you’ll be able to curl up with this shredded memory foam pillow. It feels lighter and airier, but will still mold to your body. There’s a carrying handle on the outside of the case, so you can bring it from room to room. It’s also great to sleep on to keep you upright when you have congestion and nasal drip.

Enjoy more comfort

Rather than having a pillow with arms out, the Brentwood Therapeutic Foam Bed Wedge Sleep Pillow doesn’t have any arms at all. It has a gradual slope to ease respiratory problems and reduce neck and shoulder pain. It’ll help with poor circulation, acid reflux, and snoring, as well as digestion. You can put it behind your back, under your legs or your torso to get different benefits. You can also put your computer on top of it in bed and use it as a desk. It’s made of therapeutic foam and it has a bamboo cover. The pillow is available in 7″, 10″ and 12″.

Feel more wrapped up

Feel like you’re wrapped up in a hug when you sit on the ComfortSpa Reading Pillow. It is made from shredded foam that perfectly conforms to all body types. There is bonus storage located in the arms, allowing you to keep your remote, phone, and other items in there. It is shipped compressed and will open up when you open it. The pillow measures 18″ high and 15″ wide and each arm extends out 11″ to support your shoulders and neck. It is stain-resistant and helps out anyone who suffers from GERD heartburn. It features medical grade materials for those on bedrest.

Enjoy more comfort all over

The Clara Clark Reading Pillow is great for any room of your home. It comes in five sizes: petite, small, medium, large, and X-large. There are 20 color choices for you to try and fit in with your décor. There are two detachable pillows that come along with the reading pillow, allowing you to spread out, elevate your legs with, use for lumbar support, and do more relaxing on. There is storage in the pillow as well to keep your odds and ends. Filled with premium, high density, shredded memory foam, this keeps you from slouching while you’re reading or using your laptop in bed or on the couch.

