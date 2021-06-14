Best Prime Day gaming deals: PS4, Xbox One, PC, and more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day is less than a week away, and as is always the case, it’s set to be the best way to get some of the best deals of the year. No matter what you’re looking for, there will likely be a great deal going — so if you’re looking for the best Prime Day gaming deals, you’re in the right place.

Of course, there will be tons of other great deals going during Prime Day too. Notably, you’ll be able to get some incredible Prime Day Apple deals, Prime Day headphones deals, and Prime Day Amazon device deals. Check out all of our Prime Day 2021 coverage here.

As mentioned, Prime Day will also cover some great gaming deals. In the lead-up to Prime Day 2021, here are the best gaming deals so far.

Best Prime Day gaming deals

You don’t necessarily have to wait for Prime Day 2021 to take advantage of some great gaming deals. In fact, there are some awesome deals to make use of right now. We’ll be updating this piece often, so check back for more games both before and during the Prime Day 2021 event.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition

Looking for an awesome gaming headset to help make your gaming even more immersive? The Razer Kraken Tournament Edition may be the way to go. This headset is built for all consoles and PCs, and supports THX 7.1 surround sound to make for a super immersive experience.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition THX 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset: Retractable Noise Cancel… List Price: $99.99 Price: $59.99 You Save: $40.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ghost of Tsushima PS4

Ghost of Tsushima is easily one of the best games of the last few years, thanks to its compelling story, beautiful visuals, and more. The game is now on sale too, so if you’re interested in checking it out, now is the time to buy.

Ghost of Tsushima - PlayStation 4 List Price: $59.99 Price: $39.87 You Save: $20.12 (34%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Logitech G502 Hero Gaming Mouse

A great mouse can be the difference between a good shot and a bad one. The Logitech G502 is not only comfortable to use, but it’s also incredibly accurate thanks to its 25,600 DPI sensor. And, it has programmable buttons, supports Mac and PC, and more.

Logitech G502 HERO High Performance Wired Gaming Mouse, HERO 25K Sensor, 25,600 DPI, RGB, Adjus… List Price: $79.99 Price: $44.99 You Save: $35.00 (44%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Western Digital WD 2TB Gaming Drive for PS4

Need a little more storage on your PlayStation 4? An external drive can help! The Western Digital WD 2TB Gaming Drive for PS4 adds a hefty 2TB to your PlayStation 4, allowing you to easily store all the games you’re playing at any given time. It’s not overly expensive either, especially given this deal.

WD 2TB Gaming Drive works with Playstation 4 Portable External Hard Drive - WDBDFF0020BBK-WESN List Price: $89.99 Price: $71.49 You Save: $18.50 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

What day is Prime Day 2021?

June 21 and June 22. That’s right, this year Prime Day is actually taking place over two days. We’re expecting different deals on the two different days, so if you don’t find the perfect deal on the first day, it’s worth checking back for more on June 22.

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day is one of Amazon’s biggest shopping days of the year. The Prime Day event is held every year, and offers deals on all kinds of products. That includes Amazon’s own products, like the Amazon Echo and Amazon Fire TV, but third-party retailers can also get in on the action — and they usually do.

What Prime Day gaming deals are we expecting?

It’s hard to predict exactly what deals will be available on Prime Day, but if this year is anything like last year, we could see some incredible deals. We’ll likely see deals on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X, and PC deals and accessories. Most of these deals will start to show up on June 21, but we could get some deals in the lead-up to Prime Day too.

Do I need an Amazon Prime on Prime Day?

Yes, you do. If you want to take advantage of the Prime Day deals, you will need an Amazon Prime account. If you don’t already have an Amazon Prime account, you can sign up for a 30-day trial. If you’re a student, you can also get Prime at a discount — 50% off.

Get Amazon Prime

How do I prepare for Amazon Prime Day?

The first thing to do is to make sure you have an Amazon Prime account. This will ensure that you can access the deals when they’re available. It’s also a good idea to make a list of the deals that you’re looking for, and bookmark our roundups for each of those product categories. Here’s a list of some of our Prime Day deal roundups:

Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.