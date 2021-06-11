Best Prime Day Amazon Echo deals: Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, and more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day is almost here, and as is usually the case, it’s likely to be where you can get some of the best deals on Amazon devices for the year. Of course, there are few products more famous than the Echo — so if you’re looking for the best Prime Day Amazon Echo deals, you’re in the right place.

The Amazon Echo was first released back in 2014, and was the first big smart speaker release. Since then, many companies have copied the concept, and Amazon itself has released updates and different versions of the Echo speaker.

Best Prime Day Amazon Echo deals

You don’t necessarily have to wait for the Prime Day event to take advantage of great deals. In fact, there are a few Amazon Echo deals that you can leverage right now. We’ll be updating this post often as we find new deals, so check back regularly. In the meantime, check out the best Amazon Echo deals we could find below.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)

The all-new Amazon Echo Dot offers a new design over the previous generation, thanks to its globe shape over the puck shape some might know and love. The result is that the device can offer an improved sound quality, plus better Alexa performance, and more.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

If you don’t care about the new globe-shaped Echo Dot, then perhaps it’s worth saving some cash and going for the last-generation device. The 3rd-gen Echo Dot still offers great Alexa support, plus it’s cheap enough to buy a few for around the home.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2019)

Alexa gets a visual touch with the Echo Show 5. The Amazon Echo Show 5 has a display, which allows you to see visual information alongside Alexa’s audio information, plus you’ll be able to control your smart home with the touch of a button, which can come in handy.

Amazon Echo Dot Kids (4th Gen)

The Echo Dot Kids lets your kids get in on using Alexa. The device offers cool designs to make it more kid-friendly, plus it gives parents parental controls to make it safer.

When is Prime Day 2021?

Amazon Prime Day 2021 will take place over two days — not one. The event will happen on June 21 and June 22, and we’re expecting to see different deals on the different days. That means that if you don’t find the perfect deal on the first day of the event, it’s worth checking back on the second day.

What Prime Day Amazon Echo deals are expected?

Because Prime Day is an Amazon event, it’s pretty safe to assume that all or most of Amazon’s devices will get discounts — including the Amazon Echo lineup.

For starters, we’ll likely get some great deals on the base Amazon Echo devices. This includes the standard Amazon Echo smart speaker, along with the Echo Dot, and maybe even the Echo Studio.

We should also get some deals on Amazon’s Echo Show smart displays. The Echo Show lineup allows you to get visual information about things like the weather, plus you can make video calls, control smart home devices, and more. It adds a whole new dimension to the Echo experience.

Between now and Prime Day, we’ll be updating this article regularly — so check back often for updates on deals and discounts.

