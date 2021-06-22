The 15 best Prime Day deals you can still get right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day 2021 has been truly epic. We spent weeks preparing for Amazon’s biggest sales event of the year, and the past couple of days have been dedicated to sharing the very best of the best with our readers. We’ve loved every minute of it, and based on the feedback we’ve received so far, you all have too. What’s not to love when you’re saving all kinds of cash on pretty much every popular product you can think of?

Things are now winding down and so many top-sellers have completely sold out. That being said, there are still thousands upon thousands of incredible Prime Day deals that are in stock at Amazon, just waiting for you to take advantage before it’s too late. In this roundup, we’re going to cover the best of what’s left on Prime Day 2021.

Wondering what the single best-selling deal has been among our readers during Prime Day 2021? Well, we’re happy to share: Amazon is giving away free money to Prime members, and our readers flooded Amazon’s site to get in on the action. As a matter of fact, this was the #1 most popular deal among BGR Deals readers by a staggering margin — nothing else came anywhere close.

What, you haven’t already claimed your free Amazon credit? Well, the good news is that it couldn’t be easier to get in on the action. All you need to do is purchase a $40+ Amazon eGift card and use the coupon code GCPRIME2021 at checkout. Then, as long as you see the confirmation message that the code worked, you’ll get a $10 Amazon credit two days later. Here’s the message you should see when you enter the coupon code during checkout: “Congratulations on your Prime Day gift card purchase. Your purchase qualifies you for an Amazon.com credit. A $10 promotional credit will be automatically applied to your account and emailed to you within two (2) days after shipping.”

Who on Earth would pass up free money?!

As for other top Prime Day deals that have really been resonating with our readers, highlights include the insanely popular MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener for just $16.98 (plus a $40 credit with the Amazon Key promo!), deep discounts on pretty much every popular Apple device you can think of including AirPods Pro and the Apple Watch, a new all-time low price on the hot new TP-Link Kasa smart plugs that everyone loves so much, the best Instant Pot deals of the year with prices starting at just $49.99, the crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere for an all-time low price of $28.85, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite for a new all-time low price of $17.99 and the Fire TV Stick 4K for an all-time low of $24.99 instead of $50, the hot new Ring Video Doorbell for $44.99 with a free Echo Dot, the $80 Echo Show 5 for the all-time low price of $44.99, an Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini Cam bundle for just $10 more, the best-selling Echo Dot for only $19.99, the new 4th-generation Echo Dot for half price at $24.99, incredible Sony headphones deals starting at $78, a Windows 10 laptop bundled with a 128GB microSDXC for just $219.99, the $50 Echo Auto that adds hands-free Alexa to your car for an all-time low of $14.99 or the $98 Echo Auto bundle with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for the same crazy price of $14.99, more than half off JBL portable Bluetooth speakers, the best Roomba deals of the year starting at $199.99, Amazon’s Echo Buds true wireless earbuds starting at just $79.99 instead of $120, and so much more.

Those are all phenomenal deals, and they’re all still in stock at Amazon right now. You can actually still find thousands and thousands of popular Prime Day deals in stock at Amazon. But if you’re really hoping to narrow things down and choose from the best of the best, we’ve rounded up our 15 favorite Prime Day 2021 deals that are still in stock and on sale right now. Don’t miss out!

Amazon eGift Card — FREE $10 credit with coupon code GCPRIME2021 List Price: $50.00 Price: $40.00 You Save: $10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: GCPRIME2021

Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $189.99 You Save: $59.01 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) | Dolby Vision… List Price: $39.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $15.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluet… List Price: $29.98 Price: $16.98 You Save: $13.00 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kindle Paperwhite – Now Waterproof with 2x the Storage – Ad-Supported List Price: $129.99 Price: $79.99 You Save: $50.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i4+ (4552) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal - Empties Itself for up to 6… List Price: $649.99 Price: $399.99 You Save: $250.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone List Price: $49.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $35.00 (70%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundle with Echo Dot (Gen 3) - Charcoal Price: Was $100, Now $44.99! Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) | HD streaming device List Price: $29.99 Price: $17.99 You Save: $12.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal List Price: $34.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $15.00 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Silver List Price: $999.00 Price: $899.99 You Save: $99.01 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Hyundai Laptop & 128GB MicroSD Card Bundle | Thinnote-A 14.1" - Intel Celeron Laptop | 4GB RAM,… List Price: $249.99 Price: $229.99 You Save: $20.00 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope, IP67 Waterproof WiFi Borescope Inspection 2.0 Megapixels HD Snake… List Price: $36.99 Price: $28.85 You Save: $8.14 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute,… List Price: $77.00 Price: $49.95 You Save: $27.05 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11 in 1, Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer, Roast, Bake, Dehydrate,… List Price: $139.95 Price: $129.99 You Save: $9.96 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.