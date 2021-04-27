If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Working from home or finding the ability to work from home has become such a necessity for many people. You can take phone calls from just about anywhere and you can answer email from a laptop or your phone, so being in constant contact with people is possible. But when it comes to printing, that isn’t always the easiest thing away from the office. Sure, there are huge printers and copiers at the office, so you’ll have to adjust by getting a printer for your home office. Once you do get a printer, you have to find a place to store it. By adding a printer cart or stand to your office, you will guarantee yourself an easy place to print that will fit in nicely with your aesthetic. Also, it’s a great place to store other items that may be around your desk area. We’ve picked out some of our favorite carts or stands to give you an idea of where you can put your printer. Take a look and enjoy the perks of working from home more.

Easy to fit in with your home décor

With a sleek and all black look, the Safco Products Deskside Wire Machine Stand is a solid addition to any home or office. This can hold up to 200 pounds of items, so you’ll easily be able to fit your printer and other items on it. There is a top shelf and then two storage shelves underneath that offer ample room. The top shelf can hold 100 pounds and the bottom two can hold about 50 pounds apiece. The entire unit’s dimensions are 24″ x 20″ x 27″. The steel wire frame and laminate top provide stability and support while the powder coat finish helps resist scratching and chipping. It features four swivel wheels that allow smooth movement of the stand between rooms.

Key Features:

Top shelf holds 100 pounds while the bottom two shelves hold 50 pounds apiece

Steel wire frame and laminate top provide stability and support

Powder coat finish helps resist scratching and chipping

Safco Products Deskside Wire Machine Stand 5207BL, Holds up to 200 lbs.,Black Price:$92.21 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Feast your eyes on a natural finish

Crafted from solid beechwood, the Winsome Wood Mission Home Office is a sturdy choice. This three-tier foldable cart rolls where needed and stores flat. This has a natural finish that looks great. The casters are lockable, so you keep it in one place or move it if you have to. The mission-style slatted sides and open back offer a light and airy look. It measures 24″ x 16.2″ x 27.2″ with roomy shelves that will hold printers, books, kitchen items, and more.

Key Features:

Crafted from solid beechwood with a natural finish

Casters are lockable

Mission-style slatted sides and open back offer a light and airy look

Winsome Wood Mission Home Office, Natural List Price:$114.00 Price:$74.99 You Save:$39.01 (34%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Stop staring at ugly cords

The last thing you want is a ton of cords all over the place in your office. With the Mind Reader 3-Shelf Printer Cart, you won’t have that issue. This has three tiers to give you a maximum storage and organization out of the cart. Unlike other carts, you’ll be able to adjust the height of the cart to better fit your area. You can have it with two tiers or three tiers, allowing you to customize it. This holds up to 75 pounds and the vertical storage power is a definite space saver. Each tier comes with cable management to keep your cords tight and neat.

Key Features:

Gives you maximum storage and organization

Holds up to 75 pounds

Comes with cable management on each tier

Mind Reader 3-Shelf Printer Cart, Stand with Wheels, Drawer, Cord Management, Black Price:$39.89 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keep the cart next to your computer

Image source: HUANUO/Amazon

You can make this the height that you want when you have the HUANUO Printer Stand. This is height adjustable, as it has two separate shelves that you can include or not. The height you can choose and then lock it in. There are four swivel wheels that allow for smooth movement. It is designed with three levels and will help you get rid of excess clutter. It can hold up to 200 pounds without the wheels and 110 pounds with wheels. This is versatile.

Key Features:

Height adjustable

Holds up to 200 pounds without wheels

Four wheels with a locking mechanism

HUANUO Printer Stand - 3 Tier Printer Cart for Storage, Holds up to 200 lbs, Multifunctional Me… Price:$79.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Office items can be kept tidy

For a stationary stand, the FITUEYES Printer Stand helps with storage. This has two tiers for files, as it can hold a printer, papers, and other office supplies. You can hold up to a little more than 30 pounds and has non-slip rubber feet to keep it in place. It has a smooth black matte finish for a sleek design. There are two large drawers for supplies and it measures 18.5″ x 15.7″ x 8.9″.

Key Features:

Two tiers for files

Holds a little more than 30 pounds

Smooth black matte finish

FITUEYES Printer Stands with Storage, Paper Organizer for Home & Office, 2-Tier Printer Riser,… Price:$45.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now