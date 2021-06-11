Best Prime Day Fire TV Deals: Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube, and more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is almost here, and while there will be plenty of deals on all kinds of products, there are perhaps no better deals than those on Amazon’s own products. In other words, if you’re looking for the best Prime Day Fire TV deals, you’re in the right place.

The Fire TV is Amazon’s smart TV operating system, which integrates with other Amazon products, and supports streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and of course, Amazon Prime Video. The platform also has features like Alexa built into it, which you can use to access and control content on your TV, find information from the web, and control your smart home devices. Amazon also calls the devices that run this software “Fire TV” devices. For example, there’s the Fire TV Stick.

If you’re looking for the best Prime Day Fire TV deals, read on.

Best Prime Day Fire TV deals

You don’t necessarily have to wait until the Prime Day event to take advantage of deals. In fact, there are some awesome Prime Day Fire TV deals that you can leverage right now. Here are the best Prime Day Fire TV deals we could find so far.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is an excellent way to get Amazon’s smart TV operating system on your TV without any hassle. It works excellently with any 4K TV, comes with a super easy-to-use remote, and has Alexa built right into it. That’s not to mention the fact that it’s relatively inexpensive.

Insignia 43-inch 4K TV

Prefer to just get a new TV with Fire TV built into it? This Insignia 43-inch TV may be the way to go. The TV offers a 4K resolution, support for all your favorite streaming apps, and plenty of other smart features.

Toshiba 50-inch 4K TV

Want a TV that’s a little bigger than 43 inches? The Toshiba 50-inch Fire TV is a great way to go. This TV steps up image quality with support for Dolby Vision, meaning you’ll get colorful and crisp images no matter what you watch. The TV also offers a relatively sleek design that should help it look good in any living room.

Insignia 24-inch TV

Perhaps you just want a smart TV for as cheap as you can get one. In that case, the Insignia 24-inch smart TV is the way to go. This TV is pretty small, and only has a 720p resolution, but for some, it will offer more than enough — plus it still has the Fire TV operating system and support for Alexa.

When is Prime Day 2021?

This year, Prime Day will take place over two days — not one. The Amazon Prime Day event will take place on June 21 and June 22, meaning that if you don’t find that perfect deal on the first day, you’ll still have a chance to find one on the second day. We do expect deals to be different between the two days, so check back often during the event.

What Prime Day Fire TV deals are expected?

We’re expecting deals on most of Amazon’s Fire TV devices. That means that whether you’re looking for a streaming stick, or an all-new TV with the Fire TV operating system installed, there should be something for you.

Amazon offers a few different Fire TV devices that aren’t full TVs. Perhaps the most popular is the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is currently in its third generation. Apart from the previous-generation Fire TV Sticks, there’s also the Fire TV Cube, which is kind of like a Fire TV and Amazon Echo rolled into one.

Then there are the actual TVs. Lots of companies build TVs with the Fire TV operating system built right into them, so if you really like Fire TV, you won’t necessarily need to deal with external streaming devices if you don’t want to.

